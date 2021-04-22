Over a year ago, the pandemic marked the start of an ongoing quarantine and a fundamental change in how every individual lives their life. A battle fought by many on the frontlines against the detriments COVID-19 began, and healthcare workers were handed the task of accommodating a new population of patients.
These quick changes forced nurses to adapt as quickly as possible to provide care to the multitude of patients being admitted, overwhelming some hospitals who had minimal space and healthcare workers with long hours that seemed to never end.
JMU’s School of Nursing has provided thousands of students with the education and experience needed to provide care to all types of patients. Some of these students provided aid to those diagnosed with COVID-19 using this same education.
However, the process of obtaining this education differs from what it once was prior to this pandemic. Brittany Mills, a senior nursing major who was admitted into the program in February 2019, attests to a typical week of pre-pandemic classes.
Mills said classes were typically structured by having two to three in-person lectures alongside clinicals two to three times per week, depending on the semester. Usually, she said, nursing students would have in-person simulations in a simulation lab where they’d work with professors and “high fidelity mannequins” in “very lifelike situations.”
Classes were moved entirely online starting in March 2020 — something that became a struggle for many across the university. Professors were suddenly sent in a scramble to find ways to simulate the same in-person experience online. Hybrid learning made its debut starting last fall and returned to an online format within a week.
The spring semester increased class availability and incorporated hybrid learning, but for nursing students, the in-person simulations never moved back in person — taking away a huge component of a nursing student’s experience.
Instead, Mills said, the frequency of clinicals decreased, and some were moved online. Stricter safety precautions were enforced, and necessary protective gear was required for the nursing students and patients, including eye goggles and masks.
Elizabeth Sperapani, a junior nursing major, was admitted into the School of Nursing in February 2020 — less than a month before switching online. She said she believes the JMU School of Nursing has excelled in its ability to accommodate nursing students when in-person experiences were minimal.
“They’ve done a really good job at making it so we are in person, hands on, as much as we can be and that when we are online, it’s still very interactive,” Sperapani said. “Compared to other schools, they’ve fit in so many extra clinical hours, which has been really special.”
Nursing students stay at the hospital for around six to 12 hours for their clinicals, starting at various times due to COVID-19 related changes. Clinicals involve taking vitals with a registered nurse (RN) and a clinical technician per patient. The clinical instructors are also in attendance during the time the student nurses are at the hospitals to aid in procedures and processes learned in simulations and lectures.
Mills said one of the pandemic’s biggest impacts on Sentara, one of the hospitals used for nursing program clinicals, is that clinical group sizes decreased to around eight, and limitations on congregating in certain rooms and separation at lunchtime were implemented.
Despite these obstacles, Mills said JMU has put its best foot forward in doing what it can to get the nursing students the most amount of clinical time possible.
“I’m super grateful for the JMU Nursing program and what they’ve done to fill in our learning gaps,” Mills said. “I interviewed for a couple hiring jobs and they asked about clinical hours, and they would respond super impressed because JMU really pushed for us to get into facilities and get experience.”
Kayla Byron, a junior nursing major admitted into the program in September 2020, said long hours in the hospital for nursing students are incredibly influential and have been helpful even in their altered form. They’re also a critical component for these students to gain experience, knowledge and deeper understanding from hospital staff, Byron said. She said clinicals often provide more than just knowledge and tactical procedures.
“Some days, you may find yourself feeling hesitant or your thought process isn’t clear, and having your clinical group and professors support you is empowering,” Byron said. “Having the opportunity to work in the clinical setting really helped solidify my confidence that nursing is what I wanted to do.”
An important aspect of being able to enter hospitals is safety. Most nursing students were given COVID-19 vaccines at the beginning of January to ensure minimal risk to both the patients and whoever the students come in contact with. Mills said prior to getting the vaccine, going into patients’ rooms was often nerve-racking.
“I could be asymptomatic and still spread the virus even with my full protection gear,” Mills said. “It made me worried because I was working with very high-risk patients this past fall semester — pregnant women and babies — and having JMU provide me with the vaccine gives me comfort that I wouldn’t be putting these patients at risk.”
Another major difference in the program caused by COVID-19 is that there’s decreased ability for patients to have visitors and restrictions on how long they can stay. Often, patients are left by themselves for large portions of the day, and the student nurses and hospital staff are the only ones to interact with them — which Byron said has become a major part of the job.
“Even just being able to sit in the room and have patients tell me about their day or the scenery out the window feels really special,” Byron said. “Being able to offer a listening ear makes me feel very fortunate, and the patients really enjoy having conversations with the clinical nursing students, which is one of the things I love about doing it.”
Because nursing students have significantly fewer patients than RNs, they’re not only able to focus on one patient in depth, but they also get to spend more time with the patient and create a relationship.
“You can make such a difference just by giving them the love and attention that they need, which is a major perk about being a student nurse,” Sperapani said. “It’s really cool when the patients do have a visitor come because you can tell how appreciative the visitor is that we are able to provide company to their loved one that they may not be getting.”
With vaccines now being offered to JMU students and people across the country, there seems to be a glimmer of hope that life could return to as it once was. But starting last March, the lives of healthcare workers drastically changed. Despite this new norm, Sperapani said the sacrifices of these individuals has been inspiring for students getting a glimpse at what their future careers could encompass.
“This is what I want to do,” Sperapani said. “I want to get in there and get my hands dirty because I know I can help, and I want to be on the frontlines just like they do every day.”
