If JMU students pass Madison Union or the C4 parking lot, they might hear music blasting and see crowds of people gliding around on skateboards with snacks and water lined up on the curb. With their own park setup, students can practice their skills and get to know each other, junior sociology major Carter Woods said.
At a typical meeting for JMU Skate Club, this is what to expect.
Over the course of the pandemic, skateboarding exploded in popularity. The sport was featured all over social media on platforms like TikTok, and it even made its debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this past summer.
With skateboarding being one of the only sports that’s playable independently, some JMU students picked up the hobby during the online semesters.
Upon seeing this community practically double at JMU, Woods, the club president, and Ryan McCauley, vice president and junior marketing major, decided to make their own club. In March, the JMU Skate Club was recognized as an official student organization.
“It started off as just a means for me to just connect this community on campus and give people a platform to express themselves in a way that was not like the conventional Greek life, traditional sport, or theater or art,” Woods said. “Skateboarding is kind of its own little niche.”
What started as a group of about five skaters grew into almost 30 students meeting on campus to skate together in the spring, Woods said. The co-founders began recruiting members using face-to-face tactics and approaching other skaters around campus.
The co-founders said the pandemic was beneficial for their club.
“People were socially starved enough to be okay with being approached by somebody with a skateboard or to approach somebody with a skateboard if they’re interested,” Woods said.
Since Student Org Night earlier this semester, more freshmen and sophomores have also joined Skate Club. Some are new to skating, and some have been skating for years.
“You can be a very beginner and not even know how to skate,” McCauley said, “but if you want to skate, then come skate with us.”
The club also uses word-of-mouth advertising; members attend events and bring more friends with them next time who often end up enjoying the club’s atmosphere.
“We want to share it with everybody who’s interested or wants to give it a shot because skateboarding really doesn’t discriminate,” Woods said.
In addition to the close-knit community they’ve created, the executive board emphasizes the diversity within Skate Club. They said they take pride in their members coming from different parts of campus and social circles.
“As cheesy as it sounds, we’re all completely unified by the fact that we skateboard,” Patrick Poirier, the event coordinator and a junior writing, rhetoric and technical communication major, said.
The club’s Instagram page has also grown since its first post in March. McCauley, who runs the club’s page, said it’s garnered over 500 followers.
The club now has 120 members, 60 of whom actively attend events, McCauley said.
The club meets twice a week: once in a classroom setting to gather feedback from members with skate time afterward, and another day to skate around campus or at Westover Skate Park, just five minutes away.
At on-campus skate events, the club brings skate rails and obstacles like boxes or ledges for their members to use, McCauley said. This comes out of their budget obtained from fundraising.
The club has sold hot dogs at their football tailgates, hosted a raffle giveaway that made $200 in one day and sold shirts to raise money, McCauley said. They also plan on developing dues next year to help increase their budget.
One challenge within the club is getting skaters to be organized, Poirier said. Unlike organized sports like baseball or soccer, he said, skaters aren’t used to structure. He pushes members to attend their mandatory meetings to discuss upcoming events.
These three executive board members all said they hope the JMU Skate Club becomes a long-lasting organization. Along with finding a more permanent presence as a sport on campus, they said they’d like to work with other clubs and brands to develop connections and sponsorships and find members to take over their positions who are just as passionate as the current board.
“We’re really trying to inspire these younger kids, like the sophomores and freshmen, to pick it up when we leave,” Poirier said. “We’re worried about when we leave, that someone’s going to pick it up with the same sort of hunger and drive that we have to make this as big and as unique as possible.”
