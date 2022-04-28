Boredom gives birth to many things. For junior media arts and design (SMAD) major Austin Sugerman, boredom led to his creation of the Video Adventures Club — a club dedicated to going on trips to remote and nearby wilderness and camping areas and filming their adventures. Sugerman began to formulate his plan for the club last year, but it wasn’t until this past fall that he founded it.
“I never really had any friends who were also interested [in videography], and with [COVID-19] being so socially isolating, I wanted to bring people together with a similar interest,” Sugerman said.
When Sugerman started the club, there were only about six or seven members, he said, but it’s since grown to more than 30. The club currently has no skill level requirement, so members’ experience and knowledge base varies from avid videographers to amateurs just looking to learn. To prospective members, Sugerman said, the club “would love to have” newcomers join.
The club’s helped its members discover or rekindle their interest in videography while also helping them make connections with others who have similar interests. Lately, the club has begun experimenting with recording using a member’s drone, bringing a whole new array of skills to the club and many of its members.
Recently, the Video Adventures Club went on its first overnight camping trip to High Knob, West Virginia, and Sugerman made it clear they hope to go on more overnight camping trips in the future, though they mainly stick to spontaneity. Kris Neou, a freshman SMAD major and club member, said this adventure was his favorite so far.
“Someone can just mention a trip idea and next thing you know you’re in the car on the way there,” Neou said. “I only joined this semester, but everything we’ve done so far has been a lot of fun … Through the club, I’ve made new friends and got my spark back for making videos and taking pictures.”
The club’s gone to campgrounds, national parks and more locales all around Virginia, filming their adventures as they happen. Multiple members said they agreed the club’s allowed them to have fun and make friends while also giving them an opportunity to exercise their creativity.
Sydney Marvin, a freshman marketing major and club member, said she enjoyed visiting Shenandoah National Park with the group because “it was such a fun time and a good bonding experience.”
The community the club’s built around itself is a very welcoming and spontaneous one, Ryan Prostejousky, a sophomore SMAD major and member, said. He added that members sometimes don’t plan trips until 20 minutes before they leave. Prostejousky and Neou both made it clear that the club and its members pride themselves on not taking life too seriously and being very easygoing.
“This is a really great group of people,” Prostejousky said. “Definitely a little crazy, but still a great group of people. We’re very loose and fun-oriented. There’s always a lot of smiling and a lot of joking.”
Members said they pride themselves not only on their fun environment but on how judgment-free and supportive the club is. They said they have a variety of skill sets and are very willing to share their knowledge with others.
“There’s no judgment,” Marvin said. “Everyone has different hobbies and interests, but we’re united by our interest in videography. Everyone is so cool; it’s just a fun group of people to be around.”
For some members, like Marvin, the club has given them an opportunity to flex their creative skills while also getting to go outside. Prostejousky said it’s also given many members memories they’ll never forget.
“I remember one sunrise hike we went on to High Knob,” Prostejousky said. “We were at the top of this tower and it was really cold. I turned and looked over at one of the other members and his eyelashes were frozen, like, they actually had little ice crystals on them, yet he still had the biggest smile I’ve ever seen on anyone’s face, it was awesome.”
The club’s relatively new so they still have some things to figure out, but they’re working on developing a more concrete plan for how their adventures will happen.
“Obviously being a new club we’re still working on figuring things out,” Sugerman said. “We had a rough trip calendar planned out, but now someone just has the idea and we take it from there, although we are working on figuring out how to be more organized with trips.”
Through the club, members have been able to gain experience making videos for brands, like a mock promo Sugerman mentioned they made for a local slack-lining brand. Some members like Sugerman have also been able to make videos for JMU using skills they’ve learned while being in the club. Beyond this, the videographers have made short story-based videos and creative edits.
“[Sugerman] did a really cool short story video in the fall,” Prostejousky said. “I also really liked a lot of the edits some of the members made in the fall.”
Members not only make videos as a club but also on their own. Yet even when working on solo projects, Marvin said, members often find themselves getting help from other club members when they need it.
“There’s a lot of independent work that we do,” Marvin said. “We even work on that stuff together, though, which makes it a lot more fun.”
Sugerman and the other club members have big plans for the future of the club. They said they even want to expand their adventures to other parts of the country.
“[Sugerman] and I have this dream of filming all throughout the Pacific Northwest,” Prostejousky said. “That wouldn’t be till after we graduated, but I know there’s already a lot of members going on really cool trips this summer.”
One thing the members said they all agree on is that the club has given themselves something they were missing.
“I’ve learned perseverance through this club,” Prostejousky said. “Making videos can be frustrating but this club has helped me to learn to be more patient when it comes to things like that … It sounds kind of cliche, but this club has taught me a lot.”
Contact Morgan Blair at blairml@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.