After thinking about his honors capstone project, Simon Anderson, a senior biotechnology and independent scholars double major, decided he wanted to work in the biotechnology lab to conduct hands-on research. He took a particular interest in health disparities.
Anderson chose to research breast cancer in Black women. He said he selected this because Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women despite having the same chances of developing it, according to the American Cancer Society.
Anderson said hormone-dependent breast cancer can develop quickly and be influenced by genetic and environmental factors. Anderson said he wants to find a way to stop this particular cancer that’s disproportionately killing Black women.
“What I want to do is look at these factors and think, what can I do in the lab that will benefit everyone?” Anderson said. “How will [my work] benefit this particular vulnerable group?”
For his research, Anderson spends most of his time in a lab looking at data, graphs and DNA associated with the development of breast cancer. Specifically, he analyzes the proteins that influence this cancer and tries to mimic the cancer to see if he can find a way to either minimize or eliminate it completely.
‘Real-world’ research
In the independent scholars program, students create their own major that consists of 12 classes. At the start of the program, students propose a research topic that encompasses a real-world issue they’re interested in.
The independent scholars program director, Matthew Chamberlin, said Anderson isn’t interested only in the medical side of health but also the cultural and social aspects of it — hence he’s researching a topic that fuses the two aspects.
While the independent scholars program doesn’t assist Anderson directly with his research — meaning the program doesn’t help him choose a topic or help with the hands-on experiments — Chamberlin said the program connects Anderson with professors and resources that can guide his work.
“[Anderson] came to [independent scholars] interested in the way different cultures and communities conceptualize heath,” Chamberlin said. “You don’t have to travel abroad to see immense cultural variability in the way that people view their own well-being. We’ve helped him build connections with people in different disciplines.”
Chamberlin said he believes Anderson’s research is “immensely important.” He said it’s been “amazing” watching Anderson’s drive to learn how people think about health so he can improve their quality of life.
“I think [Anderson] brings an awareness to the field of health. He realizes that [healthcare] isn’t simply treating a disease; it’s also about learning about people,” Chamberlin said. “He wants to know about people in a way that will let him help them.”
Philip Frana, an independent scholars and interdisciplinary liberal studies professor, has also been involved in the project. Like Chamberlin, Frana has helped Anderson pursue his independent scholars major by connecting him with other professionals in the biosciences field.
While Frana said he isn’t overly familiar with the specifics of Anderson’s research, he said it’s very important for the biomedical field to increase diversity in order to get a more accurate look at the human population.
“I think [Anderson’s] really trying to make some recompense for some of these historic inequalities that exist in biomedical research,” Frana said. “Biomedical studies have long defined normal human test subjects as white, middle-aged males, but there is so much diversity in the human population … If you look at just one sliver of it, you’re not going to gain an understanding of anything.”
Break the mold
Anderson said he wants to use the privileges he’s been given in life, such as being white, male, cisgender and financially stable, to help others by going to medical school pursuing cancer research. He said he doesn’t want his privilege to be a reason not to treat people but rather a way to help others.
“There’s no reason that I should sit there and tell patients, oh, that sucks for you,” Anderson said. “I want to take what I’m doing and alleviate others’ pain. The reason I’m doing it, and the way I’m doing it, is so that it can then be applied to people who are less privileged than I am.”
The Association of American Medical Colleges in 2018 found that 56.2% of active physicians identified as white. Because most doctors are white men, Anderson said, they continue to operate the way they’re used to. Anderson said he believes that when these types of doctors treat all of their patients the same way, marginalized groups like women, Black people and members of the LGBTQ community don’t receive the same level of medical care that their white, straight, male peers do. He said physicians need to be more open-minded about the diversity in those they treat.
“The lot you’re given in life, for the most part, is random,” Anderson said. “These massive disparities among different groups of people are created, and some people don’t have the same opportunities as everyone else because they were born with a certain skin color or in a certain place — why should that be allowed to continue?”
Along with using his privilege, Anderson said he also wants to use the fact that he’s often taken seriously as a patient to his advantage. Black women, conversely, sometimes aren’t taken seriously when it comes to their health, according to TODAY. Since this disparity exists, Anderson is trying to work on detecting and slowing breast cancer through the use of C. elegans, a type of worm, with certain proteins. When the C. elegans and proteins are combined, they can help detect breast cancer — this helps Black women since that certain cancer disproportionally affects them.
While Anderson doesn’t plan to continue his research after he graduates and instead plans to go to medical school, he said helping marginalized communities will always be important to him and that more healthcare workers need to focus on helping all types of people.
“There’s all of these racial and ethnic biases in the healthcare field that create these vicious cycles of inequities,” Anderson said. “Since the medical field is mainly white males, when you get a patient who has a problem that’s foreign [to white males], you need more open mindedness. There needs to be more connection and understanding [in the medical field] where doctors can say ‘I understand there’s a problem, and I’m going to help fix it.’”
