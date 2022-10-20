When it comes to business ownership, men outnumber women 3-to-1, according to the World Economic Forum. While female entrepreneurship’s beginning to rise across the country and the world, JMU’s Women in Entrepreneurship Showcase encourages women to pursue this path.
The Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship, which assists students across campus with business ideas, will host the Showcase on Oct. 18 during JMU’s Homecoming, coinciding with Global Women in Entrepreneurship Week.
“We help students that have an idea to de-risk that idea and figure out if they should launch or pivot,” Suzanne Bergmeister, the executive director of the Center, said. “We help students that already have a business or a side hustle to grow that business or achieve goals that they have set for it.”
Bergmeister introduced the idea for the Showcase last year, and she said she hopes this event will be a lot bigger, with at least 25 vendors already signed up to be featured — 14 more than last year. Attendees can enjoy food, a cash bar and a chance to win door prizes, all while interacting with female entrepreneurs from all over the Shenandoah Valley, as well as student entrepreneurs. The event’s free and open to anyone.
“We saw a need for women who started business to share their knowledge and experience ... and to celebrate women in entrepreneurship,” Bergmeister said. “There are a lot of us out there and a lot of women entrepreneurs tend to fly under the radar because they don’t get venture capital money, so they don’t get investment dollars as much as men. They don’t go public as much as [male] companies; they don’t get celebrated as much in the media as male companies, but there are quite a few women entrepreneurs out there.”
According to the Forbes Business Capital, women only get about 2.3% of venture capital with only about 2% of women startup companies making $1 million in relation to 3.3 percent of male startup companies making the same amount.
To promote this event, the Gilliam Center has partnered with other organizations that support women, such as Women for Madison and the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund. Bergmeister said she hopes to get local TV and radio coverage through Bluestone Communications and that the Center will be able to continue the Showcase every year, coming back bigger and better. Bergmeister added that she loves hearing the inspiring stories these women have to offer.
“Women entrepreneurs come from all walks of life,” Bergmeister said. “Some are young, some are old — all different industries from high tech to closet organizers to personal trainers. I mean, it runs the gamut.”
One such story comes from JMU alumna Tina Fox (’94), the keynote speaker for the Women in Entrepreneurship Showcase, founder of business consulting firm Fox Paradigm, Tern Mentoring and co-founder of Women on Course, a professional networking organization.
After graduating in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in communications, Fox went on to work for 22 years in different corporate businesses helping with startup companies. She said she enjoyed working with startups because they had more opportunities to grow. This encouraged her to start her own business because of “both a necessity and a want.”
For Fox, that necessity came from starting a family and wanting to dictate her work-life balance. Her “want” came from curiosity.
“Being in a small company allows you to exercise those opportunities more freely than what I had experienced in a larger organization,” she said.
While Fox said she and her husband are very happy with their decision to self-fund and follow these business passions such as working together on their shared business of cobalt settlements, this path doesn’t come without challenges like “juggling all the different hats” and roles of an entrepreneur, she said.
“You are everything from the cleanup crew to the CEO and all aspects in between and identifying where you really do the best work,” Fox said.
For that reason, Bergmeister and Fox both said it can be helpful to hire and have other people around to help with the parts of a business you’re not the best at. On the other hand, Fox said one of her favorite parts about being an entrepreneur is that she never gets bored with the creativity of waking up each day to figure out how she’s going to improve the company that day. Fox said she enjoys the decision-making process of entrepreneurship, especially with her company Tern Mentoring, in which she aims to inspire people globally through posts on different social media platforms and connects with other entrepreneurs one on one.
Fox said she’s looking forward to speaking at the Showcase and said it’s an important opportunity because it “lets students know that entrepreneurship is for everyone” and not restricted to business majors.
“I think it will inspire [students] to start companies, to be business owners, to know that they won’t have to go at it alone,” Bergmeister said. “There is a whole network out there to help them and share stories and mentor and coach.”
Julianne Pullela, a junior industrial design major, can attest to this sense of community. She’ll be a vendor at the Showcase as the creator of Tongo — a company that creates stuffed animals that kids can play with and also weave into play structures.
Pullela originally made them for a project for one of her classes, she said, but was then encouraged by Mary Lou Bourne, director of the James Madison Innovations, Inc., to enter investment and innovation company Techstars' competition event and accelerator program, a global event known for helping launch entrepreneurship businesses with their different products.
After winning, Pullela did an independent study with Bergmeister and a member of the Madison Incubator Program, in which she received help with deciding what she wanted her business to look like and was encouraged by Bergmeister to participate in the showcase. Pullela said she hopes to bring the toy to an occupational therapy setting, like daycares and hospitals, and sell them locally in Harrisonburg.
“I think the coolest part about being an entrepreneur is a lot of people are like, ‘You don’t have your own boss but you are kind of your own boss,’ which is kind of nice,” Pullela said. “But then also when you make all the decisions you are literally deciding what you put out in the world. Like, I’m creating something that I have full control over like what it is going to look like when I put it out there, which I think is really cool because you have total creative freedom when it comes to what you want this business and product to look like and how you want people to interact with it.”
Pullela, Fox and Bergmeister all encouraged JMU students to come to the showcase and take advantage of the connections and inspiration. When asked about advice for prospective entrepreneurs, Fox said they just have to “figure it out step by step.”
“If you got good people surrounding you, and you got good guides, and you trust yourself and you are willing to fail fabulously and get up again, you are gonna do great,” Fox said.