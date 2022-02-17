One universal truth of the collegiate experience: textbooks. The absence of understandable and affordable textbooks is what inspired some JMU professors to do it themselves.
Kurt Schick is a writing, rhetoric and technical communication (WRTC) professor and the director of first-year writing at JMU. Schick co-authored “So What? The Writer’s Argument” with Laura Miller, a fellow WRTC professor at JMU. Their book aims to teach the ins and outs of crafting an argumentative essay and is used to teach most WRTC 103 classes at JMU, in addition to classes offered at other universities nationwide.
Schick said he was inspired to write his own textbook instead of using a preexisting one because there weren’t any that captured “completely what [he] wanted.”
He recalled asking his graduate school supervisor for advice: “She said, ‘Someday, you may just need to write your own textbook,’ and of course I laughed.”
Fast forward to 2013, and the first edition of “So What?” was published.
The conversation then shifted to the pricing. Schick said faculty put a great deal of consideration into pricing as encouraged by the Commonwealth of Virginia and JMU.
“In particular, what I would say is: If you’re going to have students buy a textbook, please use it,” Schick said.
John Peterson, an associate professor and composition/theory area coordinator at JMU, did more than just consider price when setting out to craft his new curriculum. Peterson co-authored “Open Music Theory” alongside several other authors.
The team had several goals in mind to make a textbook devoid of all the usual pitfalls of a textbook.
“We wanted a book that was more general that a variety of people could use, not just those specific people who wrote it,” Peterson said.
“Open Music Theory” is available to all students online and offers step-by-step explanations to educate aspiring musical artists of any experience level.
“I sat down and calculated how much students were spending each year on textbooks,” Peterson said. “I thought that’s kind of wild [with] how much money we’re sending to the textbook companies.’”
Peterson was determined to break the mold of making students pay when he could make an open access textbook that a student could use any place, any time, with wording that anyone could understand.
“I have all the information myself,” Peterson said. “If I can just sit down and distill it into something, I can save people a bunch of money and hopefully make college just a little bit more affordable for students.”
His wish came true: “Open Music Theory” is completely free.
Peterson’s final goal was his biggest motivator when putting pen to paper. He said the music studied in a theory classroom tends to be dominated by white, male composers, mostly because theory textbooks are predominantly written by that same demographic.
A goal of his team, he said, was to include more repertoire from women and people of color rather than traditional figures like Mozart and Beethoven.
Iris Leffler, a freshman music education major and member of the saxophone studio, said her textbook use varies from class to class with no clear correlation or trend.
“I think it depends, really, on the class,” Leffler said. “It’s very frustrating that I have to spend that much on a book that we either use once or I don’t know [how often].”
As a student of Peterson’s, Leffler expressed admiration for his decision to make “Open Music Theory” free of charge, calling it a weight off his shoulders.
“Especially [with] it being my first semester of college, I was like, ‘Oh, thank goodness, not a theory textbook that I might only use for one semester,’” Leffler said.
But what are the ethical implications of a teacher requiring students to pay for a textbook they make money from? To answer the question of the money he makes from his own book, Schick put it candidly: He said authors of books like his generally earn 10%-12%.
“Since I co-authored it, Dr. Miller and I split it,” Schick said “It’s roughly $1 a book, so nothing to get rich on.”
That said, “So What?” sits at the unusually low retail value of about $20 as opposed to the average textbook price of $84, according to The Education Data Initiative.
Leffler had a different sentiment, however, when asked if it was ethical to make professor-written books mandatory.
“No,” Leffler said. “You’re already paying for college; you’re already paying for each individual class, and they’re getting paid to teach it. If they want to hawk their wares in their free time, be my guest.”
