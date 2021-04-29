When JMU’s class of 2024 opened their acceptance letters, they certainly weren’t expecting this.
Having already lost their high school graduations to the pandemic, many freshmen were anticipating an exciting year of college full of friends, academia and school spirit.
Instead, they were sent home multiple times and navigated Zoom classes from their dorm rooms, burdened with the stress of COVID-19.
The Breeze spoke to multiple freshmen, looking back over the past year. Here’s what they expected, what really went down and their hopes for next year — the light at the end of the tunnel.
The expectation: “A new chapter”
Football games, intramural sports teams, long-lasting friendships, clubs.
For secondary education and history double major Isaac Weissmann, these elements constituted the quintessential college experience. As a self-proclaimed extrovert, Weissmann said he was excited to explore a new community of like-minded people at JMU.
“In my wildest fantasies, it was great,” Weissmann said. “I’m in the marching band, [and] I was really excited to play there at the football games and [meet] new people.”
But attending college during a pandemic came with its concerns.
Communication sciences and disorders major Emma Shartle said she opted out of moving into a dorm for the fall semester. With family members at high risk of contracting the virus, she said she was hesitant to move in — not knowing if she’d be able to return home.
“I was very nervous about coming home,” Shartle said. “Like, would I be able to see my family?”
Shartle wasn’t the only one with family concerns. Intelligence analysis major Jenna Sliman came into JMU concerned about public health, but she was still optimistic and ready for a fresh start.
Sliman said she’d hoped COVID-19 wouldn’t be as big of an issue as it turned out to be.
“I thought [COVID-19] wouldn’t be such a huge aspect here,” Sliman said. “I thought it would just kind of be in the background but not the forefront of everything, and I was clearly wrong about that.”
The reality: “A giant punch to the heart”
Weissmann arrived at JMU to a completely different atmosphere than he’d expected — one where the majority of classes were online and social interactions were limited.
“I was going to be very social at college,” Weissmann said. “But because of [COVID-19], that’s the part that has been cut out the most.”
According to the JMU Stop the Spread Agreement, freshmen living in dorms this year were required to wear masks outside of their rooms, as well as in the lounge and bathrooms, except for when showering, brushing teeth and eating. Additionally, outside guests were prohibited from entering dorms and gatherings were limited to 10 people or less. These regulations, Weissmann said, made it more difficult for him to foster friendships.
“If there’s 20 people in a room, during normal times, I’d be fine being in there,” Weissmann said. “But during [COVID-19], you know, 20 people in a room just playing card games, that’s still something that is not okay for my boundaries … so it’s been a lot harder to make friends.”
Because of this new learning style, many freshmen, like Weissmann, said they felt withdrawn from the true college experience.
“There have been days where I’ve only left my room for food because I was just, like, doing work, taking classes from my room,” Weissmann said.
Shartle said that although the university’s COVID-19 policies didn’t affect how she spent time in her dorm, they did create some discomfort.
“It’s definitely not fun, like, wearing your mask to the bathroom and things like that,” Shartle said. “You know, it’d be 2:00 in the morning, and I’d really need to refill my water bottle. And so, that’s very inconvenient.”
Despite arriving a semester late, Shartle said she was able to adapt to COVID-19 living — just at a slower pace than she’d expected of a normal year.
“I came into it just very scared, like … isolated and lonely,” Shartle said. “I was very lucky to not only have friends here but then meet people through different, kind of weird ways.”
But Shartle said she was less receptive to the idea of online learning. With only one class in person every two weeks, she said it was difficult to stay on task and develop a routine without becoming bored.
“It really changed how I did school,” Shartle said. “It’s so hard to pay attention, to focus for long periods of time when you’re just staring at a computer screen.”
Weissmann expressed disappointment that JMU wasn’t as prepared to return to in-person classes in the fall as expected. He also said there was a lack of communication specifically to the freshman class about safety precautions.
“I don’t know what I was supposed to do,” Weissmann said. “The communication was like, you know, do we have cases, do we not? They weren’t really announcing it; it was just, like, a bulletin board posted somewhere that people were sharing.”
Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said there was communication with the freshman class, but he said things changed quickly, resulting in quick decisions.
“I also think there’s confusion, and then there’s also just not liking it,” Miller said. “People might say, ‘Why didn’t you communicate that earlier?’ Well, we didn’t know that earlier.”
Another major problem, Weissmann said, was students’ unwillingness to move to isolation dorms if they — or someone they came into contact with — were symptomatic. According to JMU’s COVID-19 quarantine protocol, if students come into contact with a known positive case but remain asymptomatic, they may leave quarantine after 10 days with a negative rapid test. If students are symptomatic, they’ll need to be tested for COVID-19 and remain in isolation for at least 14 days.
Weissmann recounted an instance when multiple students in his dorm tested positive for COVID-19 but refused to follow protocols.
“They didn’t go,” Weissmann said. “A lot of them were like, ‘No, I’m fine,’ and they just kept living with [COVID-19] in the A-wing, which is kind of one of the problems with college students.”
Another situation, Weissmann said, where protocols weren’t being followed happened the night before Weissmann moved in. He said students who lived in a different wing of his dorm building threw a party with 30 people.
“That’s, like, the whole floor,” Weissmann said.
He said many college students aren’t taking the pandemic seriously, and freshmen are facing the consequences.
“I think it’s really, really difficult for teenagers to think about people other than themselves,” Weissmann said. “We all went to college, and then Devon Lane still exists. So, you know, naturally, we got sent home within, I think it was, like, Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.”
One week after starting the first week of classes, Sliman remembers getting “the email” — the one detailing JMU’s decision to shift online and that freshmen needed to go home.
“I was in the Festival game room with some friends,” Sliman said. “It just felt like a giant punch to the heart.”
When she arrived at campus last August, Sliman said, it felt like there wasn’t a fully formed plan in place. She recalled that a group of girls in her dorm said they’d been exposed to COVID-19, but the University Health Center wouldn’t test them for the virus if they weren’t showing symptoms.
Sliman said with all the safety precautions and altered experience at JMU, she’s felt like she’s “just been existing” for the past year. She commiserated with other freshmen, saying she feels a connection to them through their “shared experience” and collective hardship.
“That experience is just being used to disappointment or rejection,” Sliman said. “It was a very hard time to be a freshman because you have so many of these changes that are natural and are hard to deal with on top of a pandemic.”
A self-proclaimed “chatty Cathy,” Sliman didn’t come into college worried about making friends. But it didn’t go quite as she expected, especially with the added stress of the pandemic. She said whenever she hung out with someone new, she’d have that fear in the back of her mind — the worry about who that person had interacted with and whether they were safe in following precautions.
Sliman also recounted an instance where someone in one of her in-person classes tested positive for COVID-19. Although she didn’t remember anyone getting sick from that, it worried her.
“It felt like we couldn’t escape [COVID-19],” Sliman said. “No matter where we went, there was always that risk.”
Sliman said she thinks JMU tried its best in a tricky situation, but said she wishes the university had followed through and enforced its guidelines.
Her brother is a nurse working with COVID-19 patients. She said he’s seen firsthand what the virus can do to people. If Dukes could see the damage done — because “survival rate does not mean full recovery” — she thinks they would take the virus more seriously.
“I think most of the students just didn’t understand or didn’t care about safety and regulations this year, which is understandable but, I don’t believe, excusable,” Sliman said.
Although things are looking up for Sliman at the end of an improved spring semester, she said she wasn’t sure about coming back to school in January because the last fall was full of uncertainty and disappointment.
“I was afraid to come back because I had just a really horrible fall semester experience, and I didn’t want to have to experience that again,” Sliman said. “Change, I think, is hard for everyone, and so to be in this constant state of transit and moving and uncertainty did a lot to me.”
After overcoming a year of online classes and hectic changes, did Sliman get the full college experience she was hoping for?
“No,” Sliman said. “Not by half.”
Looking ahead: “A more open college”
As more students and faculty are being vaccinated and the university begins to allow more events and activities resembling a normal school year, many freshmen are optimistic about their futures as Dukes.
Weissmann was able to attend the first home football game to allow fans this year against Richmond on April 17 and perform with the Marching Royal Dukes. He said the experience “felt like school spirit for the first time in a while.”
He said he plans to live in a different location on campus next year and looks forward to another chance at the true on-campus experience as a sophomore.
“I’ll be coming into another freshman year, sort of — living on campus, meeting new people, you know, with a more open college,” Weissmann said. “I’ll just have a lot of knowledge and experience that I can bring into that new experience for myself.”
But some freshmen are concerned they may not be prepared for a return to in-person learning in the fall.
“We are going to be trampled next semester,” Weissmann said. “None of us know how to do college, and that’s a concerning thing. I’ve had, like, one on-campus class for all of college so far — open note tests have been a regularity for me. That’s going to be a big shift.”
Miller said he recognizes students’ concerns but said it’s important to look at the bigger picture. He said JMU as a collective body will have to readjust to “in-person life” in the fall.
“I also think this is not a first-year student problem,” Miller said. “This is a [COVID-19] problem that everyone has experienced. It’s almost like going to college again for the first time for almost everybody.”
To help students readjust next semester, Miller said he has plans in place to help not only incoming freshmen, but rising sophomores as well.
“I think one of the goals for me next year is to not only do orientation and welcome back for our first-year students, but also to do something again for what will now be sophomores,” Miller said. “They didn’t get everything that we would like them to have gotten and build those relationships, so some of them need to go to the student org night again and have other opportunities to build community.”
Miller said he believes the administration has done its best to cater to everyone’s needs during the pandemic, but he emphasized that there’s no “cut and dry” solution.
“[COVID-19] presented us with lots of situations, and almost none of those situations had good answers and easy decisions,” Miller said. “I think we have to give each other some grace that everyone did the best they could throughout the process, and everyone’s gonna have to do the best they can this fall as well.”
Shartle plans to move off-campus next year but reflects on her time on campus with fondness. Despite past and present challenges, she said she was able to keep a positive attitude and advised freshmen to remember their disappointments about missed opportunities are shared.
“You have these, like, deep feelings that you think no one else can relate to,” Shartle said. “But then we start talking to friends, and you start sharing your experiences and your emotions, and everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel the exact same way.’”
Looking back over the past year, Sliman noted horrible things happened that couldn’t be controlled. In advice to her past self, she said she wishes she would’ve seen that hope can be just around the corner at any moment.
“Things do get OK, even in the moment when it feels like your world’s crashing around you,” Sliman said.
Sliman said she’s moving off campus next year, and she’s excited to have her own room and bathroom — a place she can call her own and where she can “be the most vulnerable.” She said even if someone’s close friends with their roommate, it can be awkward and difficult to decompress when sharing a dorm room.
Although she said she liked online classes well enough and isn’t thrilled that she’ll have to commute and find parking every day, she’s still looking forward to the fall.
“It will be good to be in a classroom like it was before the pandemic and to see these people … or at least have good memories,” Sliman said. “Even if they suck, you know, at least it’s a funny memory.”
Encouraging incoming freshmen that their experience will not be the same as her experience, Sliman said this year hasn’t been a total bust. She’s made some close friends and had a lot of fun, even if this year wasn’t what she’d expected or even wanted. For Sliman, “the people really make it.”
Sometimes, Sliman said, her best times at college came from the little moments with her friends — things like movie nights, midnight trips to Walmart and playing The Sims for five hours straight.
