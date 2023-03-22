As the clock strikes noon in Harrisonburg, Virginia, it’s 5 p.m. in Bremen, Germany, where JMU alum and Fulbright recipient Ellen Atwood (‘18) resides.
During her time at JMU, Atwood studied vocal music education. Since graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science, she has released one studio album and is working on her next EP, which she said will be released in September 2023.
Atwood discovered her desire to live abroad after graduating from JMU when completing a summer study abroad program in Florence, Italy, she said.
“That was a huge turning point in my trajectory because I discovered what it's like to live abroad, work abroad and navigate myself in a foreign environment,” Atwood said.
Soon after completing this program, she began to seek out programs to live in foreign countries.
“I fervently went on a hunt for opportunities to live abroad,” Atwood said, “because I knew it would be difficult to jump right into the workforce in a foreign country.”
During this search, Atwood said she got an email through JMU’s server that there was a Fulbright Q&A being offered. Atwood also said she was told this would be a chance to live abroad — the primary motivator for her application.
“I was like, ‘Yes, I'm all in,’” she said.
The Fulbright Program for U.S. students, which is available to graduating seniors, graduate students and young professionals, allows participants to pursue additional study, conduct research or teach English in a number of foreign countries, according to the Fulbright website. Each individual receives a grant to support themselves for the time they’re abroad.
The application consisted of two essays, a personal statement and the statement of grant purpose, Atwood said. Overall, she said it took about six months to complete in full.
“Then, it was kind of a waiting game to see if I got in,” Atwood said.
Eric Ruple, a piano professor at JMU who worked closely with Atwood, had no doubts about her musical abilities, he said.
“She was an outstanding student,” he said. “She exceeded my expectations in the kind of difficulty of the music she played and how quickly she learned music.”
In the School of Music at JMU, there are multiple concentrations for one to achieve a music degree. Ruple said a performance major at JMU is what the highest level music students study.
“This is probably the most significant thing: She was not a performance major … but she could have been that if she wanted to,” Ruple said. “She [performed at a] very, very high level.”
Atwood was also confident in her abilities to get the scholarship and actually moved to Germany before she knew she was accepted.
“I ended up doing an au pair semester right after I graduated,” she said. “In the middle of my au pair time, I found out that I got the Fulbright and then was allowed to stay. I was very eager to get abroad.”
However, as a December 2018 graduate, Atwood had only spent a short amount of time in Germany before being affected by COVID-19.
“Around March of 2020, they told all of the Fulbrighters that we had to go back to the United States or we had to prove that we had enough means and support to stay in the country,” Atwood said. “Pretty much everyone went back to the United States except for about 20 of the 140 Fulbrighters who decided to stay in Germany — including myself.”
Originally, Atwood worked in Germany at a Waldorf school teaching music, which she said is a “very tight-knit, social, private school environment.” However, she soon transitioned to focusing only on producing her own music and giving piano lessons on the side to support herself.
Since beginning her singer-songwriter career, Atwood released her first studio album titled, “David.” Currently, she’s working on producing her next EP, which will be more electronic-focused, she said. She regularly updates her music Instagram page with her musical endeavors.
William “Bryce” Hayes, another JMU professor who worked closely with Atwood, said he thoroughly enjoys the music that she’s produced in Germany.
“It's been incredible to watch the songwriting that she has done after graduating,” Hayes said. “I am pleased to say that I've downloaded some of her music simply for pleasure, just to listen to, like, when I'm out for a walk.”
Hayes also said her music’s “beautiful stuff,” and that Atwood’s an “exemplary musician.”
After such success in the past years, Atwood said she thanks the really beautiful, nourishing environment that is JMU for giving her a strong foundation to succeed.
“JMU allowed her to be a music education major but still pursue voice as well as piano,” Ruple said. “She just thrived in that environment … the environment that allowed her to follow her dreams more.”
Through JMU’s music department, Atwood said she learned how to “grind” in the real world and stay focused on her passion.
Even early in her musical career, Atwood’s been able to achieve at a high level.
Ellen says she’s done a couple of live music shows around Bremen. She also says she’s together now with a drummer, a cellist and a bassist that she’s networked in Germany.
“If [music is] your calling, I'd say you have to listen to that,” Atwood said. “You may explore other avenues, but if you keep coming back to that art as your nourishing flame, then listen to that. The world needs art from everyone. I think everyone has a little artist inside of them. I just say go for it, if that's what you want to do. Do it.”