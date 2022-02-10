In 1998, every aspect of culture looked different. “Titanic” became the highest-grossing movie of all time, 16-year-old Britney Spears became a sensation with her debut, “...Baby One More Time,” and Bill Clinton was in his second term as president — and facing impeachment.
As congressmen scrambled to find answers and Democrats worried about the future of their party, political science professor Tim LaPira watched from a front-row seat.
LaPira said he discovered his love for politics in high school when he traveled to Washington, D.C., for a school leadership seminar.
“The first thing I saw when I walked out of Union Station was the Capitol dome, and it took my breath away,” LaPira said. “I was 15 years old, and I think then I didn’t quite know what it was, but I knew that that’s where I was going to end up somehow.”
LaPira was drawn to congressional legislation because of its importance in political processes, he said.
“Congress is really the cornerstone of everything political,” LaPira said. “There’s no issue that Congress does not touch.”
During his time as an undergrad at LaSalle University in Philadelphia, LaPira volunteered on a campaign as part of his political science class. He followed Congressman Jim Greenwood (R-Pa.) to campaign events and helped spread the word about his campaign to the residents of Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Greenwood eventually hired LaPira as a full-time legislative assistant in January 1998.
Within his first week on Capitol Hill, LaPira was in the markup for the Financial Services Modernization Act, also known as the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. Under Clinton, the act repealed parts of the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933 and allowed investment banks, commercial banks, security firms and insurance companies to consolidate. The bill was 20 years in the making, and LaPira stamped it through a House conference committee, making it “one of the most important pieces of domestic policy legislation under the Clinton administration,” LaPira said.
It was in that same month that the secrets of Clinton’s affair with 21-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky became known to the U.S.
Lapira and Greenwood had a competitive district in the Philadelphia suburbs that included heavily Democratic voters in the Southern end and heavily Republican voters in the North. LaPira described Greenwood as a “moderate Republican, socially liberal, economically conservative, pro-business and focused on foreign policy.” At the time, Greenwood also served on the Energy and Commerce Committee, the committee that LaPira said is one of the most important in the House.
In the 1998 primary campaign season, Greenwood faced a challenger from the right. LaPira watched as Greenwood “grappled with the lengths that his own party is willing to go over an affair,” LaPira said.
“Impeachment is not a legal process,” LaPira said. “It’s often presented that way, but ultimately, it’s a political choice.”
From the summer of 1998 to the new year, updates from the White House dominated the news cycle. LaPira said many congressional Republicans, Greenwood included, felt trapped due to the judiciary committee’s focus on obstruction of justice and perjury charges. U.S. citizens and politicians alike were worried that the investigation was motivated by partisan reasons, LaPira said.
During the entire investigation and impeachment process, LaPira said politicians on Capitol Hill didn’t accomplish much of anything.
“It was exhausting from our perspective,” LaPira said.
When it came time for Congress to vote on the articles of impeachment for Clinton, Greenwood, who was seen as the leader of the moderate Republicans, voted for two of the articles and against two others. He was one of only four Republicans to vote against any of the articles. LaPira said because of his choice, despite his high degree of seniority, he was told by superiors that he’d never be chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee.
After the dust settled from impeachment, Greenwood left for a job in the private sector as an elite lobbyist for a biotechnology trade association.
LaPira stayed on Capitol Hill for another year before he left for graduate school in summer 2000.
In 2010, LaPira found himself at JMU. Harrisonburg offered a larger political science department than his previous teaching job at the College of Charleston, and he said the proximity to D.C. also appealed to him.
LaPira’s experience on Capitol Hill, he said, has helped him pass on knowledge to his students in a more anecdotal way.
“It helps me give a real, grounded experience about what we’re looking at from the outside,” LaPira said. “You have to have that real-life experience to really sort of intuitively understand what’s motivating Congress to act in ways that’s often unintuitive.”
Sydney Newman, a junior political science major in LaPira’s U.S. Congress class, praises the curriculum.
“He makes his classes interesting by including little anecdotes of his time on Capitol Hill, which is fascinating to hear about,” Newman said. “I never thought I’d have a professor with firsthand experience in D.C.”
LaPira also uses his job as a way to mentor students who want to go into a similar profession. LaPira has 15 former students who work on Capitol Hill and work in the lobbying community, a subject LaPira has done professional research.
Jason Whitted, a junior who took LaPira’s class on lobbying and interest groups, also says LaPira’s experience has been helpful from an academic standpoint.
“He has an in-depth knowledge of the policy process and all the factors that influence lawmaking,” Whitted said. “He challenges our expectations and assumptions about lawmakers and their motivations. I have never felt as engaged by lecture and class material than I have in his class.”
LaPira even includes a simulation for his students called the Congressional Staffer project. Students simulate being a staffer to a congressperson in the House of Representatives, much like LaPira did. Students write letters to their “boss,” advising on how to vote on a certain bill and write to fictional voters on their boss’ behalf.
“Nobody can accurately depict what it’s like to be a staffer better than Dr. LaPira himself,” Newman said.
LaPira believes it’s important for students to understand politics from a congressman’s perspective, whether the students are going into a political career or not.
“[Students] don’t have to run for office to be intimately involved in public service or to understand politics, and that’s where I think my experience comes out,” LaPira said. “It’s a sense of pride for me when former students tell me that they credit my classes for motivating them to know more about the field.”
