“I like when money makes a difference but don’t make you different.”
The lyric from famous rapper Drake’s hit song “From Time” has now been experienced by one JMU student.
Sophomore media arts and design major Harrison Woodley was on spring break with his family and girlfriend in the Turks and Caicos Islands when he met Drake. Woodley said it was his birthday, and his family decided to go to a local restaurant that “not many people were at” until they overheard from a fellow diner that someone named Drake was there.
“I was like really, like, really?’” Woodley said. “I was like, OK, I’ll go entertain myself and go check it out.”
Sure enough, Woodley said, he was met by three bodyguards when he first saw Drake and tried to take pictures of him before the bodyguards told him there were no phones or cameras allowed near the artist.
“We were like, all right, we’ll just leave him alone,’” Woodley said. “If I was in his position, I wouldn’t want to be swarmed by people if I’m just doing my own thing.”
After a while, Woodley said he and his family went near where Drake was sitting a second time — that’s when his dad spoke up about Woodley’s birthday and tried to convince the bodyguards for one photo with the rapper. As they were about to give up and leave him alone, Woodley said, one of Drake’s associates came up to the family and asked if they wanted to play a quick game. Woodley said he jumped at the opportunity.
That’s when Woodley said he met the artist and shook his hand. Woodley’s girlfriend revealed that it was his birthday, and Woodley said Drake wished him a happy birthday and asked him to sit down and play the game. It involved Woodley picking a number in an online game Drake was playing, and even though Woodley said he doesn’t think he picked the “correct” number, Drake pulled out a “designer” fanny pack and handed him $10,000 in cash.
“It was just kind of crazy for me to actually hold [the money],” Woodley said. “He seemed super down-to-earth.”
Charitable efforts
After coming home from the trip, Woodley said he was “completely up in the air” about what he wanted to do with the $10,000. His dad encouraged him to either think of things Woodley would want to purchase with the money or to donate it to different charities. Woodley said he didn’t want to spend the money on himself but didn’t know what to donate it to. Then, Woodley thought about the recent tragedies that had happened on and near JMU’s campus: the Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 suicides at JMU and the shootings at Bridgewater College and Virginia Tech. He decided to donate some of the money to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).
“I feel like this is the perfect way that I can give some money to this organization,” Woodley said.
Through his fraternity Pi Beta Chi — unrecognized by JMU — Woodley teamed up with the Center Club, Inc. in Blacksburg, Virginia, to organize a philanthropy to raise money for the AFSP. Woodley said the Center Club has done an annual philanthropy event dealing with suicide prevention after a member of the organization took their own life in 2017. The philanthropy event will go live March 28 through Pi Beta Chi and the Center Club, Inc. with a goal of raising $10,000 by April 1. Both the fraternity and Center Club will be posting updates, a virtual walk, Venmo boards and other promotional events for the organization throughout the week. So far, Woodley said, he’s donated $1,000 of Drake’s money to the event and wants others to donate to the cause.
“I wanted to get the ball rolling and donate a great portion [of the money],” Woodley said. “I might end up donating some more.”
As for the rest of the money, Woodley said he’s considering investing or donating it to another charity.
Woodley said he’s received some pushback on social media, as he’s seen posts claiming he doesn’t deserve the money since he was on a “nice” vacation in Turks and Caicos. However, Woodley said he’s had people reach out to him and commend him for his actions.
One thing he said he knows he won’t do with the money is “blow it all in one go.”
“As someone that’s never had anything even close to this happen to them, I knew I should definitely pay it forward,” Woodley said. “It just feels great knowing that I’m doing something.”
Contact Kylee Toland at tolandkm@dukes.jmu.edu.