Four JMU professors set a mission for themselves at the height of COVID-19: to better understand the Latinx community’s beliefs and trust in the medical system, as well as how it contributed to health disparities.
The pandemic had significant global impacts — every community, big or small, was affected in some way by widespread shutdowns over two years ago. Yet, as these professors discovered, the Latinx community was disproportionately affected. According to Salud-America, a Latino-centric organization that promotes policy changes to help Latinx communities in America, Latinos currently make up 24.6% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., despite making up only 18.9% of the country’s population.
Their journey started in 2020 with Diana Galarreta-Aima, who’s not only an associate professor of Spanish but the head of JMU’s medical Spanish minor. Galarreta-Aima said she found out about the disparity while reading an article for one of her medical Spanish classes and decided to take action.
“[The disparity] kind of just caught my attention,” Galarreta-Aima said. “I decided to reach out to some of my colleagues to see if they’d be interested in working to learn more about how specifically these communities were affected.”
After Galarreta-Aima got her colleague, Carlos Alemán, a professor of communications, to join her. It was Alemán who asked Tobias Reynolds-Tylus and Andrea Martinez Gonzalez, both assistant professors of communications, to also join the project.
Galarreta-Aima came up with the idea to apply for the 4-VA grant, which, according to the 4-VA website, aims “to promote collaboration that leverage the strengths” of the eight Virginia universities involved in the program, one of which is JMU. 4-VA, according to its website, works to achieve four initiatives within the Virginia system of universities: encouraging collaborative research, course redesign, course sharing and degree completion. The professors decided to use the grant money to incentivize local members of the Spanish-speaking community to take the survey they designed by offering to pay participants.
The group worked together to create a survey asking where participants got most of their medical information and who they trust to give that information to. Then they dispersed the survey virtually to the local Spanish-speaking community using the survey service Qualtrics.
Alemán said he saw that the idea for the project was very timely and important. He said that, though his expertise is not in medical communications, he’s very involved with the local community, especially with local Latinx organizations.
Galarreta-Aima said the collaboration between the group members who each have differing strengths was a major asset to the project.
“I don’t know a lot about things like how to give surveys, collect data or analyze data items, it’s not my area of expertise,” Galarreta-Aima said. “I think one of the great things about this project is that it brought together people with different skills and abilities.”
The question of trust played a major role in their work, too, Alemán said. He added that they had to understand the level of trust people in the Latinx community had in different sources of medical information, like doctors, pharmacists and the internet.
The group wasn’t focusing on who the Latinx comunity trusts, Alemán said, but moreso what the community trusts those sources for.
Martinez Gonzalez said in today’s world, there are many different sources of information, so what really interested her was which sources the Latinx community was trusting. She said she found herself surprised that, while most participants said they trusted the government as well as federal and local medical professionals, many participants trusted the federal side more than the local.
“I thought [those they surveyed] would be more drawn to local, Hispanic- or Latino-tailored sources and it didn’t pan out that way,” Martinez Gonzalez said. “They wanted to hear from large, nationally established sources. They didn’t want extra tailoring to them.”
Reynolds-Tylus said not everyone they surveyed trusted these nationally established sources. He said that during the survey many of those who said they were fully vaccinated put more trust in those nationally established sources, while on the other hand, many who said they were partially vaccinated didn’t trust traditional national or local sources.
One big effect the team found that played a role in the disparity, Galarreta-Aima said, was that many members of the local Latinx community were essential workers and the lack of adequate support they received from their employers at the beginning of the pandemic.
“[Locally], one of the main industries is agriculture,” Galarreta-Aima said. “So a lot of local workers had to keep going to work, and at the beginning of the pandemic their employers didn’t offer enough services to really help this population.”
Another thing Galarreta-Aima pointed out as a possible cause for the disparity was the fact that a large part of the Latinx community in the U.S. is without health insurance. The rate of uninsured Latinos in America, according to Census.gov, is 17.7%, making the Latinx community one of the minority groups with the highest rate of uninsured members.
The third big issue that allowed this disparity to form, Reynolds-Tylus said, is the spread of misinformation. Reynolds-Tylus doesn’t think the problem of misinformation is new, he said, but he does think the pandemic helped bring it to the public’s attention. Misinformation about the virus, Martinez Gonzalez agreed created a lot of doubt about the virus within all communities, including the Latinx community.
“There’s this discussion that we’re living in more than one pandemic — not just the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic of misinformation as well,” Reynolds-Tylus said. “The way traditional media has changed with social media is now everyone can share their opinion. There’s less of the gatekeeping that came with only getting your information from experts in traditional media.”
Martinez Gonzalez pointed out that their survey didn’t cover everyone in the Latinx community, just those with access to the technology to participate in the survey. This is something she said is important to note when looking at the results of their survey, like how a majority of participants indicated they got a lot of their medical information from the internet.
Galarreta-Aima said one of the most important means of closing the disparity would be to provide more medical information in Spanish instead of just English. She said that in her work as the head of the medical Spanish minor, she hopes to be working toward that goal herself.
“It’s not just about making sure the students are linguistically competent to provide care to Spanish-speaking patients,” Galarreta-Aima said, “but it’s also about making sure they’re culturally competent too. There is a need in hospitals for volunteers to help with those barriers.”
