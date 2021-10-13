Plenty of JMU students may dabble in writing and releasing their own independently produced music, with punk rock and electronic dance music seemingly dominating the student music scene. But JMU senior Grayson Walsh marches to the beat of his own drum, releasing a country ballad titled “Space” as his debut single Sept. 24.
“You said you need some space to breathe /But it’s only been a week /And I saw pictures of you with a Solo Cup and all of our friends,” croons a lovelorn Walsh, equipped with a thick southern drawl.
“Space” is reminiscent of quintessential country music tropes — evoking images of dirt roads, crowded bars and ice-cold beer. The lyrics describe an emotional storyline in which a man’s marriage proposal is rejected, with his ex-girlfriend needing some “space to breathe.” By the end of the song, the narrator ultimately finds closure and gratitude now that he himself has had “space to breathe” from the doomed relationship.
Walsh’s foray into music began in high school, where he found himself to be an unlikely participant in his school’s musical. He said that at the time, he “didn’t know anything” about auditioning for a musical — instead of singing something from musical theater repertoire, he sang an Ed Sheeran song that “did not suit [his] voice at all.”
[After my audition] I got called back for every [male] lead role,” Walsh said. “I didn’t know that I was even capable of having a lead role in a musical.”
Walsh sustained his passion for singing in college by joining JMU’s all-male a capella group, Exit 245, where he continued to build his confidence and strengthen his singing chops, he said. However, when it came to writing music for his own catalogue, Walsh had minimal experience. He described the experience as “pretty stressful” at first because of his inexperience.
But Walsh had help: senior music major Daniel Bunting, a fellow Exit 245 member and Walsh’s roommate. Bunting had begun taking songwriting seriously during the pandemic and, having written over 200 songs since the start of COVID-19, offered his expertise to the song.
“I wrote it in summer 2020 … at 3 a.m. just laying in bed. And then the next day, I took it to Grayson, and I was like, ‘This could be a country song,’” Bunting said. “I definitely wanted [listeners] to be taken on that [emotional] roller coaster.”
Walsh and Bunting joined forces, collaborating on the song’s lyrics and melody in their living room. After completing the first iteration of “Space,” they sought out their fellow Exit 245 member — an up-and-coming music producer who uses the moniker, Leif — to record the track.
“I just recorded a very rough draft of me singing through the entire [song] with no backup music,” Walsh said.
After completing the outline, Walsh and Leif underwent the tedious process of adding each individual instrument to the track, ensuring the production of “Space” incorporated Walsh’s signature rustic, countrified sound.
“I’ve grown up around country music my whole life; that’s all my family listens to,” Walsh said. “I really like country music because it has a strong storytelling aspect. So, I was trying to tell the story but also make it relatable to anyone who listens to it.”
Aside from his unexpected choice in genre, Walsh’s deep, instantly recognizable voice strikes a chord, harkening back to a retro, classic country sound. Senior biology major Landon Alston — Walsh’s roommate and fellow Exit 245 member — said Walsh’s voice surprised him at first. Walsh is “very down to earth,” Alston said, but upon meeting him, his first thought was, “This is definitely a scary man.”
“My first impression of him was definitely terror [because] his voice is so deep,” Alston said. “As soon as you meet him, you’re just taken aback.”
Walsh — a marketing major — has made sure to aptly promote the song. He began his marketing campaign by sending the link to “Space” into various apartment and student organization group chats, with word-of-mouth spreading the song even further. Walsh also focused on getting the song added to a variety of playlists, with the song totaling over 1,000 streams on Spotify as of Oct. 12.
Though the song is quickly gaining digital traction, Walsh was originally apprehensive to release it. With the confessional lyrics drawing from both his and Bunting’s previous relationship experiences, Walsh was nervous the song’s subjects would realize it was about them.
“I would want [the song’s subjects] to reflect on what my experience [with] them was like,” Walsh said. “Even though we did break up and things ended badly, they helped in my journey of getting to where I am today. [They’re] a part of who I am right now.”
After the release, Walsh wasn’t contacted by anyone who inspired the song but rather by various friends and family who connected with the song’s narrative.
“I had a couple people reach out to me and tell me that they had been going through bad breakups and my song [was] helping them realize they’re doing OK, and they’re seeing the brighter side of things,” Walsh said. “Ultimately, that’s any songwriter’s dream: getting through to another person and helping them.”
“Space” has allowed Walsh to cultivate a burgeoning fanbase. Recently, Walsh interacted with an old friend he made while working at the downtown restaurant Jack Brown’s for the first time since releasing the song. Walsh’s friend was enthusiastic, offering Walsh an exciting performance opportunity.
“I did get offered to fly out to Colorado and play for some buddies,” Walsh said. “He offered to fly me out to his 20-year wedding anniversary to play a few songs next year.”
Walsh’s musical ambitions are simply beginning with “Space,” as he plans to release a full-length album before he graduates. While he still appreciates the impact of a gut-wrenching heartbreak ballad, his next goal is to write an upbeat party anthem.
Walsh plans on moving to Nashville after graduation to pursue law school, setting his sights on studying entertainment law at Vanderbilt University or Belmont University while continuing to pursue a music career.
“I feel like [music] is the easiest way to show people what you love,” Walsh said. “You really just have to stick with it and know you’ve got the talent. You just have to get out there and do it.”
Contact Jake Dodohara at dodohajh@dukes.jmu.edu . For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.