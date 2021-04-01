Morgan Dowsett whips their red Jetta Volkswagen into the vacant parking lot of Harrisonburg’s sole public radio building. Dowsett gets out of the car, immersing themself in the cold and snowy evening with their co-host, Dylan Lloyd, a senior English major, at their side.
There’s only five minutes until their show is about to start — the pair hustles into the building.
To someone who’s never been in the WMRA building — Shenandoah Valley’s NPR affiliate — it can be confusing. There are long hallways with many closed, unlabeled doors on either side. But, Dowsett’s been there hundreds of times and effortlessly leads the way to the studio.
College radio is a dying art. The industry is suffering like most during the pandemic, yet Dowsett committed a substantial part of their college career to WXJM, JMU’s college radio station.
***
WXJM uses a closet-sized studio near the back of the building. Inside, there’s a standard desktop computer, four professional-grade microphones that hang from adjustable poles and a small soundboard that’s backlit with soft blue light.
Four years ago, Dowsett hosted their first show.
It doesn’t sound like much, but it intimidated them as a first year.
“Every single thing you can do wrong, I did wrong,” Dowsett said.
Dowsett cursed on air, a big red flag that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) can ding WXJM for, and they stopped a song that was playing on air in the middle of it.
“I think I mentioned drugs, somehow,” Dowsett said with a soft chuckle — Drugs are another big FCC no-no.
Dowsett looks back on all of this lightheartedly as their dutiful co-host and roommate listens passively, occasionally chiming in to fill in the gaps of Dowsett’s story.
Dowsett reaches over the soundboard and pulls out a 1-inch white binder that reads “Boo-Boos” in red sharpie, which they created to document on-air mistakes.
On the bottom of the “Boo-Boo” binder, Dowsett writes in green sharpie this time, “(you’re still doing amazing, sweetie — but don’t freaking curse. please.)”
“Devil Like Me,” by alternative/indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise, plays over the speakers — not too quiet, but quiet enough that Dowsett and Lloyd can still easily talk and share stories.
While Dowsett and Lloyd tell the nostalgic story of their first time hosting their radio show together — named “Spicy Almonds” — they’re conducting that same show together, four years later.
“This is WXJM, 88.7 on your FM dial,” Lloyd says into the microphone.
“Thank you for tuning in this evening,” Dowsett says. “This is our second show of this semester. We’re gonna be playing some more soft rock for you tonight.”
The station has an ardent devotion to playing lesser-known music: Anything that’s mainstream isn’t in its repertoire. Unlike other forms of media, having a large audience isn’t a priority for WXJM — it’s all about artists in the do-it-yourself scene.
“Our whole purpose is to represent underrepresented artists,” Dowsett said.
Many WXJM members who host programs are also musicians and artists, including Dowsett themself.
Under the stage name “Rose Blush,” Dowsett composes, writes and records music. They’ve released both an EP and an album during 2020 — the year many had extra time on their hands. Dowsett uses their music to amplify female voices, and their debut album, “Wide Margins,” has eight “female-aligned singer-songwriters,” all of whom tell their own stories through music focusing on modern-day feminism.
***
WXJM is run solely by JMU students, and Dowsett’s served as the general manager of the station for two years. Their experience has been entirely atypical, and they’ve faced difficulties: losing a faculty advisor and not being able to find a replacement, dealing with a mass divide among WXJM members and a global pandemic.
It got so bad that at one point, Dowsett thought about quitting.
“We were more trouble than we were worth,” Dowsett said.
Between WXJM being audited, losing an advisor and experiencing declining membership, Dowsett worried WXJM would cease to exist.
As most southern schools do, Dowsett said, the JMU social scene focuses heavily on athletics and Greek life, but WXJM tends to defy what a stereotypical JMU student looks like. To Dowsett, WXJM isn’t just about college radio — it’s about fostering a community, one that reaches beyond WXJM’s general members and challenges JMU’s social boundaries.
“I think people listening to radio is actually a much smaller part of radio than people think,” Lloyd said. “[It’s] a big part — I’m not saying it’s negligible, but we’re also about the community of radio.”
Dowsett cares about the longevity of the station; they want it to thrive for years to come. Yet, preserving the heart of WXJM hasn’t been easy or glamorous. Dowsett programs shows, works with the station’s database, manages a full staff and makes quarterly reports to the FCC.
“I think [they’ve] done a phenomenal job of keeping the foundation of our club strong through multiple storms of changing technology and, obviously, [COVID-19],” senior marketing major and WXJM program director Laurren O’Connor said.
The two years have been taxing in many ways, but the uphill battle seems to have paid off.
Dowsett will earn their degree in Health Sciences this spring — a major they chose because it was a safe, practical choice — but at the end of their JMU experience, Dowsett’s entering a musical field.
“I’m passionate about my major,” Dowsett said. “But, I am way more passionate about music.”
Dowsett intends to take their passion for music beyond JMU, as they were recently offered a position as assistant director for The Bach to Rock music school in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
“I realized that where I actually thrive is management positions,” Dowsett says. “As long as I can develop that skill set in a setting related to one of my passions, it doesn’t matter to me if that’s in healthcare or music.”
Contact Audrey Nakagawa at nakagaas@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.