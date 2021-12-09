Kelly Sadel had been waiting all day for an email from NASA.
She saw the press release first. JMU, represented by Sadel’s capstone team, qualified for the NASA Student Launch competition.
“Seeing James Madison University on the list of the 2021-22 teams kind of made this real,” Sadel, a senior engineering major, said. “I was like, we did that -— that’s really cool.”
Sadel immediately forwarded the news to her teammates: eight other senior engineering students who have spent the past year together learning how to design and build a rocket.
The team qualified in October for the NASA Student Launch, which requires participating teams to design, build and launch a high-powered rocket capable of carrying a scientific payload — an electronic device inside the rocket that’s designed to perform a specific function. They’ll construct a rocket to launch at the competition next April in Huntsville, Alabama. The rocket will need to reach an altitude between 4,000-6,000 feet.
Cameron Funk, one of the team members, said the students on JMU’s team are the first to represent the school at the competition as their senior capstone project, and their capstone project is the first to focus on building a rocket and a payload.
The type of payload the rocket carries is a recurring challenge at the competition and varies from year to year. This time, the payload must be able to locate the launch vehicle when the rocket lands without using GPS.
The students will compete as one of 60 collegiate teams. Twenty high school teams will also participate in the competition, although they don’t have the same payload challenge required of college students.
Some teams have up to 30 members, in contrast to JMU’s nine.
“A good chunk of the people that are coming … are [from] big universities with an [aerospace] program,” Funk said. “With only nine people, we have a huge amount of responsibility and a huge amount of ownership and a huge amount of passion and excitement over what we’re doing.”
The team members — Funk and Sadel, joined by Kris Krueger, Coleson Baughan, Brandon Carroll, Ben Hoare, Abby Maltese, Gray Roisch and Trace Scordo — lead different initiatives and have managerial responsibilities within the project, ranging from project management and simulations to finances and science, technology, engineering or mathematics engagement.
The team was assembled during the students’ junior year, when students in the engineering program are assigned to capstone projects based on their interests. Some capstone ideas are proposed by a faculty adviser, but students can also suggest projects. Krueger said some of the team members have had the idea to join the NASA competition as their capstone since sophomore year.
Baughan, Krueger, Maltese and Scordo brought the idea to their faculty adviser, Keith Holland, an engineering professor and the associate vice provost of research and scholarship.
“They were really interested in pushing this forward as a capstone project,” Holland said. “You can’t say no to students that are that eager, who really had a lot of stuff lined up and a lot of ambition to move it forward.”
Unlike most competition projects, which are usually directed by the adviser, the NASA Student Launch capstone is fully run by the students who, Holland said, are clearly motivated.
The group of nine was so close to the 10-person gathering restriction imposed during the pandemic that they initially met and worked together online in preparation for their senior year.
“I was just so used to seeing nine people on my screen,” Scordo said.
It took about a year of working remotely before they could work together in person. Now, Sadel said, the group members see each other every day.
In order to qualify for the competition, the team had to submit a proposal to the NASA Student Launch management team detailing what their rocket would look like and how they’d fulfill the competition’s requirements. Not everyone who enters the contest qualifies to continue.
“It can get pretty dangerous when you get into big rockets, so they want to make sure you’re aware of what you’re getting into,” Funk said.
NASA’s request for proposal was issued Aug. 18, and the senior capstone team arrived at JMU the following day to create their plan.
“We worked for about three days straight, developing mostly the payload, what is it going to do, how are we going to do it and also the launch vehicle,” Sadel said.
In October, they received the news that JMU had qualified. They then had a month to build a subscale rocket — a smaller version of what their final product will look like, constructed from cheaper materials like plywood and plastic — and launch it with a tentative payload. They recently completed that step, and Funk said it “flew about as best as we could have had it fly.”
NASA Student Launch management requires documentation and design reviews to be submitted along the way to ensure teams are on track for the spring. The students submit reports to keep management posted on where their design is going, Hoare said.
The next step is to build the actual rocket — measuring 9 feet tall and 6 inches in diameter — and Krueger said they’ll start work on it in January. In February, they’ll perform a full demonstration flight of their finished rocket.
“In the rocket community, the first flight of the rocket is always considered much more higher risk,” Funk said.
NASA requires students to test their rockets ahead of time in order to ensure the rockets are safe to fly and sturdily made. As Scordo said, “We can’t just roll up with a rocket and launch it.”
In addition to testing their work at every step, the team follows strict safety precautions regarding the materials they use and the places they work. None of the students handle any explosive materials or charges.
“All the propellent and stuff is handled off campus in places where we’re allowed to go, and we get people from mentors and people who have proper certifications to handle it,” Funk said. “We take it super seriously.”
Chuck Neff, the president of Valley Aerospace, works with the students as an off-campus mentor. Sadel said Neff has provided the team with guidance as they’ve designed and tested their rocket, accompanying them to all their launches.
After testing the rocket in February, the team will travel to Huntsville, Alabama, for about a week to launch it at the competition April 23. Then, they’ll have a post-launch review following the competition.
When the contest is over, the students will hand the rocket down to a team of JMU juniors who’ve also decided to aim for the NASA Student Launch. The seniors are mentoring the younger team along the way and helping them to prepare to enter the competition next year.
“We’re hoping that when we’re done with this project this year, we’ll have the next set of juniors take over for their senior year and we’ll launch their rocket,” Funk said. “And, we’ll hope that another junior team will come up behind them, and we’ll sort of establish it.”
Sadel said working with the junior team is like looking at where her team was last year.
“We didn’t have a senior team,” Sadel said. “Now we get to be that for them, which is kind of fun.”
The junior team will be able to use the rocket as a learning resource and can even relaunch it for practice.
“Next year, I think, it’s going to be really interesting to see what they do differently and what they bring to the table,” Funk said.
Holland said the largest challenge for the junior team to continue the competition will likely be acquiring the necessary funds.
One of the biggest action items on the current team’s radar is fully funding their project, which is about halfway funded right now, Hoare said.
“JMU doesn’t fully fund the whole thing, and so we are always trying to find partners,” Maltese said. “A ton of alumni have donated, which we’re super grateful for.”
Funk said the support the team has received so far is “unreal.”
“We’ve gotten a lot of enthusiasm from lowerclassmen, too, in engineering and even some people outside that have just been really interested and excited about it,” Funk said.
The team is seeking to raise $10,000 to cover an assortment of project and supplies costs as well as STEM engagement plans and travel expenses for their trip to Alabama. They’re also seeking partnerships with the educational community, particularly with local schools.
Maltese, who’s in charge of student engagement, said the team is looking to get local students involved with STEM and rocketry. Currently, the team is running a project with freshmen engineering students, and they’re hoping to work with the Discovery Museum in downtown Harrisonburg to host workshops for kids.
For now, the JMU NASA Student Launch team is on track and excited for what’s coming next, even if they’re “always stressed,” as Scordo described it. Roisch said that for their last milestone, the team had totaled 537 hours working on the project.
“We’ve had a ton to do and not a ton of time to do it,” Funk said. “We’ve been working really hard, splitting up the work, setting aside what everybody’s doing and just making as much progress as possible.”
For now, the students are enjoying seeing their hard work pay off, one step at a time.
“Before we’d even gotten our hands on rockets, we went to a launch and we’d see some big rockets,” Scordo said. “And now, we’re using the big ones ourselves.”
