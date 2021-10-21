Skeptical about the new-age movement of crystal healing? Looking to learn more? Kaitlyn Prioleau, a senior health sciences major, said she’s ready to change minds about the healing powers of crystals through her small business.
Crystal healing, an increasingly common form of alternative therapy, involves the use of crystals to provide balance in both mind and body. Each different crystal is said to have a unique and stable energy pattern that creates healing properties, intended to improve the well-being of the user.
Prioleau’s business, KPJ Crystals, provides customers with custom crystal jewelry pieces that have a purpose. Her items aren’t limited to the knowledgeable or experienced — even Prioleau herself started out with little knowledge and a few crystals just for fun. It wasn’t until she found moldavite — a crystal claimed to cause transformation and spiritual awakening that’s “formed from the molten debris of a meteorite impact,” according to the International Gem Society — that her belief in the powerful properties of crystals really began.
“It’s not like you need to have a Ph.D. in crystals to get into them — they’re beautiful, fun and they’re helpful,” Prioleau said. “You can start by walking into a crystal shop … see what crystals you’re gravitating towards, and see if that resonates with you.”
Prioleau launched her business this April after wrapping a small piece of moldavite into a necklace and allegedly experiencing the commonly theorized effects — lightheadedness and nausea — firsthand. She said the crystal gave her headaches and “made [her] really irritable.”
Prioleau said she believes there’s a link between the transformative powers of moldavite — and the necklace she created with it — to the success of her business ensuing.
“Life just literally started changing,” Prioleau said. “Everything just started to fall into place.”
Prioleau’s business functions primarily on custom necklace orders, in which a customer can request specific benefits they wish to gain from a crystal, such as growth in confidence, communication or balance. After immersing herself in the theories and research behind the properties of various crystals, Prioleau said she believes she can match each customer with a crystal known to provide the healing properties requested. Through her website, customers can also purchase various crystal jewelry pieces and car accessories. Prioleau includes a description of the crystal’s characteristics alongside any product listing.
Arie Hamade, a frequent customer of KPJ Crystals, kick-started her interest in crystals a few years ago with a blue, lace agate bracelet — a crystal said to improve communication. She said it’s helpful to her as “more of a reserved person.”
It wasn’t until hearing of Prioleau’s business through a post on a JMU Facebook page that Hamade found a deeper understanding of crystals’ properties. After discovering KPJ Crystals, Hamade decided to purchase her first of many custom pieces: an aquamarine necklace.
“It’s a relaxation crystal,” Hamade said. “I came to [Prioleau], and I said, ‘Hey, I’m kind of an anxious person, what can help?’ And [aquamarine] is what she gave me, and it worked.”
Prioleau and Sofia D’Ermes, Prioleau’s roommate and frequent customer, jokingly debated whether it was hard work or the power of crystals that scored D’Ermes a job on Wall Street. Prioleau gifted D’Ermes a handmade ring while she worked on Wall Street during summer 2021.
“[Prioleau] sent me this ring; it’s tiger’s eye and lapis,” D’Ermes said. “Both of these are supposed to be for the workplace for protection, for focus, productivity, and I got the job. So, maybe it was the ring.”
Prioleau said her business has been successful in its first six months, with customers ranging from close friends to JMU students and even some from Canada and Australia. D’Ermes said KPJ Crystals has been an “instant success” from her point of view.
“When I tell you it literally feels like this just fell out of the sky,” D’Ermes said. “I remember we’d be sitting there talking about [Prioleau’s] moldavite, and then all of a sudden, people are coming to our door to buy necklaces.”
Prioleau wasn’t alone in founding her business, however. She had help along the way from her “angel” or “life guide” she calls “Jeanne” — the namesake of the “J” initial is integrated into Prioleau’s brand alongside her own. In September 2020, Prioleau used a pendulum and a series of questions to determine her angel’s name. Working through the alphabet interpreting a motion in one direction as “no” and the opposite as “yes” for each letter, Prioleau had the name “Jeanne” spelled out and confirmed as her angel’s name.
Prioleau interprets the sight of the angel numbers 717 as “Jeanne,” leading her down the right path and validating her decisions. Prioleau described the common phenomenon of the time 11:11 to be the first angel number many people experience and said that for some, 11:11 is a gateway into a deeper curiosity about angel numbers’ meaning.
“An angel number is a set of numbers, usually three to four repeating numbers, but there are also exceptions like my number, 717,” Prioleau said. “I would describe it as a series of numbers that have a meaning that you personally need to see at the moment.”
For those who believe in numerology, angel numbers have a deep spiritual meaning, and for Prioleau, the number 717 is something she’s seen all her life, starting at her July 17 birthday. However, it wasn’t until her growing interest in the meaning of angel numbers and the start of her business that it became a recurring sight — whether it’s seen on her car ride to deliver an order or the time when she glances at a clock.
During her interview with The Breeze, Prioleau said she noticed the angel number twice — on a license plate when she parked and mid-interview when she reached 717 followers on her brand’s Instagram page.
“I just got 717 followers,” Prioleau said. “It’s crazy, when I parked to get here, I look up [at] the license plate right in front of me and there it is again — 717.”
With plans for medical school ahead of her and guidance from “Jeanne” along the way, Prioleau hopes to continue balancing her business with academics and spreading the knowledge of crystals to anyone who stumbles upon KPJ Crystals.
“I definitely don’t want this to be just a college thing,” Prioleau said. “I’m gonna keep growing my business and try my best.”
