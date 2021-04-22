When JMU student Anna DeNoia visited the Grand Canyon on a trip with her family over Christmas, she arrived in Arizona as a sophomore who loved music but hadn’t pursued it academically when she started school.
She left the Grand Canyon State with a handful of song lyrics, ideas for a return to the world of music and the inspiration for what would become the title of a musical show’s first track: “The Arizona Song.”
“While I was physically there, just inspired by this place, I wrote down in the notes on my phone the lyrics of that song,” DeNoia said.
Over two years later, the song lyrics DeNoia penned on that trip have since developed into a musical production that’s reached audiences through TikTok and live performances. Now, DeNoia’s project, “Open, Stay,” has been awarded a grant from the College of Visual and Performing Arts to fund a studio recording of the song cycle.
DeNoia, a senior theater and writing, rhetoric and technical communication double major from Chicago, said music has long been a hobby of hers. When she first came to JMU, though, none of the academic disciplines she pursued focused directly on music. Her family’s trip to Arizona rekindled her inspiration for lyric writing.
“I started writing these songs, writing music again, until I had the first nine songs of the show,” DeNoia said.
“Open, Stay” is a song cycle, which DeNoia described as a subgenre of musical theater. The production has no dialogue, and all of the songs are connected by a theme instead of a plot or a narrative. The theme of “Open, Stay” is relationships, DeNoia said.
“‘Open, Stay’ is a collection of moments from ten different love stories — beginnings, endings and in-betweens, as well as the moments that come long after we say goodbye,” reads a description from the production’s website. “It is an exploration of how we love and how we lose one another, all connected to the need that brings us together — the need for each other.”
It took DeNoia about six months to completely write the initial set of lyrics. She said she worked on her songs privately until one day, a friend followed her into a rehearsal room and asked to see what she was writing.
“He was just like, ‘Wow, you should show these to other people,’” DeNoia said. “At that point I reached out to a bunch of friends that I had in the theater department and asked if they’d be interested. I was surprised to see people say yes almost immediately.”
In 2019, DeNoia, then a junior, and her friends arranged for the first live performance of her songs in a rehearsal room in the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts. They set up chairs, brought in an audience and sang while DeNoia played the piano.
“It turned into an actual performance-based scenario, rather than just me singing in the music building with her, which ended up being even more of a thrill,” Diana Suk said.
Suk, a senior theater performance major, sang the title track for “Open, Stay” in the live 2019 performance.
“[DeNoia] told me that this was her favorite song in the song cycle,” Suk said. “It was really fun to sing and an honor to be able to bring justice to Anna’s work.”
DeNoia and her friends recorded the performance, and DeNoia later uploaded the recording to music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
“People wanted to listen to it,” DeNoia said. “I was surprised. I was like, ‘Oh, you want to listen to it? Awesome!’”
DeNoia then began the process of moving the production forward, which proved challenging in part because she had created the song cycle by ear — without the assistance of music theory or sheet music. However, having the recording of the live performance enabled her to spread the word about her project, she said.
“Open, Stay” began to emerge with another live performance, this time hosted at Millikin University. It was scheduled to be a part of the Richmond Fringe Festival in April 2020, as well as a workshop production at JMU. However, due to COVID-19, neither of these events took place.
“All of that timeline seemed very possible and already in my hand,” DeNoia said. “And then it just wasn’t happening anymore. That was dizzying.”
DeNoia said that as she was wondering how to move the production forward amid the pandemic, she decided to start posting videos on TikTok.
“[I] got a way bigger, way more positive response than I was expecting,” DeNoia said. “People were really, really, really excited about the show.”
After seeing the production on TikTok, some JMU alumni from the theater department reached out to DeNoia. Operating as a performance arts theatre called The Masked Collective, they had a goal of continuing to produce work while theaters were closed, and they wanted to present “Open, Stay” virtually.
“I put out an audition announcement ... on TikTok, and I got a crazy response,” DeNoia said. “People were sending in so many videos. We got over 300 from all over the world.”
The final cast, made up of people from across the country, rehearsed over Zoom and live streamed the show on YouTube in August 2020.
After that, DeNoia went back to writing — this time, for a grant application from JMU. “I thought, obviously, a studio recording would be the coolest thing ever,” she said.
The College of Visual and Performing Arts offers the opportunity to submit a proposal with a detailed budget for grants in up to $2,000 to be applied to projects. DeNoia had the goal of creating a studio recording, so with that in mind, she drafted her proposal in December and revised it in February.
In early March, she was notified that her proposal had been accepted.
“It was like Christmas,” DeNoia said. “I was jumping all over my house, I was so excited.”
The grant provides DeNoia with $2,000 to cover production costs, DeNoia said. “Open, Stay” will go to Virginia Arts Recording, a recording studio in Charlottesville, in late April.
“All of this is a learning experience for me,” DeNoia said. “I’ve never been in a recording studio. There’s a little bit of nerves and pressure that I’m putting on myself to do it right.”
In preparation to create the studio recording for “Open, Stay,” DeNoia reached out to the music composition faculty at JMU in search of someone to assist with production details. Joshua Villa, a junior music composition major, was informed by his professor of the opportunity and claimed it immediately.
“He gave me her email,” Villa said. “I contacted her, and I’m like, ‘I don’t care what it is, let’s just freaking do it.’”
Villa said he worked on the orchestrations for the project, incorporating the different instruments DeNoia wanted to use for the recording and additionally creating sheet music for the song cycle.
“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and something that I never thought that I’d even get the chance to do,” Villa said.
The studio recording, funded by the JMU grant, will allow DeNoia to audition the song cycle for different productions, and she said she hopes to stage the show at some point. She’ll graduate from JMU this spring, but she said she’ll continue to pursue her dreams for this project as she returns to Chicago, her hometown, and works with local theatre companies.
For now, DeNoia said she’s excited that JMU not only sees the work she’s been doing, but values and supports it. She said she has support from people who are close to her and from people whom she’s never met before in her life.
“One of the things that happens that still catches me by surprise is when I hear different people are familiar with the show, like humming one of the songs, or maybe it’s stuck in their head,” DeNoia said. “When a song plays and my friends know the words, it’s just the most insane thing to me.”
