“Vote for your favorite; Best in Show” are the first words passersby see when walking up to the second floor of OASIS Fine Art & Craft. A ballot box is placed for anyone to vote on the piece of art they deem the “best.” And while walking around, the faint sounds of a flute can be heard while viewing the many canvases and frames holding various styles of paintings and drawings. Some pieces in black and white depict famous figures such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg; others are photographs with bright, vivacious colors.
In college, students take the skills they learn in class and apply them to real-world experiences. One art student is providing a platform for both herself and fellow students.
“I just really wanted an opportunity for students to really get out there and be a part of the art community,” Anna Stegmeier said.
Stegmeier, a junior studio art major, curated a student art show at OASIS in downtown Harrisonburg that exhibits and sells the work of artists in the Shenandoah Valley. From Feb. 1-26, Stegmeier and 18 fellow art students participated in the show — so far, she said, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We had a lot of people come to our show opening, with a bunch of professors and [JMU] board members coming all at once,” Stegmeier said. “I heard really good comments about the artists’ work and how everything was set up.”
Stegmeier said she got the idea to curate a student art show so she could give other JMU art students an opportunity to incorporate their work in a community. Stegmeier said she’s the only student member at OASIS and wanted to give students a way to connect with the public and show off various works of art.
Isabella Swatosh, a junior graphic design major, was one of the art show’s 18 participants and said seeing her work displayed has made her happy.
“It’s probably the most public I’ve ever really made art besides putting it on social media,” Swatosh said. “It was really nice to have that exist in the minds of Harrisonburg people.”
Swatosh got involved with Stegmeier’s art show after an email was sent out about submitting pieces of art to the show. Swatosh’s piece, “Fluffy Asserting his Ecological Dominance,” was a perspective-based assignment from a drawing class and is a digital piece of a destroyed cityscape with a giant “Kaiju” — or a Godzilla-like creature — in the middle of it. Swatosh said she’s only been twice to see the show but has heard positive comments about her display.
“Since elementary school, I started thinking, hey, I want to actually make art a career,” Swatosh said. “I was in second or third grade and just kind of started trying to work from there.”
After graduation, Swatosh said her main goal is to work as a storyboard artist or character designer, and being a part of this show has given her the opportunity to publicize her work.
“I’ve always kind of had a hard time with showing strangers my art unless it was online because you don’t have to see their reactions to it necessarily,” Swatosh said. “It was helpful having external sources actually look at it and kind of make it less of a scary private thing for me.”
In high school, Stegmeier said, she wasn’t truly set on pursuing a career in art until her senior year, when her art teacher told her about the different options that colleges could offer regarding a job in art. Once she got into JMU, Stegmeier said, she was helped by both professors and fellow art students with her abilities.
“There’s been a lot of people that have really encouraged me to continue my path,” Stegmeier said. “They have helped me a lot with learning more about art and how to get more involved within the community.”
Throughout her college career so far, Stegmeier has been interning at art galleries, where she said she’s been teaching art to students and learning how to curate art shows. With the help of “really good professors,” Stegmeier said, her favorite part about being an artist has been the community work and participating in different downtown events such as the Harrisonburg Farmers Market, where she’s worked face-painting stands.
“The one thing I love about downtown Harrisonburg is that everyone’s so involved within the community,” Stegmeier said. “Everyone’s willing to get together and host activities for everyone.”
Though, Stegmeier said being an artist does have its challenges, such as making a good lesson plan and creating artistic prompts to help Stegmeier and other art students be inclusive. As someone who teaches others, Stegmeier said art education is meant to give students something to work with so that they can grow as an artist and create complex artwork.
“It’s not just as simple as teaching how to do a skill set,” Stegmeier said. “It’s a lot more about developing creativity and allowing students to explore their interests.”
Throughout her four years as an art student, Stegmeier said she’s created many paintings, drawings and woodshop work; she’s also participated in art shows like the one at OASIS. Stegmeier only had a few pieces of her work shown and was mostly in charge of curating the show, but a memorable moment for her, she said, was getting to meet the artists in her show in person after only communicating by email.
“To actually meet [the artists] and match their face to their name was really nice,” Stegmeier said. “Now, I can see them in the halls [at school] and say hi.”
Although most participants in Stegmeier’s show were there to show off their work, JMU music students were also given the chance to perform. Taylor West, a sophomore, was one of two music students performing at the show opening night. She said she got involved with the show after a position to play was offered in her music service fraternity, Sigma Alpha Iota.
“I had plenty of time to really think about whether I wanted to do it or not,” West said. “I was very excited about it, so I took the opportunity.”
Playing the flute, West said, she only met up with her partner once or twice before the show’s opening to decide on the best pieces to play. Though she spent most of her time performing, West said she was able to see the different pieces of art displayed from where she was performing.
“It was just a very cool community and field to be in that I’ve never really been in before,” West said.
A memorable moment for West while performing was when a woman attending the show came up and took pictures of West and her partner playing their instruments. She said she was able to see just how enthusiastic people were about art, which is something she’d never seen before.
“I have never been one of those people [who is into art], but I’ve been that way about music my whole life,” West said. “It’s kind of cool to see people be [excited] about a different kind of thing.”
West said she’d love to perform in an art show like Stegmeier’s again based on the warm reception she received from the people at OASIS. She said that as a non-music major, she feels that opportunities like this help her and others show off their musical talents professionally.
“I thought it’s a great opportunity to have non-music majors be able to present themselves as a musician outside of an academic setting,” West said. “In the long run, I definitely want to do stuff like this more often [because] it’s a good opportunity to meet people.”
After graduation, Stegmeier said her dream job is to be a college art professor, but due to competitiveness in graduate school, she plans on becoming a high school art teacher. Her advice for her fellow art students who want to follow in her footsteps is to make connections with professors and older artists in the community and see what they have to offer outside of the classroom.
“It’s really nice to take time out of your own schedule to go and do something outside of the classroom,” Stegmeier said. “There’s so many things that you could be missing out on.”
