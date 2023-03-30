Women have long been making major contributions to society, such as Ida B. Wells, who was a civil rights leader and one of the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); Betty Friedan, who wrote the Feminist Mystique, which led to the start of the second-wave of feminism in the 1960s and ’70s; and Audre Lorde, who was a poet and feminist whose work focused on racism, women’s rights, homosexual relationships and homophobia, and how modern feminist movements weren’t intersectional enough.
Even with these accomplishments, women still face less pay than their male counterparts, increased rates of domestic and sexual violence and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, among other obstacles.
“Women, queer and feminized folks in general are still suffering from inequality,” Verónica Dávila Ellis, assistant professor and Latinx studies cohort member, said. “They still have trouble accessing resources and they are doubly oppressed if they are a person of color.”
To combat the inequalities faced by women, many JMU faculty are working to educate students on feminist topics in different areas such as political science, foreign languages, university marketing and women’s, gender and sexuality studies.
Promoting equality through music and sound
While Dávila Ellis is a professor in the foreign language department, their main area of research is in reggaetón, Latino and Caribbean music with focuses on gender, LGBTQ people and sound.
They come from a family of musicians and have always been interested in exploring different types of music. Dávila Ellis said they have a background in literature but was moved by a book about salsa music to pursue how music and gender interact with each other.
“I was inspired to look into reggaetón, which is the genre I grew up with,” Dávila Ellis said. “I realized that not only was gender important, but that there are issues of race and class that not many people in academia were paying attention to that I wanted to explore.”
Through their research, Dávila Ellis said they found a passion for music in the Dominican Republic. They were born and raised in Puerto Rico and began to realize the Dominican Republic helped develop certain rhythms associated with being strictly Puerto Ricans. For example, since 1960, over 100,000 Dominicans have settled in Puerto Rico. With this large Dominican population in Puerto Rico, elements of their traditional music, such as bachata, have made their way into reggaetón and other Puerto Rican music.
This link between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico made them do a deep dive into the inequalities that female, feminine presenting, queer and transgender artists face in the music industry.
“You see male Puerto Rican artists making it big in the U.S. and you have to ask yourself, ‘What are they doing that makes them thrive?’ I quickly realized that women and queer and trans folks don’t get as much success.”
The area Dávila Ellis studies is niche, but they said they believe it’s their job as faculty to help educate students about female and female presenting topics. They said as faculty, they have access to educational resources about women, gender and the LGBTQ community that they can share with students. But along with this, students need to go out of their way to learn about these topics.
“For students and other community members, take a women’s studies class, talk to the professors, go to an event or join a group that discusses a topic that interests you,” Dávila Ellis said. “Your peers are a great resource as they might have different experiences from you and may be able to answer questions you have.”
Global feminism and gender equality
Similar to Dávila Ellis, assistant political science professor Jaimee Swift takes an international look at feminism. Her research specifically deals with Afro-Brazilian, LGBTQ women organizing in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, and how their organizing is critical to challenging anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ violence and femicide in Brazil as well as globally.
“I’m interested in any feminist politics that focuses on people who are typically left out of mainstream conversations,” Swift said. “Without these types of people, I would not be here and many of us would not be here. Whether it’s women’s history, women’s rights or feminism, I think it’s not just about who we see now, but also who are we not seeing?”
Along with her research, Swift also is passionate about teaching global Black feminist politics. She was the inaugural Oxford College of Emory University’s Office of the Provost Postdoctoral Teaching Fellow, where she taught the school’s first global Black feminist politics course.
Swift’s been at JMU since 2022. She teaches classes about global and intuitive Black politics. Next year, she’ll be expanding her courses with a class on African American, African and Diaspora Studies (AAAD).
“Everything at JMU has been great so far,” Swift said. “The students are very inquisitive and I enjoy being able to introduce and start a dialogue about transnational Black politics.”
Outside of teaching, Swift also founded Black Women Radicals, an advocacy organization that, according to its website, is “dedicated to uplifting and centering Black women and gender expansive people’s radical political activism.” The organization fulfills its goal of uplifting Black women and gender expansive people through research, events and its blog and database, which holds resources about global Black feminism.
Swift said the work she does is important because the fight for women’s rights won’t be accomplished by just one person but everyone working together.
“Gender equality can’t exist without the people who are left out,” Swift said. “I think that’s vital in the struggle for gender equality, racial equity and LGBTQ rights. It’s not just one group of people doing the work, it’s tons of groups of people doing the work. We cannot claim to be for women’s rights if we are not intersectional in our approach.”
Empowering women through philanthropy
Women for Madison is a group of JMU alumni, parents, students and faculty who allow women to participate in opportunities to invest in JMU’s future. The group celebrates JMU’s women through holding events, such as the upcoming Women Who Amaze Summit from May 19-20, when notable JMU alumni Vonya Allyne (’93), Lindsay Czarniak (’00) and Sarah Montana (’09) will be speaking.
Cannie Campbell, vice president for constituent engagement and executive director, (’95, ’20) has been running the organization for the past seven years. Currently, Women for Madison’s biggest initiative is raising scholarship money for students through is Amethyst Circle, a group of 200 women pledging $5,000 to fund scholarships with the goal of raising $1 million every two years.
Campbell said her goal is to empower women to know what JMU’s needs are and how to best help students. She said the organization works to uplift and empower all women and feminine presenting individuals.
“We have a lot of women at this university who do amazing things,” Campbell said. “Being able to highlight these accomplishments is very important to me. So at our events we always try to have keynote speakers or students who are doing great things so we can learn about what they’re doing and then we share those out into the greater JMU Nation.”
While Women for Madison empowers women through philanthropy, Campbell said everyone can work to uplift women in some way.
“Everyone knows someone who identifies as a woman,” Campbell said. “Being knowledgeable about issues that impact women is super important whether that be through reading, taking classes or going to see speakers.”
The growing field of women’s, gender and sexuality studies
The Women’s, gender and sexuality studies (WGSS) minor was created in the 1990s. The minor was crafted by students coming to faculty and expressing a want to learn more about women’s related topics. With an increased interest in WGSS from students, English professor and WGSS program coordinator Mary Thompson said she and other faculty members are working on creating a Bachelor of Arts degree in gender studies.
“Change happens through the influence of students,” Thompson said. “Students are really powerful on college campuses and I think they don’t always recognize that. Even with the new queer studies minor, it’s something faculty is interested in doing, but they also feel that it’s a necessary thing because of student interest — it’s really a reflection of student interest.”
Although Thompson teaches in the English department, her specialized areas are women’s literature, feminist theory, body studies, motherhood studies and reproductive justice. Because of this, she said she tries to incorporate feminist topics into all of her teachings.
Thompson said students are always interested in learning about issues that face women, such as equal pay, reproductive rights and gender-based violence. Although students are interested in these topics, she said she thinks they’re often unaware of how these issues aren’t improving for women globally.
“I think there’s a mistaken perception with every generation of classes I teach that things are getting better,” Thompson said. “These issues show that the patriarchy is constantly reinventing itself so we need to stay vigilant and we need to support all women in our culture. I love teaching in this field because of the students in my intro classes. They’re great, they see so much and I know that they’re going to continue the fight as well, but I think they need to see these problems too.”I think they get better care because it’s just me and I’m able to cater to them,” JMU lacrosse athletic trainer Alex Lovgren said.
Even if students don’t fully grasp the scale of the issues that women deal with, Thompson said it’s still crucial for all students to learn about women and gender.
“It’s crucial to learn about women’s and gender studies because it’s the world that we live in and it’s the world that undergraduates will be entering,” Thompson said. “We need people who are versed in social justice issues and who have the ability to recognize oppressive systems and to propose solutions.”
Honoring and empowering women throughout the year
March is Women’s History Month, an annual celebration honoring women’s contributions to history. While it’s distinguished in March, Swift, Dávila Ellis and Thompson agree that women and female presenting people need to be celebrated and honored all year because they’re always making history.
Thompson said, as a society, we’re still focused mostly on men’s ideals and contributions. She said months like March work to make people more aware of the accomplishments of women but that these accomplishments need to be celebrated all the time, not just in March.
“I think there’s real value in acknowledging the accomplishments and contributions of women and we’re not at that 50/50 balance yet,” Thompson said. “It’s important to challenge ourselves in an androcentric culture to challenge those voices that have been muted and to bring those voices and stories back to the center of awareness.”
For Dávila Ellis, Women’s History Month is a time to educate yourself on women’s issues. They said improvements can’t be made unless everyone educates themselves on feminist topics.
“The purpose of such a month and the purpose of doing feminist work is to highlight women’s realities and to work towards addressing these situations,” Dávila Ellis said. “I think it’s a responsibility for all of us to learn about people in our society who are oppressed and marginalized. We all know a woman and we know that they are a contributing force to the community so it’s our responsibility to learn and mobilize for more gender equality.”