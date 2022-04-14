During his sophomore year, mathematics major Zev Woodstock (’16) was taking an intro to acoustics course when he found out about a phenomenon that’s a longtime JMU legend: When someone stands in the middle of the circular brick plaza on the Quad and claps their hands, they hear a high-pitched squeaking sound.
Woodstock said he was "really curious about" the acoustic anomaly.
He was taking a special topics mathematics course in acoustics, so he asked his professor, Caroline Lubert, if she knew what caused the squeaking noise. She didn’t — that’s what prompted Woodstock to focus his final project for the class on the reason for the sound.
Woodstock pursued the project and discovered the phenomenon behind the sound. “Repetition pitch” is a documented effect that occurs in architectural spaces such as stairs, or other periodic structures where the sound reflects from each section of the structure. As the sound returns to the person who initiated the noise, it bounces back in small pulses because each time the sound hits a surface, it has to travel farther, so it returns at different times. Human ears register those pulses as a high-pitched frequency.
Lubert suggested they work together on producing the work as a conference publication. The two collaborated on the project as an independent study, allowing Woodstock to present his research at a conference in Indianapolis.
Afterward, he started working with Lubert again on another independent study — this time, running experiments in her acoustics lab.
“[Lubert] sort of gives you the liberties to study what interests you, as long as it’s within her wheelhouse of acoustics,” Woodstock said.
Lubert has been a professor in JMU’s Department of Mathematics and Statistics since 1999. Her research focuses on acoustics, the mathematical study of sound waves. Most recently, that’s included the noise of a rocket launch and the vibrations it causes, called vibroacoustics.
For the past few years, she’s collaborated with Wallops Flight Facility, a NASA site on Virginia’s eastern seaboard operated by Northrop Grumman — it’s one of the two facilities actively conducting supply launches to the International Space Station. The other is SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk.
In her years at JMU, Lubert has invited a total of 35 undergraduate students to work with her on independent studies. They participate in experiments and modeling in JMU’s acoustics lab, which Lubert assembled. Recently, students have attended launches and gathered data at the Wallops facility.
“When they come in, they’re all super, super excited,” Lubert said. “Then they get a little bit nervous, but then I usually give them six or eight different things that they can work on, depending on where they feel comfortable, so there’s lots of different avenues they can pursue.”
The students who work with her come from a variety of academic programs, Lubert said, which include acoustics, engineering, mathematics and physics. Often, they start after taking a class with her, or sometimes she’ll more actively recruit them. Some students do experimental work in the lab and at the launches, while others create mathematical models.
“I find them in [the lab] very often sitting around chatting and trying to work things out,” Lubert said. “I think that’s a brilliant experience.”
Inside the lab
Lubert and her first group of research students assembled the acoustics lab on campus in Miller Hall in 2003. They worked “night after night” building the equipment, she said.
At first glance, it looks like a small classroom, with a table in the center, desks and bookshelves lined with thick binders and science and math textbooks. But, there’s also an air tank in a corner. A pipe travels the length of the wall, leading from the tank into a structure called an anechoic chamber, a room that completely absorbs sound and electromagnetic waves and is used for acoustical measurement. The chamber’s inserted into the room, taking up roughly half the space of the lab.
“If you went in there and I shut you in there, it would be acoustically dead,” Lubert said. “You’d hardly hear your own voice if you were talking.”
Grants funded purchases for the lab assembly and equipment, including one from the Jeffress Trust. Today, the acoustics lab is located in the basement of Burruss Hall — it moved from Miller Hall when the physics department switched buildings. It’s constructed around an anechoic chamber.
Lubert and her students are interested in measuring and simulating the Coanda effect — a principle that describes the way fluid flows to follow a curved surface, rather than falling in a straight line — as it applies to rocket launches. They model experiments in the lab using air from tanks that’s compressed and sent through to the anechoic chamber while they record audio and take images to track the impact of different pressures used.
Measuring this kind of noise is significant for rocket launches because when a rocket takes off, it’s sitting on a trench that carries fuel and debris away. As the rocket takes off, the resulting noise causes vibroacoustics, which can damage the surface of the rocket and the cargo it’s carrying.
“The issue is, can we stop the launch from being quite as noisy as it is, maybe by changing the shape of this trench?” Lubert said. “And if we can do that, then it will be really good for the rocket in terms of mitigating any problems.”
Students who work with Lubert tend to spend a lot of time in the lab in Burruss, running experiments and modeling data. Jen Kirk, who graduated from JMU with a bachelor’s in math in 2019 and her master’s in education in 2020, laughed as she recalled long days in the lab, estimating that she and her lab partner once stayed there for eight hours.
“[Lubert] always had this little container of snacks for us,” Kirk said. “That is honestly what kept us alive for that weekend.”
Not all of Lubert’s students work in the lab, though; Grant Wagner, who graduated in May 2020 with a degree in math, has been working virtually on projects with Lubert and other JMU professors since his senior year — and hasn’t stopped since. He now has a government job in applied math and is continuing to work with Lubert, as well as former JMU mathematics professor Jim Sochaki.
“There’s been periods where I haven’t been working on it so much, and we all haven’t been working on it so much [because] the pandemic kind of took it out of us, I think,” Wagner said. “Because we had transitioned to just online meetings during the last part of my senior year as a result of [COVID-19], we just kind of continued doing that.”
Wagner described his work as “post-experimental”: He focuses on creating mathematical simulations based on data collected by Lubert and her students in the lab. He also works independently, though he’s building on the work other students have done.
Outside the lab
Nearly 10 years ago, Lubert connected with Orbital Sciences Corp., the company that started running launches at the Wallops Flight Facility before Northrop Grumman took over. She was interested in working on the issue of rocket launch noise and bringing students to the facility. One day when she was visiting, she said, she walked into the office and suggested working together. She didn’t expect to hear back from anyone, but the next day, the deputy director gave her a call.
“It was just this sort of random thing of, ‘I might as well try, what have I got to lose?’ And then I ended up working on this project for years,” Lubert said. “We’re getting all sorts of access to data and all sorts of things from them.”
Lubert has taken students to the facility, where they gather data at launches.
“They go down with the sound level meter, and they stand in the field and they take the measurements as the rocket’s lifting off,” Lubert said.
Kirk said she visited the Wallops facility twice while working with Lubert, once in the fall and once in the spring of her senior year.
“It was one thing to talk about it in the lab and model it in the lab, but to actually go there and physically see it was a really, really cool moment, so that you could see what you were doing,” Kirk said. “It was no longer just this abstract concept.”
Woodstock said he was supposed to go on a trip during his time working with Lubert, but he had a family emergency come up that weekend.
“My one memory of it is a coffee mug that they brought back and it just says ‘Wallops Flight Facility,’” Woodstock said. “But, that’s one of my prized possessions. I still think fondly about that time for sure.”
Students who’ve worked with Lubert get to see their research applied in the practical world. For Kirk, who’s now a math teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia, seeing the real-world applications of math have helped her to articulate concepts to her students.
“I tell my kids all the time about the lab because I teach Algebra 1, specifically, and so there’s random topics we’ll cover that I’m like, ‘Guys, I used this when I was in college, doing rocket science,’” Kirk said. “They always think that’s kind of cool and fun.”
Kirk said she wishes she’d started her research with Lubert earlier.
“[It’s] definitely something that everyone should look into doing, in any capacity, research of any sort,” Kirk said. “It opens your eyes to other opportunities that are out there and applications of what you’ve been learning in all of your classes.”
Ultimately, Lubert said she wants to give students experiences that will help them when they graduate.
“I think it’s great for when you leave college and go to work,” she said. “That’s sort of one of the things we try to give them in the lab.”
