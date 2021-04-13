After joining chorus his senior year of highschool, undeclared freshman Ryan McKean fell in love with music. Writing and producing his own music has helped him cope with pandemic stressors and online classes.
“[Music] definitely has been a big motivation in a time of change and silence,” McKean said. “I had a few people close to me pass away at the start of the pandemic, so finding a passion helped a lot. It was something to focus on and served as a form of therapy, too.”
When he first started to pursue music on his own, McKean started with production. He said it’s something that he doesn’t have a lot of experience with, so everything he knows he’s taught himself or learned online. Although not every sound gets used, McKean said that every experience helps him learn more, and what matters the most to him is finding something that sounds good and conveys emotion.
“Once I got into [music], I started to appreciate the writing part of it and learning different techniques,” McKean said. “What inspires me is being able to make something that I’m passionate about, and that gives me joy. Production is what I started out with, and I’m not too experienced in it, but I enjoy finding sounds that make me feel something.”
One person who’s inspired McKean is his high school chorus teacher, Joanne Lee. She said she always knew McKean was active and a good student, but she had no idea how much talent he had musically until he joined chorus.
“I saw him grow from someone who came in trying to figure out how things work to someone who could inspire others,” Lee said. “I tried to provide a framework for his growth because he is so talented. I wanted to provide him with opportunities to let his growth happen.”
But McKean wouldn’t have joined chorus if it weren’t for his friend and fellow musician’s encouragement. McKean said SOEL — who asked to be identified by their stage name — pushed him to join chorus after hearing him sing one day. After that, he started learning how to produce music and started writing his own songs outside of school.
“Convincing Ryan to join chorus our senior year really helped open him up to being comfortable singing and songwriting,” SOEL said. “We really enjoyed singing together and decided to start writing and producing songs. As a friend, I think it's important to keep your friends motivated and make sure they're headed in the right direction to get the resources to grow as an artist.”
Faith is also something that McKean said encourages him to make music. He said it’s comforting to be able to trust something other than himself in times of doubt. Faith, for him, pushes him to make music and keep using his gifts.
McKean said that as time goes on, he hopes to continue growing as a musician. Although he’s unsure of where he wants his music career to go, he said he wants to develop his writing and singing skills. Mostly, he said, he wants to work on becoming more confident.
“The sky is the limit for Ryan,” Lee said. “I would like him to be working at the highest level; I would like him to always be creating. Ryan is one of those people that has a plethora of ideas, and I feel it feeds his soul to be creating and making music.”
Since the pandemic started last March, McKean’s been busy making his own music. Focusing mainly on alternative music, he currently has four singles and one album out and says he looks forward to continuing his journey and releasing his own merch.
McKean said what makes his style unique is his ability to make sure the instrumentals have something that will catch the listener’s ear. When writing, he said, he tries to portray a story with complex emotions embedded in it.
“My creative process starts with finding or making an instrumental that sounds good to me and then finding a topic to write about, whether it’s about something that’s happened in my life, about a person that means something to me or a feeling I’ve had,” McKean said.
McKean also said he wants to become more comfortable with himself as an artist. He said he wants to get to a place where others take him seriously as a musician and that he wants to take himself more seriously through what he writes about in his songs.
“When I'm writing a song, I make sure I like it and enjoy listening to it,” McKean said. “Then, I make sure my words are going to be recognized by the listener and hope it makes them feel what I'm trying to convey. It's exciting to write something personal and have someone else listen and feel what you're saying.”
Contact Morgan Vuknic at vuknicma@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Culture.