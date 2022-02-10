It was the first day of the spring semester at JMU, and justice studies professor Tara Parsons was scheduled to teach her courses in person. So was her husband, Lars Kristiansen, a professor in the School of Communication Studies (SCOM).
But the school their 18-month-old son attends had just closed his classroom for the week due to two COVID-19 cases.
Kristiansen and Parsons assembled a plan: Kristiansen would teach his classes for the day online, and Parsons would look after their son during his 9:30 a.m. class. She’d leave the baby with him while she taught her in-person classes at 11:10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., and he’d teach his 12:45 p.m. class online while the baby napped. Then, Parsons would come home immediately afterward so she could wake the baby up from his nap and Kristiansen could teach his next class.
“It was a wild first day,” Parsons said.
Parsons said that when one or both of their sons — she and Kristiansen also have a 4 year old — have to be at home, they’re prepared to go online if they need to.
“I told [my] students that I needed flexibility,” Parsons said. “I’m trying to give them flexibility, and I’m going to need it back.”
Trading off
As schools return to in-person classes during a new phase of the pandemic, the transition has introduced a new challenge for parents who work — the possibility that, at any point, a child could test positive for COVID-19 and the classroom could be closed for days, for a week or even longer.
Leigh Nelson and Eric Fife, both SCOM professors, have raised their three children while both teaching at JMU for the past 21 years. Throughout that time, they’ve coordinated their schedules so one of them could always be home with the children if needed.
“We’ve had to trade off many, many times,” Nelson said.
Nelson said that at one point recently, their son attended classes just one out of 10 days due to COVID-19 cancellations. When this happens, their oldest daughter has been able to come look after him.
“We do recognize we’ve been very lucky,” Fife said. “I have colleagues who have daycares, and if they have a couple positive people, they just have to shut down with no notice for weeks at a time, and then they’re just struggling and scrambling.”
Nelson also credited JMU with making it possible for her and Fife to adjust as needed, especially with the ability to go online.
“The pandemic has created challenges for everyone within the university,” Mary-Hope Vass, spokesperson for the university, said in an email statement. “We have worked to remain flexible for unexpected circumstances that develop.”
Parsons said she’s grateful for the adaptability her teaching schedule allows since she has freedom outside of set class and meeting times.
“I am privileged to have my immediate structure to be very supportive,” Parsons said. “I know that my [academic unit head] and my dean will support me.”
Working flexibly
For one employee in the SCOM department, having a flexible schedule is the only way she can balance the competing challenges caused by COVID-19 and in-person classes.
She has two school-age children — a daughter in first grade and a son in pre-K. She’s also a single mom.
The unpredictability of in-person classes during COVID-19 has been difficult, but the SCOM employee said figuring out how to work while balancing childcare when necessary has been “a lot smoother than I thought it would be.” She’s able to work virtually from home on short notice when she needs to. In a pinch, she can bring one of her children to the office with her, or her mother, who lives nearby, will help her out.
“It’s been possible,” she said. “It hasn’t been easy, but it’s all gotten done.”
When JMU initially shut down in March 2020, her job went online, and she had to arrange her workday around looking after her son and daughter. She’d get up early in the mornings to do four or five hours of work and take breaks throughout the day to take her children outdoors on walks or to the arboretum. Then, she’d return to work after their bedtime.
Even when she came back to work in her office a few days a week in August 2020, she sometimes had to divide that time between her job and coaching her daughter, who struggled particularly with learning Spanish in a virtual environment — “She would just cry the entire time,” she said.
“Looking back, it feels like a dream,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like that’s really what we did, but it is … I’m very thankful to work at a place that gave me that kind of grace.”
‘You guys are my allies’
The hardest part of enduring COVID-19 as a parent was watching her children grieve the loss of life before the pandemic, the SCOM employee said. She said she’s grateful for a return to normalcy and that JMU is back in person.
Nelson said returning to in-person classes has been helpful for her and Fife’s son because he’s been able to talk to other children. Nelson and Fife wanted their son to be around people for the sake of his mental health.
“Every now and then, he’s still not thrilled with school like anybody, but he’s doing so much better,” Fife said.
For Nelson, being able to return to JMU in person and teach classes — especially her public-speaking courses — was a high priority.
“I teach because I love students,” Nelson said. “I love people, I like to be around people, I get energy from people, and so for me, personally, I was happy to be back in the classroom.”
Parsons said she encouraged her students to consider the ways that some people may still be vulnerable or worried about the pandemic. She showed her classes a picture of her sons and asked them to remember that she needed their help in keeping her boys safe.
“I told them, ‘These are my children,’” Parsons said. “‘You guys are my allies in keeping them safe this semester. I want you to think about them as you’re making your calculations and whether you’re going to show up to class symptomatic or not.’”
