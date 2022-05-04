“Don’t overthink shit” — those are the words on a felt letter board sign in junior media arts and design (SMAD) major Zack Lipshultz’s music studio. The sentiment is appropriate for the space — a spare bedroom in Lipshultz’s apartment that’s been modified into a makeshift studio. The room’s equipped with a barrage of recording gear, instruments and vinyl records. Underneath a large sun lamp is Lipshultz's computer, filled with around 300 files of unreleased song ideas — an appropriate amount for ample overthinking.
Although Lipshultz said he has an overflowing amount of unreleased material, he’s only just released his debut single “Ache” on April 20 under the moniker “ZNL.”
“Ache” is a glitchy hyperpop track where Lipshultz’s pitched-up vocals lament about “being frustrated with how things are going and how they’re not really working out,” he said.
“I’m a perfectionist, overthinker, anxious — whatever you want to call it,” Lipshultz said, noting he often favors creating new projects instead of finishing the older ones. “I definitely fall into the trap of ‘Oh no, I don’t really like this,’ and I’ll listen to something for too long and my ears get tired.”
The beginning
According to Lipshultz, his passion for music began in the womb — literally. He said his mother claims that while attending a concert pregnant, he began to kick to the beat of the song. His musical development continued throughout his childhood, with his father playing singer-songwriters, Jack Johnson and Tracy Chapman, around the house. After discovering Skrillex and electronic dance music (EDM) at 11 years old, Lipshultz downloaded the music software Ableton and began producing his own music.
When entering JMU, Lipshultz joined the EDM club and began to DJ other artists' music. Lipshultz said he found he had a knack for anticipating what an audience wanted to hear. Lipshultz’s friend Jess Balick Goodman experienced this first hand in their freshman dorm’s basement. He said Lipshultz would show him mashups he created.
“That devolved into us playing this game freshman year where we would shuffle my music library, take two songs and mash them up,” Goodman said. “[When I saw] how quickly he was able to do it and how good it would sound was the first time I realized ‘Yeah, this kid is gonna do really cool things.’”
Lipshultz said his experience with “Ache” was markedly different from other songs as he produced the song quickly, leaving him no time to be fatigued. The song is aggressive and abrasive yet upbeat and addictively catchy — a staple of the hyperpop genre.
Hyperpop — believed to be popularized by Spotify’s playlist of the same name, according to the New York Times — is a musical genre defined by an avant-garde, extremist take on pop music. Sonically, the genre features hooky melodies, Auto-Tuned or pitch-modified vocals and distorted electronic instrumentals. The genre has gained immense popularity in recent years, especially within the LGBTQ community, with The Atlantic dubbing it “the countercultural sound of the 2020s.”
Despite the genre being in style, many artists labeled as hyperpop often express a disconnect with being categorized as such. Popstar Charli XCX, who’s often deemed one of hyperpop’s earliest founders, stated that she felt “boxed in by the fact that people can summarize [her] catalog using a three-syllable word.” Lipshultz expressed similar feelings about being placed in a genre.
“Even though that term [hyperpop] is very vague and always changing, it still feels like a box,” Lipshultz said. “I was sharing songs in my songwriting class and … one of the last songs I did was a straight up punk song, and my professor was like, ‘I’m curious, why didn’t you make an electronic song?’ I was like, ‘Well, I didn’t want to make that.’”
Adapting with challenges
Although he’s produced music with analog instrumentation, Lipshultz has a theory on why his preferences lean toward hyperpop and electronic music. As a child, Lipshultz said, he was diagnosed with “cookie-bite” hearing loss, meaning he can’t hear mid-range frequencies between 500 Hz and 2,000 Hz. People with cookie-bite hearing loss may experience trouble hearing any mid-range tones, which can diminish one’s comprehension of speech and music. Instead of letting it limit his self-confidence as a producer, Lipshultz said he believes this condition informs his artistry.
“The reason I do that dry vocal sound is because it’s way easier for me to hear that,” Lipshultz said. He explained that his production style refrains from adding too much echo or reverb to vocals and allows them to exist “upfront” in the mix, so he can hear them best.
Lipshultz cites his ADHD as another unexpected influence on his music.
“ADHD is a dopamine deficiency, in theory,” Lipshultz explained. “Our brains like patterns and they like being able to recognize things because it gives them a controlled amount of dopamine. But when you listen to new music, it’s like so much dopamine the brain doesn’t know what to do with it. But for me, someone who’s dopamine-deficient … I want to hear something new.”
Lipshultz described electronic music as a place where he can “hear things I’ve never heard before in my life” and “think about music differently.” He said he also enjoys sampling, a production technique that reuses an outsourced, pre-existing sound — another element that’s influenced by his “dopamine-deprived” brain. In his music, he’s included samples of everything from old One Direction songs to Pokémon sound effects.
Although Lipshultz is known for his musical talents, those closest to him cite his kind demeanor as being as important as his musicianship.
“It was just a super, super fun time,” freshman communications major D.C. Sellin said, describing his collaboration with Lipshultz on a song. “He’s a super talented dude and he knows so much about so many different things … At the end of the day, he is really humble.”
Lipshultz asserts he wants to be known as a well-rounded creative, as he’s also got a passion for photography and video production, but music is what always draws him, he said.
“I’m definitely happiest when whatever I’m doing is related to music, whether that’s making a poster for a show or shooting video or taking pictures of other people DJing for EDM club,” Lipshultz said. “It always seems to come back to music.”
