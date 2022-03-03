In a cave, light is life.
When Jacob Whitlock leads a group into a cave, everyone has to bring multiple sources of light: a headlamp, two to three extra flashlights per person with backup batteries and even emergency candles.
“If your light goes out, it’s the darkest you’re ever going to get,” Whitlock, a senior geology major, said.
It’s roughly 55 degrees Fahrenheit year-round in Virginia caves, Whitlock said, and the air is so damp that everyone wears long sleeves and long pants to safeguard against hypothermia. They bring gloves to protect their hands and prevent damaging cave surfaces with the oil on their skin — according to the National Park Service, oil on human hands can hurt the growth of mineral formations. Whitlock wears a caving suit made of tough material, rain boots that come up to his thighs and knee pads to avoid bruises.
As the explorers — usually seven to 10 members or prospective members of the Madison University Student Grotto (MUSG), a JMU club for students interested in caving — wind their way through a cave, they might hear water dripping or the echoing sound of a flowing stream in the distance. Or there might be no sound at all, save for the group themselves.
“We talk, we joke,” Whitlock said. “We groan every time we have to crawl under something.”
Learning to lead
Whitlock said he’s been caving for a little over two years throughout Virginia.
Whitlock first began caving with a group called the Blue Ridge Grotto. He’s now the president of the JMU Caving Club, a student organization for cavers of all experience levels that leads club members on expeditions nearly every weekend. The best trip he’s been on, he said, is whichever one he did last.
“I love going down there and seeing things, just looking around,” Whitlock said. “You can look around and find faults in the rock, stalactites, stalagmites. The cave formations are absolutely spectacular.”
The club members primarily visit caves in Virginia, usually no more than 2 1/2 hours away from JMU. Some of Whitlock’s favorites are Paxton’s Cave and Kee Cave. During a school break, the group might travel farther away. It can take up to 6 hours to move through a cave, so the explorers devote most of a day to each expedition.
Whitlock said there are “tons” of caves in Virginia, but many of them are not open to explorers.
“I know four caves within 30 minutes of JMU,” he said. “Three of them are closed.”
Starting out in caving requires the assistance of an established group, such as a caving club. Caving groups keep track of possible locations, and Whitlock said they tend to keep a tight hold on that information because they don’t want caves to be shut down due to trespassers, since many caves are on private property. If a random person wanders into a cave on their own, they could very likely trespass on someone else’s property, and the owner might close down the cave to other visitors.
“It’s very unlikely you’re going to be able to find the locations of very many caves on the internet,” Whitlock said. “They’re few and far between.”
Whitlock was taught how to lead a trip just recently, after two years of caving. He started leading groups made up of caving club members in spring 2021.
Leaders are entrusted with significant responsibility because it’s up to them to navigate, Whitlock said. There aren’t many cave maps, and the maps that do exist are difficult to read because they’re based on landmarks found in the cave. The leader memorizes the route through the cave and the landmarks along the trail.
If there’s a chance they might get turned around or need specific directions, cavers will refer to an agreed-upon marker. Whitlock uses playing cards to create a trail, or he’ll stack rocks or arrange them into the shape of an arrow leading out of the cave.
It’s also the leader’s responsibility to remember any unreliable areas, such as false floors — where layers of sediment erode and leave behind a ledge that appears to be solid. Sometimes a false floor might echo, warning the explorers, but Whitlock said they’re often sturdy enough to walk over and most caves are stable because they don’t change much.
To ensure safety, Whitlock advises taking at least four people on a caving trip so that if someone gets injured, another caver can stay with that person while the remaining two leave to find help. He said he hasn’t experienced any significant caving disasters, but makes sure to be prepared to handle any emergency situation responsibly.
“If something does happen, obviously we want to respond to it in a good way,” Whitlock said.
A team effort
A priority of Whitlock’s caving groups is caring for the caves themselves. The cavers sanitize their gear with Lysol after every trip so they don’t cross-contaminate bacteria and fungi between different caves.
Whitlock said he’s rarely run into animals while caving. He’s seen a frog before, and once, his group rescued a baby turtle from a cave, where it would’ve died. Sometimes, he said, he’ll see salamanders.
“[Salamanders] are really cool,” Whitlock said. “They’re pretty rare, so we want to protect them as best we can … Take pictures. Don’t blast them with your lights.”
Whitlock has only seen a bat flying in a cave once while on a research trip. Along with other caving club members, he’s joined Angel Garcia, an assistant professor in JMU’s department of geology and environmental science, who’s pursuing a number of research projects in Grand Caverns — the largest show cave in the U.S. It’s located in Grottoes, Virginia, just under 20 miles from Harrisonburg.
Garcia initiated a collaboration between JMU and Grand Caverns last April and has worked there since last summer, using light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technology to create an interactive, 3D map of the cavern. He also has several other projects going on in Grand Caverns, such as identifying signatures left by tourists dating back to the mid-1800s, carbon-dating pieces of wood inside the cave and monitoring groundwater.
To produce the map of the cave, Garcia wields a handheld LIDAR scanner, which uses points of light to measure distance and produce a 3D scan. The result is a computer visualization of the passages and terrain of the cavern.
Garcia has also brought in geology students, geology club members and other volunteers — he said Whitlock has joined almost all of the trips.
It’s not difficult to teach students how to operate the scanner, Garcia said. He usually instructs students to scan for about 12 minutes.
“You can move as fast as you want or slow as you want,” Garcia said.
Whitlock said working with the scanner is “incredible” because it feels “so scientific.”
“It’s spinning in front of you, and you’re just walking around with it,” he said.
Lizzie Bryan, a freshman, said she signed up for the club at JMU’s Student Organization Night last fall because she’s always wanted to go caving. She joined Garcia’s volunteers last October and helped collect information for his projects by looking for signatures left by tourists on cave surfaces and finding pieces of wood to test.
“I had to crawl under this tight space to get a piece of wood that Dr. Garcia found, so that was fun,” Bryan said.
Caving serves as a good bonding experience for club members, Whitlock said.
“We did a caving club trip to the [University Recreation Center] ropes course, and one of the first things they had us do was bonding exercises, but we all knew each other so well at that point that we kind of flew through,” Whitlock said. “It was pretty funny, actually. We’ve done much harder exercises underground.”
A cave that many people start with features a landmark known as the “elevator” — a steep drop about 30 feet high that requires cavers to grip the side of the wall with their arms and legs and then slowly inch their way down.
“It’s actually pretty safe, but it looks terrifying,” Whitlock said. “If they start slipping, they’re just going to get caught on the wall. We know it’s safe.”
Caving is a team effort, Whitlock said.
“If someone’s struggling on an obstacle, we help them by either physically helping them or just giving them support by saying, ‘Hey, you got this. You put your foot here,’” Whitlock said.
He said caving has taught him to “just try things.”
“You have to get out of your comfort zone,” Whitlock said. “That’s a lot of what caving is. It’s a mental challenge as much as it is physical.”
