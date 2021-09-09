Taylor Donoghue is a junior health sciences major and a member of her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta — she’s a typical JMU student. In her free time, she scrolls through TikTok, much like many other college students. However, the size of Donoghue’s fan base is far from typical — her videos are seen by almost 200,000 followers.
Donoghue said she decided to start making videos under the handle @taylordonoghuee during the initial quarantine period for COVID-19 in spring 2020.
“My freshman year got cut short, so I was home and I was bored,” Donoghue said, “So, I started making videos about the things I was stressed about,”
Donoghue found her inspiration for videos within herself — as an out-of-state student from Pennsylvania, she said she was nervous about her college experience in an unfamiliar place. She said she figured that “so many other students could use some of the advice [she] learned along the way.”
Donoghue makes “day in the life” videos that show a breakdown of how she spends her day as a student, while answering commenters’ questions about various aspects of college. Donoghue said she aims to give advice she would’ve wanted to hear when she was a first-year student.
She said she was a nervous freshman but got over her fears by considering all of the opportunities that college could bring her.
“My whole life, I’ve dreamed about college, and I thought, ‘You’re finally living the experience you’ve been thinking about for years — don’t ruin it with your worries,’” Donoghue said.
Junior hospitality management and dance double major Kylie Freeburger, Donoghue’s roommate, got to witness her rise in popularity firsthand. Freeburger started following Donoghue on TikTok before she went viral and noticed that her videos were quickly gaining recognition, each video with more views and likes than the last.
Donoghue’s first viral TikTok was only the second video she posted, titled “What Your Purse Says About You.” The video currently has over 444,000 views and 13,000 likes. Her most popular videos include “What I Wish I Knew Before Going to College,” which has 1.8 million views, and “What to Put in Your College Backpack,” with 1.3 million views.
Donoghue said her virality was unexpected, considering she initially made videos out of boredom.
“When one of my videos went viral, I didn’t really think anything of it,” Donoghue said. “Then, it turned into people commenting and asking me to talk about this and this. Slowly, I realized I’m ‘the college girl on TikTok.’”
When Donoghue reached 100,000 followers, that’s when she realized how far her advice was going. That feeling, she said, was intensely motivating and exciting.
“I love helping people and being that little outlet for them because [college] can be nerve-racking,” Donoghue said.
Donoghue’s favorite videos to make are the more spontaneous ones where she answers questions from the comments. Donoghue said those videos consistently do better than she expects.
Brooke Donoghue, Taylor’s sister, said she believes Taylor’s content comes naturally to her.
“Taylor has definitely not changed much since she started TikTok,” Brooke said. “She’s always loved sharing tips with me about what to wear and what to bring and what not to bring [to school]. Only now, instead of just sharing with me, she shares her advice to her audience online.”
Taylor often features Brooke and Freeburger on her page. Freeburger occasionally helps answer questions from commenters, while Brooke is featured in Taylor’s college fashion inspiration videos.
Brooke — a freshman at the University of South Carolina — along with thousands of freshmen students across the country, sees the appeal in Taylor’s videos. Brooke said she and her friends watched Taylor’s videos while planning for their first year of college.
“Her videos are about college, which benefits a lot of people that are trying to navigate such a big change in their life and helps them feel prepared,” Brooke said.
Taylor said she believes her approachability is a big reason why she has a large audience. She said she sees herself as a typical college girl who a lot of students can relate to.
Despite her popularity, however, Taylor has felt her fair share of stressors from social media. During her sophomore year, she said she took a break from making videos because she felt overwhelmed from balancing TikTok and her schoolwork.
“As much as I love it, I can feel pressured to put out a viral video if I haven’t had one in a while,” Taylor said. “But I just try to not let it take over too much because I have other priorities.”
Several months after returning to TikTok, Taylor has over 8 million likes and said she’s constantly amazed by the reach her videos have.
“I have people from California messaging me about advice for going to school in a cold climate,” Taylor said. “It’s really cool hearing about the different types of people and schools that are out there.”
Those close to Taylor expressed how her mindset has changed since starting TikTok and gaining followers. Freeburger said Taylor has been humbled by the experience and that she believes her friend is grateful for all the opportunities that have come her way.
“It amazes me to see all the opportunities Taylor has gotten through her TikToks,” Brooke said. “She now has a platform where she can reach out to people all over the world and she can make a name for herself … What started as a fun little thing to do in quarantine has expanded to something so much bigger.”
Taylor recommends that freshmen take their first semester one day at a time and realize that they’re not alone.
“I know it’s hard to believe, but I feel like everybody in their own way is nervous, whether or not they show it on the outside,” Taylor said. “A lot of people have the same emotions that they’re going through and think they’re the only one who feels that way.”
