When students think of libraries, comic books might not be the first thing they imagine. However, one JMU librarian is sharing his vintage comic book collections for the education and enjoyment of students.
Brian Flota, a JMU humanities librarian, said he’s donated around 10,000 comic books to JMU libraries. These comic books include popular characters such as Spider-Man, Green Lantern and other well-known Marvel superheroes. Flota said JMU has one of the larger academic library collections of comic books in the country.
“I want to make sure that our faculty and our students at JMU have access to comics,” Flota said. “I would like for people to be able to go to places like libraries and research older comic books, or even current ones, just to have a place of research.”
Growing up in Southern California, Flota said his father had an impact on him and his comic book collection. His father gave Brian his collection of old comics books that dated back to the ’60s and ’70s when Flota was a child, but Flota said it wasn’t until he was 10 or 11 in the late ’80s that he became fascinated with them. This collection amounted to about 1,000 comic books.
“I think I was more interested in the heart than necessarily the storylines, though that would come in time,” Flota said. “I started gravitating towards certain comic book artists and their work.”
Although he was collecting mostly superhero comic books, Flota said he became interested in non-superhero historical ones and ones focused on biographies of rock ‘n’ roll musicians. He said his interest in comic books started to wane in the early ’90s, and he began collecting CDs and vinyl records instead. It wasn’t until years later, when he’d been in academia for a while, that he realized comic books were becoming increasingly popular in the media with the rise of movies based on comic book characters. In 2013, Flota got his Master of Science in Library and Information Science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and applied for a position as an English librarian at JMU. It was also around the time, Flota said, that he started thinking about donating the comics for educational use.
“I wasn’t personally interacting with [the comic books],” Flota said, “but I knew there was a lot of value, and I thought it was a good opportunity to get some of these into a library.”
Flota said his initial donation of comic books in 2015 totaled about 1,900, and when his father passed away in 2016, Flota donated his father’s collection, increasing the collection to an estimated 8,000. If students are interested in viewing these, Flota said, they have to make an appointment with Special Collections and can’t take the books out of the library. Flota said this is due to their value and condition — the books can easily be damaged because of their age. However, Flota said he had no worries about donating the collection to the library and that he and his family thought it’d be a good idea to have them placed at a university where they’d be used by scholars, researchers and comic book lovers.
“Seeing all the great work JMU Libraries’ Special Collections did to store, catalog and promote them, I knew they were in good hands,” Flota said.
Stereotype studies
In 2017, Flota said he was approached by Mollie Godfrey, an associate professor in the English department and director of the African, African American and Diaspora Studies Center, about the possibility of developing an English course based on Black comic books. Flota and Godfrey applied for a provost’s diversity curriculum grant and were awarded $3,000, which they gave to Special Collections so they could start buying historic or notable Black comics.
“[Godfrey] wanted a part of her class assignment for students to go to Special Collections and look at vintage comic books and analyze these comics,” Flota said. “So when she pitched the idea, it required us to do a little bit of research.”
Flota said the research included identifying not only key Black comic book issues but what Black characters appeared in these issues, when they appeared and which publishers were producing them. This led them to discover the first Black comic book character to get his own comic book: Lobo. Flota said Lobo was published between 1965 and 1966 and only lasted two issues because wholesalers didn’t want to sell a comic book based on a Black character.
“There was institutional racism built into the practice of comics,” Flota said, “just knowing that prior to this comic, Lobo, [there] was very little Black representation in American comic books, and when there was, it was often filled with highly offensive stereotypes.”
These stereotypes, which Flota said expanded from 1933-1965, include the character Ebony White, the Black sidekick of white protagonist The Spirit, a detective hero in early comics. The character appeared in issues of Spirit from 1940-49 and embodies many negative stereotypes from the time, such as exaggerated facial features. Another example given by Flota was the genre known as “jungle comics,” which were popular from the 1930s to the 1950s. These comics included the depictions of Black characters as “savages,” and the Black characters are usually defeated by a white, male “hero.”
This led Flota and Godfrey to distinguish whether certain Black comic book characters were created by white or Black artists and writers. Flota wanted to include comics that were specifically created by Black artists and writers, and he said he was able to get 40-50 issues of comic books distributed by Milestone Media — a Black-owned, Black-created comic book company.
Godfrey said she and Flota bonded over their love of comics and their mutual interest in Black authors who are writing up-and-coming graphic novels. She teaches African American Comics and Graphic Novels at JMU, and she said she’s taught it every year since she and Flota started collecting the comic books in 2017. Godfrey said that in the class, her students read six to 12 comics and then do a research project based on a vintage comic in the Special Collections.
“It’s really interesting for students to actually see the evolution of comics and to see its racist history,” Godfrey said. “In the 1960s, you have these, sort of, semi-progressive attempts to create Black characters, but a lot of really racist imagery kind of lingers.”
Along with examining the evolution of Black comics written by white creators and artists, Godfrey said her class also analyzes how Black artists and creators are taking control of the genre — and how they’re doing it.
“For students to be able to spend time in class thinking seriously about our culture, it’s not only joyful and kind of brings seriousness to stuff that they enjoy,” Godfrey said. “I think it also helps them go back out in the world and think more critically about the world that they encounter.”
Flota said that although he’s had only brief interactions with students interacting with the comics, he does notice a “sense of awe” among them, whether it’s about how old the comic books are or if they’re profitable.
“The reactions that I was noticing from students are often just curiosity,” Flota said. “It took four decades to get just even a solid beginning point, to have Black representation in comics.”
Steven Holloway, the director of metadata strategies at JMU Libraries, is in charge of helping students utilize the search option in the library catalog. He met Flota on his first day at JMU in 2013, and he said Flota made a strong impression on him. He and Flota worked together to design a digital humanities class using comic books from the Bradley and Brian Flota Comic Book Collection, named after Brian and his father, Bradley.
“The Bradley and Brian Flota collection is a sizable one that I and my staff have devoted a good many hours over the last several years processing it,” Holloway said. “I’m grateful to Brian for being the extraordinary conversation partner that he is.”
Holloway said he and Flota co-taught the digital humanities class devoted to comic books in 2018, which included walking students through the comic books they both had. Students were taught a number of techniques to analyze the comic books and how to use big data tools like IBM Watson to generate personality profiles of the comic book characters.
“It was a lot of fun,” Holloway said. “It was a lot of work in general, but I think the class got quite a bit out of it.”
Holloway and his staff are in charge of turning the comic books into bibliographic records, which he said can be hard at times because JMU has one of the few collections of comic books devoted to Black studies in the country. He said the Bradley and Brian Flota comic book collection made it possible to find a comic book based upon demographic tagging.
“It’s a perilous but necessary thing to do,” Holloway said. “It’s caused me to rethink the mission that I and people like me [have] with my skills in the library.”
As for his comic book donations to JMU libraries, Flota said he hopes the community can have better access to comics and to a wide variety of comics not only based on superheroes but Black studies, media studies and the visual arts. When asked why he didn’t choose to place the comic books in a museum instead of a library, Flota said he felt more comfortable having the comic books placed at a university because it’d enhance the use of the books by students and faculty members.
“It’s a field that is still developing and building,” Flota said. “Just having a place where that research can take off, I think, is a good thing.”
