At 10 a.m. on Wednesday mornings, JMU’s farmers market is in full swing. On the patio of The Union, vendors are set up with tables and tents. Students swarm the walkway and stand in line waiting for a variety of treats: baked goods, coffee, flowers and vegetables. After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the JMU farmers market is lively once again.
The crowd is mostly on-campus students — here, they can have a farmers market minutes from their dorms and use their dining dollars to purchase food, drinks and even clothing. It’s a vibrant scene as students and business owners interact with each other.
While vendors can rotate in and out throughout the years, some are dependable stand-ins. Here are some of the vendors that can be found at the JMU farmers market this semester.
Dye Happy
Dye Happy sells tie-dye T-shirts and other accessories, like stickers. The space around the stand is almost always crowded, with students standing in line to purchase a new favorite T-shirt.
For Dan Lambert, founder of Dye Happy, the JMU farmers market is an opportunity to give back to his alma mater.
“I’m particularly excited about being able to share my love for the school with the freshmen,” Lambert said. “This is the perfect embodiment of what JMU is and all that we represent in terms of friendliness [and] compassion — it’s everybody wanting to make a difference locally.”
Lambert and his partner, Cam Raynes, first participated in the JMU farmers market in spring 2021, and Lambert said they’re excited to be back this fall.
“It’s a very welcoming and wholesome experience to see so many local artisans and entrepreneurs all gathering on campus and seeing so much support from the student body itself,” Lambert said.
His Child’s Bakery
Sharon Payne, owner of His Child’s Bakery, has been a part of the farmers market since its first opening. She sells various products, such as baked goods, honey and peanut butter. All products are made by her — a one-woman show operating out of her own kitchen.
Payne returns to the JMU farmers market time and time again for its community feel, she said.
“I like to interact with the students,” Payne said. “I love when the students come back and remember you.”
Wildwood Gardens
While some might gravitate toward sugary treats and iced coffees, Rich McDonough of Wildwood Gardens has found that students enjoy vegetables as well.
“It’s good to bring local produce to students who might get sick of institutional food from the dining hall, and they get to see different kinds of produce and ask the farmers how they grew it,” McDonough said. “It’s just nice to have an open-air market to add some color and life to the campus experience.”
McDonough sells a variety of vegetables grown without chemicals. He said his most popular products at JMU are tomatoes and hot peppers. He also sells some handmade items, such as recycled guitar picks made out of old credit cards.
Prince Gallery
Valentin Prince took over his family’s print business, Prince Gallery, last year. He collects vintage art, sourcing pieces from places such as eBay or antique malls and selling them at local flea markets and farmers markets.
This is Prince’s first season at the JMU farmers market. He said one type of art in particular is a best seller among JMU students — pictures of cats.
“People go nuts for cats, so I’m trying to find more, as much as I can,” Prince said.
Sugar & Bean Baking Company
Of all the vendors at the farmers market, the longest line is usually in front of the Sugar & Bean Baking Company cart. Students line up for hot coffee, fruit smoothies and baked goods, such as cookies and muffins.
Sugar & Bean started out by selling exclusively at farmers markets in Harrisonburg and Bridgewater. Now, the company also has a brick-and-mortar store in Bridgewater. However, it still continues to make the rounds at the local farmers markets every week. Heather Benin, owner of Sugar & Bean, said she was glad to return to the JMU farmers market this fall.
“We like being here; we like being outside,” Benin said. “We have fun together.”
Ryan’s Fruit Market
Ryan’s Fruit Market has been a staple of the JMU farmers market since 2009. The Ryan family grows and sells a variety of produce, including apples, peaches and cherries. They’re currently the ninth generation to run this family-owned farm.
Though they couldn’t return to the farmers market due to the pandemic last year, Patrick Ryan said COVID-19 impacted the business positively.
“It benefitted actually because more people were trying to buy stuff from farms because grocery stores were running out of stock,” Ryan said.
The Plant House
The Plant House sells a variety of indoor plants. It also carries a selection of ceramics and pottery from local makers.
Kari Carpenter, owner of The Plant House, runs most of her business from her home. She takes orders online and does lots of “porch pickups,” where buyers can purchase products online and come to her home to pick them up. However, she often brings her business around town for various pop-ups.
“I feel like there’s always good traffic with the students and good interactions,” Carpenter said. “It seems to be a good, bustling place most of the time.”
DL Shipp Farms
Donna Shipp, owner of DL Shipp Farms, brings a wide range of products to the farmers market — jams and jellies, breads and baked goods, artwork and ceramic potted plants.
She said she grows the berries for her jams and jellies on her 48-acre farm, and her products have been incredibly popular among farmers market patrons this season. Shipp said she sold 60 jars last week.
“I had to go back in and make some this weekend,” Shipp said. “I thought I had enough made for the whole season.”
Future of the farmers market
This fall, the farmers market represents a return to normalcy as campus life once again becomes a place where students and Harrisonburg community members can gather. The farmers market presents an opportunity for students to shop locally with their fellow Dukes.
“I just really enjoy being able to be a living breathing example of who goes to JMU and the kind of culture that we try to provide and to get people excited to be a Duke — to bleed purple, so to speak,” Lambert said.
