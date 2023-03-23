Sasha Thompson, a senior studio art major, said she felt compelled to focus on the LGBTQ community when designing a door for the Opening Doors: Art of Inclusion initiative. Her design is reflected by the rainbow colors representative of the pride flag.
Opening Doors, an initiative by the Arts Council of the Valley, caught the attention of Thompson, Alex Hazard and Sydney Hunter, three JMU students who applied and were approved to illustrate a display that encompassed a cause they felt needed more inclusion in the city of Harrisonburg.
“I hope that people can look at the door with love and not hate and with an understanding of people’s different lifestyles and not see it as a stain on Harrisonburg,” Thompson said. “The whole idea for the project is to be inclusive of everybody.”
The Arts Council of the Valley and the Arc of Harrisonburg provided each artist with a household door to begin working on in December and have finished by March 25. Artists will be matched with a local business that focuses on the needs of members of the community who are underrepresented. The Arts Council will help display the 20 doors in different locations during Spring and Summer throughout Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Thompson was introduced to this opportunity by a former figure-drawing professor, Erin Murray, who urged her to apply for the project since there’s a commission involved, as well as the exposure that comes with having your artwork displayed in downtown Harrisonburg. Murray also helped applicants edit their cover letters and write their artist statements for the Opening Doors initiative.
The application process looked at each candidate and the specific topics the Arts Council of the Valley felt needed more inclusion in Harrisonburg.
An artist statement, design submission, resume and artist’s biography were required to apply. Each artist will receive a $250 stipend for materials and a $500 dollar commission once the project is finished.
Although the final destination of each door hasn’t been determined yet, once each artist completes the design on their door, it’ll replace an existing door belonging to current businesses in downtown Harrisonburg.
The doors will be on display for four months, allowing time for people to view and interact with them. The project focused on the idea of inclusivity, whether that’s with gender, sexuality, race or ethnicity, Thompson said.
Thompson has designed a door with a variety of flowers, each with the colors of the rainbow, to represent the pride flag. Her goal is to promote inclusion of the LGBTQ community.
Thompson said she decided to craft this message on her door because she’s surrounded by many people who are members of that community.
She hopes her door can inspire others to be more understanding of themselves and those around them, and she said her main takeaway from this project was a desire to continue having the confidence to be herself.
“I hope that what comes out of it is that every college student who’s going through questioning who they are can look at [the door] and understand and appreciate the value of being accepting of themselves,” Thompson said. “It doesn’t even have to be that society would accept them, it’s more that you look at your inner self and know that it’s OK to be you.”
Thompson said she’s hopeful her door will be perceived positively in the community and that each person who sees it can walk away with a more positive mindset.
Another pair of students, Sydney Hunter, a senior marketing major with a minor in environmental studies, and Alex Hazard, a senior international business and Chinese double major, were also inspired to apply and design a door. Hunter and Hazard have designed a door together that they feel encompasses what motherhood and being a mother in today’s society looks like.
The duo’s door will have a stork alongside a nude woman who is visibly pregnant. Their painting will show what motherhood really looks like in addition to the stork, which evokes maternal images in many minds.
“We’re bringing together what it looks like to be a real mother and also what it is to be a free mother bird, overlooking everything,” Hunter said.
For the project, the pair said they wanted to focus on the realities of motherhood and specifically what aspects of motherhood aren’t being represented or talked about enough in the community.
“One main issue is maternity leave for people who are underprivileged or don’t have a stable salary-based job,” Hazard said. “It’s like the systems in place just aren’t inclusive. They’re set up for people to fail or be out of work or not have security to function.”
Their inspiration came from a lecture Hunter attended in a business law class at JMU, she said, in which her professor was detailing the differences between the maternity leave options in the U.S. compared to those of other countries. She learned about the inequities mothers have to face, she said, and brought the idea to Hazard when brainstorming how to focus their design.
The duo said they’re interested in raising awareness for individuals who may not have a voice but are being affected by the cards that seem to be stacked against them.
The pair believes each individual experience with motherhood is special and should be celebrated instead of hidden.
“I think, especially in Harrisonburg where there is a large working community and a lot of multi-job households, just to feel seen a little bit and [say], ‘Oh, that happened to me and I didn’t have the right resources. No one talks about it or no one helped me,’” Hazard said. “So it’s nice to be seen. It’s nice to be heard a little bit and included, which is kind of the whole point.”
Hunter and Hazard are one of the few duos involved in this project, but both said they feel they couldn’t have taken on a project of this size by themselves. They also encouraged students to look for local art opportunities.
“It’s been nice to have another perspective and be able to take a step back with someone else and analyze the work,” Hunter said. “I would also encourage other JMU students to actively seek out and be involved in the Harrisonburg community. I feel like people just stick to their JMU community, but we’re a part of something a lot larger.”