The international organization Days for Girls set out in 2008 to educate underprivileged women about reproductive health and provide sustainable, cost-effective menstrual health products.
Days for Girls has impacted the lives of more than 2.5 million people with periods across 144 countries since its beginning, according to its website.
JMU’s Days for Girls chapter fights to end the stigma surrounding periods and reproductive health by sewing menstrual product kits they plan to ship to underdeveloped countries, as well as educating their peers about menstrual inequality and creating a community of empowered women.
Providing resources
According to humanitarian aid organization UNICEF, approximately 26% of the global population experiences a menstrual cycle. Still, Sarah Caufield, junior psychology major and president of JMU’s Days for Girls chapter, said periods are “incredibly stigmatized.”
Many people don’t have access to menstrual products such as pads, tampons or menstrual cups — particularly in underdeveloped countries such as Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia. Caufield said that in many of these countries, it’s difficult to find water or even a place to change.
Caufield said one consequence of this inaccessibility is that it leads countless girls to miss out on their education. Periods typically last between five and seven days, and without the proper menstrual supplies, girls in many of these developing countries are forced to stay home from school until their period ends.
Missing five to seven days each month throughout the school year restricts education, Caufield added, which leads many women and girls to drop out of school.
“That can just continue the cycle of poverty because [these women] can’t really get jobs to further their income or their education,” Caufield said.
Jill Santiago, senior communications and Spanish double major and vice president of JMU’s chapter, added that periods are considered “taboo” in many countries. Liza Clark, junior health sciences major and next year’s vice president, agreed. She said women are often shunned for having their periods — sometimes being prohibited from doing their schoolwork or day-to-day tasks simply because they’re on their period.
“It’s like they’re locked away to deal with their period, but not even deal with it because they’re not provided with the resources for it,” Clark said.
The back story
The international organization was formed by Celeste Mergens after working alongside a foundation assisting a Kenyan orphanage. Many of the young girls would sit on cardboard in their rooms for the duration of their period, according to the organization’s website. They were barely provided food, let alone menstrual products. Donating disposable menstrual products wasn’t an option, as there would be nowhere to dispose of them and they would be difficult to sustainably access. Mergens was inspired to invent a washable, long-lasting pad that could last up to three years.
The reusable pad was a step forward but not a solution. Days for Girls soon began offering hand-sewn kits to donate to menstruators in need of items such as reusable liners, underwear, soap for washing the products and a drawstring bag to contain it all.
Since 2008, Days for Girls has expanded to countless communities and led people around the world to join its cause.
JMU’s Days for Girls
JMU became a part of Days for Girls in 2019 after Spanish professor Lucy Morris kickstarted the program.
Caufield went to the first Days for Girls meeting after reading about the organization in a mass email sent to JMU students. At the first meeting, Morris showed photos and videos of people in East African countries who either couldn’t access or couldn’t afford menstrual products. Most bathrooms had either a bucket or a hole carved into the ground that served as a toilet. Even cleaning oneself during a period wasn’t a feasible task — there was barely any running water or soap.
Caufield said this meeting opened her eyes.
“I was really inspired after the first meeting that I went to for Ms. Morris,” Caufield said. “I had no idea these women were going through that.”
JMU’s Days for Girls became an official chapter when COVID-19 hit, Caufield said. She said that although the pandemic delayed the club’s progress by making it difficult to find new members and the resources to sew menstrual
kits, the club is now having success in raising awareness of menstrual inequality and making the kits.
The chapter meets once a week, alternating between general body meetings and sewing lessons provided by Carlson Jenkins at the Makery in Rose Library. When Morris left JMU to teach at another university, Santiago said, Jenkins became the club’s new academic adviser.
Since its beginning, JMU’s Days for Girls has held service events such as menstrual and healthcare product drives for families in Harrisonburg and fundraisers through Jalapeno Southwest Grill.
JMU’s Days for Girls educates other students about menstrual inequality through social media and biweekly meetings. Meeting activities can range from painting and movie nights to guest speakers and advocacy lessons, Clark said.
Clark said sustainability is a priority for Days for Girls, so one task has been teaching chapter members how to sew the four main components of each menstrual kit: a reusable pad, reusable liners for the inside of the pad, a waterproof bag that prevents leakage and a drawstring bag with directions on how to use each product. The members agreed that Jenkins was a fantastic sewing teacher; Caufield said he’s made it a fun process despite most members being new to sewing.
Santiago said it can take several hours to complete a full menstrual kit, but the members hope to send as many finished products as possible out to other countries by the end of the semester.
Caufield said one goal for the international organization is to eventually teach women in underdeveloped countries how to sustain themselves by making their own menstrual kits.
“We don’t want to go into other countries and [act as] saviors,” Caufield said. “[We want them to learn] how to make money themselves by making these kits and helping other people in their community.”
Why the stigma?
Santiago is currently working on a research project for a communications class that deals with college students and their attitudes and behaviors surrounding periods. She said she’s found that many students — particularly men — haven’t been properly educated about periods. Some spent just a single day in health class on the subject, Santiago said, adding that periods are more complex than what can be taught in one class session. The chapter members agreed that proper education requires discussing the experience of menstruation and the inequalities faced by menstruators around the world.
Santiago said there’s a stereotype for how women behave while on their period as well.
“There’s this stigma that goes along with it that if you’re on your period, you’re highly emotional and you’re going to be angry at everything,” Santiago said.
Renee Gregory, junior sociology major and Days for Girls’ secretary next year, expanded on that stigma.
“Women in general are seen as objects,” Gregory said. “We’re seen as things that are supposed to give pleasure, and that’s it. Visually, how we work, it’s all supposed to be beautiful.”
Gregory added that even television commercials for menstrual products are guilty of spreading this ideology, citing a tampon advertisement that features women smiling and delicately dancing around one another wearing colorful dresses.
“Women are romanticized in society,” Gregory said. “When something that is naturally a part of us is brought up, no one wants to hear about it.”
Caufield said the first step toward breaking this stigma is simply by talking about it. She said educating one another about the female body — both at JMU and in other countries — is crucial to shatter these stereotypes.
Caufield said JMU’s Days for Girls has several male members, but it hopes to increase male membership. One member, sophomore Neil Davis, was just elected to an executive position as the chapter’s social media chair for next year. Small steps like this, Caufield said, are what will eventually lead to normalization of periods across all genders.
Making a tangible impact
Clark said what made her fall in love with Days for Girls was its “community aspect.” Through the organization’s sewing classes, efforts to raise awareness and a self-defense class given during a chapter meeting, Clark said she’s constantly encouraged to pursue her passion for being a “lifelong learner.”
Clark also said that the JMU Days for Girls GroupMe has around 60 members, but around five members excluding the executive board attend each general body meeting. The members agreed that being a relatively small club has allowed them to form their own family of like-minded, empowered women.
“We really like the close knit-ness of Days for Girls,” Clark said. “It’s easier to manage and the people that want to be there, you know they want to be there.”
“Nothing bad is happening,” Gregory said, explaining that being involved in Days for Girls has no downside. Being a part of this organization has been nothing but rewarding, Clark said, the best part being the feeling of making a “tangible impact.”
Santiago said she hopes that one day, women around the world are encouraged to embrace their femininity while having equal access to menstrual products, and each step is a step toward more comfortable and safe lives for these women.
Contact Haley Thomas at thoma3hn@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.