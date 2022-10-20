It’s that time of year again, when alumni return to JMU to celebrate the good old days. This Homecoming weekend, visitors can kick back and enjoy reconnecting with classmates and watching the football game.
That being said, planning a trip’s certainly not the most relaxing thing in the world. Luckily, JMU and the surrounding businesses have prepared to make sure the trip back to campus is as smooth as can be.
Student tickets to the Homecoming football game are already sold out, which is why JMU gets to work months in advance, Kevin Warner, assistant athletics director for communications, said. Warner said sold out games are a huge undertaking.
“It is a major operation to put on a football game with 25,000 people … but we have a high level of commitment to doing it the right way and putting on a good experience,” Warner said.
The real catalyst for Harrisonburg’s prep work is the publishing of JMU’s football schedule. The Sun Belt Conference releases the football schedule March 1, 2022, Warner said. Season tickets are sold first, and it’s not until July 1, 2022, when single game tickets go on sale.
“A lot of those sales occur over the summer,” Warner said. “In a good year, like this year, [we were] close to selling out for Family Weekend before the school year even starts.”
The elbow grease isn’t confined to the campus, however. The first people to start preparing for Homecoming weekend are the first people many go to when planning a trip back to Harrisonburg: the hotels. Paul Gladd, general manager of Hotel Madison, described the mad dash to book a hotel room months before JMU classes even begin. Once the football schedule’s out, he said, he and his staff begin preparing for the amount of bookings that’ll come through. Once their staff and software’s deemed ready for the public, he said it’s only a matter of time before all 230 rooms are filled.
“These weekends are in extremely high demand,” Gladd said. “We need to have our ducks in a row for that kind of volume, because when we launch … it sells out in 20 minutes.”
Gladd said Hotel Madison is already booked on the weekends year round, but for events such as Homecoming and Family Weekend, the hotel doubles its normal revenue.
This is not only because the room rates are higher, Gladd said, but the occupancy numbers are higher than usual as well.
Gladd also explained how the hotel’s two kitchens get hit extra hard during big event weekends. The banquet and restaurant kitchens are both “firing from all cylinders” and are “the most fully engaged from a staffing standpoint,” he said.
Dining options downtown find a sizable influx of customers as well. Amberlyn Dickerson, general manager of Jimmy Madison’s, spoke to the annual setup for returning alums. Being one of the most popular spots in downtown Harrisonburg, it's not always easy to accommodate all the visitors while keeping wait times to a minimum, Dickerson said.
“We have a very large space, but we are definitely at capacity for every Family Weekend and every Homecoming,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson also said Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance helps inform restaurants about when to expect large crowds. In an email from Andrea Dono, executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, she said the event works very closely with the school to keep businesses in the loop of every event, special weekend or community program JMU’s putting on.
When it comes to employees at Jimmy Madison’s, Dickerson said during the weeks prior, staff are prepared for the busy weekend. Dickerson knows these can be busy weekends and that many of her employees are JMU students on top of working. However, she said it’s important for employees to keep spirits up for the visiting customers.
Dickerson also said that while a large percentage of Jimmy Madison’s employees are JMU students, the restaurant doesn’t have a problem with a decrease in workers during Homecoming weekend because they’re usually excited to work busy weekends and make more money. If students do request off for these kinds of events, Dickerson said they try to “accommodate that as much as possible.”
Large events like Homecoming and Family Weekend lead to drink and food orders doubling, Dickerson said, as well as an increase of scheduling three more servers, two hosts and an extra bartender.
The JMU Alumni Association does provide decorations for the restaurant to use and Dickerson said they make sure they have their JMU “swag” displayed, but they usually don’t showcase any special menu items because they’re focused on providing a consistently good experience for the high volume of customers.
“We like to immerse [customers] in a culture that loves JMU and everything that goes into it,” Dickerson said.
Avery Goodstine contributed to this report.
