Students from marginalized backgrounds may often struggle to find their place at a primarily white institution (PWI) like JMU. DeAndrae Powell, assistant director of the Intercultural Greek Council and Multicultural Programs, said the Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS) houses over 60 organizations that promote diversity and inclusion for students who may not have found their place at JMU just yet.
These orgs provide a safe space for students who are part of marginalized communities and want to learn more about their own identities as well as issues such as race, gender, sexuality and accessibility.
Powell said these spaces allow students to learn about different cultures and experience different points of view they may not have been exposed to otherwise.
“These spaces present students from marginalized identities the opportunity to be themselves 100% of the time,” Powell said. “Another aspect is that these organizations are not exclusive to those groups through allowing students who are white or who are from a different culture to learn about the history and heritage that exists within their community at JMU.”
While joining an organization may seem daunting to some students, Powell encourages all students to be themselves in these spaces. He said CMSS organizations are welcoming to all types of students, no matter their level of knowledge or interest in a certain subject.
“Just be yourself,” Powell said. “These organizations are extremely welcoming to all people from all backgrounds and intersections. I encourage students to make themselves at home.”
Below is a list of student orgs at JMU that advocate for and focus on minority communities and the issues they face.
Black student orgs
JMU’s National Association for the
Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter
The NAACP is the U.S.’s oldest grassroots-based civil rights organization. JMU’s chapter of the NAACP aims “to achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color,” according to its website.
In general meetings, the group educates members about Black history and social issues that people of color face. Along with meetings, the NAACP’s biggest event is the Black Excellence Gala, hosted alongside the Black Student Alliance. This event, usually held during February, Black History Month, honors Black history and Black student leaders.
Black Student Alliance (BSA)
JMU’s Black Student Alliance aims to uplift Black voices and educate students on topics related to race. Each semester, the BSA hosts a week full of events along with bi-weekly group meetings. In the spring, the group hosts Ebony Exposure Week, a week full of events that talk about topics related to Black history and culture.
African Student Organization (ASO)
JMU’s African Student Organization aims to spread awareness about Africa and its history to JMU and Harrisonburg. The group holds general body meetings, as well as events like movie nights, the ASO Olympics and the annual Taste of Africa show, which celebrates African culture through displaying fashion, music and food from different African countries.
Latinx student orgs
Latinx Student Alliance
Aiming to represent Latinx culture, the Latinx Student Alliance celebrates Hispanic culture through many different events during both the fall and spring semesters. The group hosts regular general body meetings along with events such as soccer tournaments, study halls and the annual Celebración Latina. Usually at the end of the spring semester, Celebración Latina is a gala-type event where members come together to honor their culture, have faculty guest speakers and award incoming first-year students with scholarships.
Grupo Candela
Grupo Candela is JMU’s Latin Dance Team. With a special focus on salsa, merengue, bachata and reggaeton, the group performs around the local community and occasionally offers dance lessons and workshops. While Grupo Candela admits members through tryouts, which are usually held during the fall semester, all are welcome to audition for the team.
Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Inc.
Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha is JMU’s first Latina-based sorority. While the group’s Latina-based, it’s not exclusive and is open to everyone. The group’s mission is “to uphold the goals set forth by our thirteen founding mothers,” according to its website. “We pledge to formalize, cultivate, and foster bonds amongst each other as sisters and abide by respect, trust, communication, professionalism, and accountability.”
Along with regular meetings and fundraisers, Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha works with the March of Dimes and DC Cares, a volunteer service in Washington, D.C. that assists with the Special Olympics.
Asian American student orgs
Asian Student Union (ASU)
JMU’s Asian Student Union spreads and influences Asian culture throughout the JMU and Harrisonburg communities. Along with general body meetings, ASU holds fundraisers and member events such as semi-formal, sunset painting nights, boba night at Kung Fu Tea and Pie an Exec.
Filipino Americans at Madison (FAM)
Filipino Americans at Madison is the first and only Filipino American organization at JMU. The main goal of the group is to spread awareness of Filipino culture across campus, according to its website. While the group holds regular meetings and fundraisers, its big event is the annual culture show— a showcase of Filipino culture through performances like singing, dancing and skits. The show’s also a chance for audience members to learn about Filipino culture and different traditions.
Japanese Language and Culture Club
The Japanese Language and Culture Club is relatively new to JMU with their first official meeting being held in October 2021. Although the group hasn’t been around for that long, it’s dedicated to educating others about Japanese culture. The club holds regular meetings and is open to all who are interested in learning more about Japan, Japanese as a language and Japanese culture and traditions.
People of Color (POC) student orgs
Indian Student Organization
JMU’s Indian Student Organization aims to bring cultural awareness to all South Asian cultures. On their website, they state that “we want to help people in the JMU community make friends while learning and participating in other people's cultures. We want to spread diversity all across campus by having a variety of events and make all students feel welcome.” The club holds general body meetings where members are able to experience authentic South Asian food and culture.
Native American Student Union (NASU)
Open to all students, the Native American Student Union is a place where students can come to learn about Native American culture. The club allows members to participate in Native traditions while also teaching about the heritage behind them. According to its constitution, the purpose of NASU is to “provide a safe place for Native American students on campus while hosting events to represent and inform the campus of Native American culture and experiences.”
Women of Color (WOC)
After reactivating in 2018, JMU’s Women of Color has been hard at work to create an environment where women of color can network and grow with each other. Through regular meetings covering topics such as goal setting and finances in higher education and fundraisers with local food drives and the Harrison Boys and Girls Club, WOC helps members learn skills that will for their future careers. While the group does require an application, WOC also hosts more casual meetings for members, including study dates, dinner and movie events and morning tea hangouts.
LGBTQ student orgs
Shades of Pride (SOP)
Shades of Pride is open to all JMU students. The organization is an LGBTQ safe space with a focus on Black and brown queer communities. SOP hosts an annual “More Color More Pride” ball along with regular meetings and events.
Madison Equality (ME)
Madison Equality is JMU’s student-run community for LGBTQ students. Founded in 1983, ME focuses on creating a supportive and inclusive environment for students who are part of the LGBTQ community. The club holds frequent meetings and socials that are open to all students who want to learn more about the LGBTQ community as well as LGBTQ students who are looking for a support system.
Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE)
Located on the first floor of the Student Success Center, SOGIE offers awareness and education programs, peer-facilitated workshops, a resource library and the Lavender Lounge for LGBTQ students.
According to its website, SOGIE “works toward promoting James Madison University's commitment to diversity through education, support, advocacy and the fostering of equity for all students, inclusive of all sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions.”
Accessibility-related student orgs
Madison Disability Inclusion Group (DIG)
Having only been an official student organization since the fall semester in 2019, the Madison Disability Inclusion Group creates a safe space for students to discuss topics related to disabilities. The group wants students with disabilities to have a place where they feel comfortable, as well as a place where able-bodied students can come and learn about the issues their peers face. Madison DIG has hosted lectures and social events where students can share their experiences and learn from others.
Overcoming Barriers
Overcoming Barriers was founded by Kinesiology professor Tom Moran with a goal to “empower individuals with disabilities” and those connected to them such as parents, educators, and community organizations. Moran hopes to do this by implementing change in people’s self-efficacy through group activities, according to the group’s constitution. The group regularly hosts volunteer events with one of their most popular collaborators being First Tee, which aims to empower kids and teens through golf.
Empowerment3 (E3)
Also founded by Moran, Empowerment3 aims to empower people with disabilities through physical activity. Empowerment3 also closely works with Overcoming Barriers since their goals are similar. Along with encouraging physical activity, the program conducts research and training in order to be able to better serve those with disabilities. E3 offers volunteer, fieldwork and paid opportunities for all JMU students.
JMU is home to many different organizations for students from all different backgrounds. If you’re unsure of where you fit in on campus, these organizations are a great place to start.
