Hannah McAllister walks along the brown dirt road observing the small cinder block houses and shops ranging from the size of a closet to a small bedroom sitting on either side of her. Dogs scamper by and the smell of manure hits her nose as she passes by the cows and pigs. McAllister smiles at the moms walking by as they stroll through the street carrying their babies in brightly patterned sashes balancing them on their hips. The sound of laughter and early morning chatter fills the air as she makes her way to her social work class, held in one of the homes of villager Josefina Hernandez.
McAllister, a junior media arts and design (SMAD) major with a digital video and cinema (DVC) concentration and independent scholars double major, is an intern at the Village to Village Christian nonprofit in downtown Harrisonburg. She went on a trip with the organization to Guatemala from Feb. 22 to March 1.
“The reason why I wanted to go on this trip is because I noticed that we did not have a lot of good images that represented what we did in Guatemala,” McAllister said. “I really wanted to offer my talents as a service to them … And it ended up being so much different than I expected in the best way possible.” By working with a nonprofit, McAllister gained a more positive professional experience than she had been getting in a classroom setting.
McAllister traveled with Village to Village Director Heidi Dove and nine other members of the organization to the small village of Bola de Oro, right outside the city of Antigua in Guatemala. There are around 550 families in this Mayan-indigenous village.
McAllister said she loved how friendly and welcoming everyone was and she worked with many of these families hands on. In the morning, McAllister and other volunteers helped with social work-type classes where they’d teach members of the village sustainable skills that would help them in the long run, such as nutrition, cooking and first aid. After lunch and classes, they’d complete home visits. It was during these home visits that the volunteers listened to the families and shared stories with them about how God had worked in all of their lives. They also helped them with anything they needed around the house.
“It was really cool to see how these families really opened up to us and started treating us like friends,” McAllister said.
On this trip, McAllister also took photos and videos to create more media for the trip. McAllister said she wanted to use her photography and videography skills from the DVC concentration to help serve and increase awareness of this trip, especially because Village to Village has been working in Guatemala for about eight years, but there’s very little evidence of it on their social media.
Dove and McAllister said they’ve been partnering with This is Vida spends every day in Bola de Oro and has formed a longstanding relationship with the community, allowing Village to Village to easily work there because of its previously formed relationship with Bola de Oro.
“The main goal is getting to know the families and getting them to be self-sufficient,” Dove said. “It is all kind of the same thing, just helping them to get on their feet without money and teaching them to live on their own.”
Village to Village also has the same mission in Harrisonburg: to help refugee families. As a Christian nonprofit, it works to resettle refugees by helping them find affordable housing, moving them in and hosting dinners.
“We just really try to walk alongside the refugee families past the government stages because they don’t last very long,” McAllister said.
“It is kinda cool because we build these long-term friendships and connections with them and it is just a very unique program and then abroad we do development and humanitarian work.”
While McAllister said the Guatemalan trip was an amazing experience, it wasn’t her initial reason for joining Village to Village. McAllister said she took an introduction to humanities class, taught by Daniel Beers, the associate professor for the Department of Justice Studies and board member for Village to Village. It was during this class that Beers encouraged her to join Village to Village.
“I could just tell that she had a particular fire for this stuff,” Beers said. “So when I had conversations with her outside of the class about what she was thinking about doing in the long term and I knew that she was interested in communication and representation of aid beneficiaries, I thought she would be a great person to link up with Village to Village.”
When McAllister joined Village to Village, she said she saw a way to bridge SMAD, her humanitarian studies and her desire to serve. She said SMAD teaches her the technical side of things and independent scholars teaches her the statistics. But by working with Village to Village and getting hands-on experience, she said she’s also learning the professional side. She stated that she’s gained experience in serving and working with people, as opposed to simply studying it and finding new approaches to give back to the community.
“One of our main mottos is to live simply so that others can simply live,” Dove said. “It is about making decisions focused on saying, ‘I may not have a lot of money but what can I do with the time that I have?’”
For McAllister, she said she’s personally experienced this through serving refugees and families by using the skills and talents she’s acquired at JMU to tell these powerful stories. She said she hopes to continue working with Village to Village for as long as they’ll have her and she wants to go back to Guatemala to make a documentary video on the group’s work.
“You don’t have to go internationally to do amazing things,” McAllister said. “It can be right here in JMU too.”