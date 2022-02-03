COVID-19 upended the music industry by collapsing live performances and confining creators to their homes. Pollstar, a trade publication that tracks live music event attendance, reported the total lost revenue for the live events industry at more than $30 billion throughout 2020.
But musicians at JMU are adapting to the ongoing crisis.
Driving on
Jon Furson (’21) is the singer, lyricist and producer for local band Sunday Evening Drive, a group that pumps out disco synth-pop dance music.
Furson said he struggled to accept that the world was shutting down.
“I think what really upset me was it was my senior year of college and a lot of bigger bands had left town at that point,” Furson said. “It was basically going to be [Sunday Evening Drive’s] time to shine. But then we lost that, and I think we lost the moment we had going, which was really depressing.”
As the pandemic raged through the U.S., it zapped Furson’s creativity.
“I honestly didn’t get much done at the beginning of the pandemic,” Furson said. “It was hard writing uplifting dance music when everything was so sad.”
Furson said his creative slump lasted until February 2021 when he and his bandmate Forrest Matters decided to devote every minute of their free time to songwriting. The pandemic taught him the importance of collaboration, he said.
Sunday Evening Drive performed live for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in August 2021 at the DC9 Nightclub in Washington, D.C. In an Instagram post on Sunday Evening Drive’s account announcing the show, the band wrote, “Can’t wait to dance with you all again,” followed by a heart emoji. “More to come very very soon.”
Sunday Evening Drive delivered on that promise, returning to Harrisonburg for their first home show in over ayear and a half at Taylor Down Under to play dozens of songs they’d never performed live.
Furson said the band’s performances since the pandemic have been “very special.” They’ll be performing in Harrisonburg at the Golden Pony on Feb. 17 for their next hometown show.
A dream realized
Ian Logan, another musician based at JMU and a fifth-year music industry minor, takes influence from numerous artists, ranging from Mumford & Sons to Mac Miller. He said his resulting melodies are “hard to explain, but there’s something for everyone.”
Logan has amassed nearly 5,000 Spotify listeners and 445,000 streams from January 2020 to December 2021.
“I’m not much on performing live, so thankfully the pandemic didn’t really affect me in that aspect,” Logan said. “Since I prefer to make music in the comfort of my room with one close friend as my sound engineer, the pandemic was actually a good thing for my music.”
Logan took two songwriting classes while in isolation that yielded an eight-song album, titled “Finally Found Peace.” He said the pandemic helped him realize that he wants to pursue music as a career.
Logan’s new single, “Garden Maiden,” was released Jan. 28. The song marks a return to his roots — an indie-folk sound comparable to George Ezra and The Lumineers.
Luca Moroianu, a sophomore music industry major, said it took time for the pandemic to fuel his creativity.
“I had already been experiencing a fear of diving into my art and passion for songwriting while growing up and transitioning into my early adulthood,” Moroianu said. “I struggled to create consistently, and the pandemic only exacerbated that.”
Moroianu said only one thing helped him find inspiration again: “Listening to music, all kinds of it. I really focused on finding my niche within music, and it took a while to separate and work through my emotions in my writing about [the pandemic] and this crazy period in our lives.”
One year into the pandemic, Moroianu’s mindset had changed completely. He said he’s more aware of what’s important to him as a musician and less afraid of expressing himself through his art.
Planning ahead
Zach Benson (’19) began performing at 12 years old and developed a passion for music production in college.
“I’ve never really stopped making music,” Benson said. “It feels very integral to who I am as a person. I think if I were to ever stop, it would be like losing an arm or something.”
Benson said live performance is his favorite aspect of being a musician, so isolation proved detrimental to his musicianship at first. His creativity weaned, and he said he felt stuck — he needed to focus entirely on songwriting to regain motivation.
“I had just moved to Brooklyn when [COVID-19] hit,” Benson said. “There was a period where we all thought things would go back to normal in two weeks, but that turned into four months, which turned into a year. It was so defeating.”
Benson released his album, “hopeless, romantic.” on Oct. 16, 2020. He said it felt strange to release an album without having performances to look forward to, but it forced him to write from an honest, raw perspective.
Benson said his passion for music had grown exponentially by the time he was able to perform again.
“I had my full setlist mapped out and planned for five or six months before I got the first show because I was so anxious to perform again,” Benson said. “It was so out-of-body but so cathartic and fun.”
Benson said he’s currently planning a “huge string of shows” in March and April. He’ll be sharing the stage with Sunday Evening Drive at The Golden Pony in Harrisonburg on Feb. 17.
Despite the shift in the music industry and world as a whole, these JMU musicians continue to channel their creativity and look forward to a time when we can hopefully return to what “normal” used to be.
“What’s changed the most for me since [the pandemic] is that I feel so purposeful now,” Benson said. “When I’m on the stage, I want that to be meaningful for everyone there. There’s always a silver lining.”
