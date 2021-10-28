When 8-year-old Caroline Laughorn went in for her first clinic appointment after being diagnosed with cancer, her mother, Jennifer Laughorn, looked around at the other patients and burst into tears.
She was seeing “kids sitting around in wheelchairs and kids sitting around with no hair and kids sitting around with IV poles hooked up to them.”
Caroline, who’s now a junior health sciences major at JMU, was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2009.
Since then, Caroline has had cancer four times over 12 1/2 years, with three relapses — once in high school and twice in college. Now, as one of the founding presidents of the Dukes Against Childhood Cancer club, she advocates for other children with pediatric cancer.
Caroline said she wants to raise awareness because she’s experienced it firsthand, and it’s shaped her academic and career goals: She wants to work as a physician’s assistant within pediatric oncology, saying she feels like she “has a purpose.”
Cancer has been part of Caroline’s life throughout both her childhood and collegiate experience; her second relapse came just before she started classes at JMU. She was able to start classes in person for the second semester of her freshman year in 2020, but when COVID-19 hit, she had to return home.
Then, she relapsed again in March 2021 and returned home once more to finish the semester online.
Caroline said she was halfway through the semester when she relapsed, and she didn’t want to stop working.
“Why drop it now if I can finish it up and get credits?” she said.
She planned to complete all her studies, with the help of professors who granted her extensions on her coursework. It took her until the end of the summer to finish her classes.
“She literally finished the day before she came back to JMU for this semester,” Jennifer said. “It was not easy.”
JMU saved Caroline’s dorm room for her when she couldn’t attend her first semester; the football team gave her a signed football; the women’s basketball team created a birthday message for her; and other teams sent her pictures with the athletes holding up signs reading “Caroline Strong.”
Caroline and her mother both credited the school with helping them. Caroline said everyone’s been “very supportive.”
Before Caroline’s first semester, Jennifer reached out to Tim Miller, JMU’s vice president for student affairs, and he became an advocate for Caroline as she started at JMU from a distance.
Miller said he first met Caroline in person when she came to take a tour of the school, and he arranged for her to have some unique experiences, complete with meeting the football team and Duke Dog. He said he wanted her to have a first experience of JMU that was more special than usual and that he wanted to make her life easier as she started at JMU, saying, “She had already been through enough.”
Jennifer said the JMU community rallied for Caroline and her family after hearing about her story in Facebook groups like JMU Nation.
“I cannot tell you the cards, the donations, the gifts, the things that have been sent to her just because she was a JMU student,” Jennifer said. “It’s just something about that JMU community that just hits differently.”
Caroline still has to regularly return to the clinics where she’s received treatment over the last several years — Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia — to ensure that everything is still looking well.
Currently, though, she’s studying at JMU and working to raise awareness about pediatric cancer on campus.
Fighting for Dukes
The idea for Dukes Against Childhood Cancer was born just before Caroline started at JMU. Before her first semester when she relapsed for the second time, she had a visitor during her stay in the hospital: LeAnna Headley, a senior social work major who’s been on a mission of her own to advocate for children with cancer since she was in high school.
Headley started a foundation called Our Amazing Fighters in 2014 when she was a rising high school freshman. She’d been following the stories of a few children with cancer on social media, and when she learned how understudied and underfunded pediatric cancer was, she wanted to do something about it.
According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, just 4% of government-funded research is devoted to treating childhood cancer.
“I believed they needed someone in their corner fighting for them while they fought for their lives,” Headley said.
The nonprofit is based in Richmond, Virginia, and Headley said it’s “committed to raising awareness and spreading joy to kids and their families in the fight against pediatric cancer.”
Our Amazing Fighters offers a variety of services: delivering care packages nationwide, sending bald American Girl Dolls to girls who have lost their hair as a result of cancer treatment and providing gift cards. For families local to Richmond, the nonprofit offers respite care, free babysitting and meal deliveries. Headley also lobbies on Capitol Hill with members of Congress to advocate for better funding for research on pediatric cancer and improved policies for children during and after treatment.
Headley and Caroline came together through Our Amazing Fighters when Headley delivered a care package to Caroline during her hospital stay.
“We were like, ‘Man, we should do something at JMU to ... create community with the childhood cancer advocates here at JMU,’” Headley said.
Caroline said the club’s primary goal is to raise awareness because many people don’t realize how many children have cancer.
“We’ve actually met multiple students at JMU that are childhood cancer survivors that we didn’t know were even on campus,” Caroline said. “It’s common, and people don’t know about it.”
Headley and Caroline, along with Caroline’s roommate Hannah Moon, serve as co-presidents of Dukes Against Childhood Cancer.
“Together, they wanted to do something to make a difference at JMU,” Jennifer said. “I’m very proud of that.”
The club gives students who are passionate about assisting those with childhood cancer an opportunity to be involved in the community and advocate for children, according to the club’s mission statement. Members participate in activities such as sending a gift basket to a little girl last year and making and handing out gold ribbons on campus to raise awareness.
Support from JMU
A recent highlight for Dukes Against Childhood Cancer was Sept. 9 — the club succeeded in arranging for Wilson Hall to be lit up with gold lights in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
“I was just beaming,” Jennifer said. “I was just so proud of that.”
Caroline said she and Headley had both been trying to make arrangements to light up Wilson Hall as a surprise for the other.
“We had talked about it a while back, but then [Headley] was like, ‘I’m doing something, but I’m not gonna tell you about it because I don’t want to get your hopes up,’” Caroline said. “And I was like, ‘OK,’ but I didn’t tell her that I was emailing them ... We were both doing it.”
Jennifer said Miller helped make the event happen.
“He’ll connect us with people that can help us if he can’t do it,” Caroline said.
Caroline and Headley asked Miller to be the faculty advisor for Dukes Against Childhood Cancer, and he said he would because he wanted “to do anything I could to support them.”
Wilson Hall has previously been lit up in support of other causes; the building was lit up in red lights at the end of September to honor firefighters who lost their lives while on duty.
“It was so amazing,” Caroline said.
Headley said it’s a big deal to get buildings to raise awareness specifically for childhood cancer, so lighting up Wilson was significant.
“Even if it [was] just for a few hours, they supported the cause,” Caroline said, “and that means so much.”
Contact Maria Copeland at copelamt@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.