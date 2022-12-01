This past summer, when Sofia Samatar, an associate professor of English at JMU, discovered mentions of an obscure documentary about a topic she found interesting she had no idea she’d just gotten involved in a project that would not only put her and two of her co-workers in contact with the documentary’s director but would help to make the documentary more accessible.
“I tried to get it and couldn’t find it, so then I tried the interlibrary system, but I still couldn’t find it, which shows just how obscure it was,” Samatar said.
The documentary, “Maritinska - Martinique”, is about the friendship between renowned Martinican poet and politician Aimé Cesaire, known for his role in the foundation of the negritude movement, and Croatian linguist Petar Guberina, known for his establishment of a Phonetics institute in Croatia and his study of human communication. Cesaire’s also known for his political career on the island of Martinique.
Samatar described the negritude movement as “elevating” and a celebration of African culture and Black diasporic culture. The movement, Eubanks said, not only had an effect on Francophone literature but the wider culture as well, with it being closely linked to the Harlem Renaissance through shared correspondence between the two movements’ leading figures.
Samatar and Peter Eubanks, a JMU French professor, both said Cesaire had a deep understanding of the effects of colonialism and how they’re still evident in governmental system s all over the world.
The documentary’s story, Samatar explained, is about the relationship between Cesaire and Guberina that blossomed during their time together in school. The documentary’s title, “Martinska - Martinique,” came from a time when Cesaire went home with Guberina, where Cesaire saw an island in the distance named Martiniska that inspired him to write his most well-known work, the long poem “Return to My Native Land.”
Don’t give up hope
Despite her difficulties in finding the documentary, Samatar didn’t give up hope; instead, she contacted a friend who had spent some time working in Croatia, who in turn helped her contact the director of the film, Lawrence Kiiru. However, to Samatar’s disappointment, she said the documentary was only in a combination of French and Croatian. Samatar didn’t give up hope and even got encouragement from Kiiru himself when she mentioned the prospect of translating the documentary.
“He was so excited about the idea of translating it to English and transcribing it,” Samatar said. “He was excited about having [an English transcript] published so that more people could access the material.”
As a JMU professor, Samatar said, she saw an opportunity to help make Kiiru’s dream come true. Knowing JMU has a large array of language professors and what she described as “a very international community,” she decided to see who she could find to help her with the project.
Vesna Hart, JMU’s director of Global Learning & Partnerships, got involved in the project after Samatar introduced the idea to her during a party thrown by a mutual friend. Samatar said she thought Hart, who’s from Croatia and speaks Croatian, would be a great partner for her project.
“I think that’s the beauty of Harrisonburg
being such a diverse community,” Hart said. “We get to run into people of such diverse backgrounds.”
Soon, Samatar emailed Eubanks and brought him into the fold as well. Eubanks said he’d gained an interest in Cesaire through the francophone community, in which the poet-politician is well-known.
The term francophone was described by Eubanks as “French-language literature from outside of France.”
“I wasn’t familiar with the documentary,” Eubanks said, “but I knew Cesaire, who’s a looming figure in French-language literature and in politics as well. So, I was excited to not only do the translation, which was fun in itself, but also to learn more about Cesaire as a writer as well as a thinker.”
Despite seeming daunting, the process was actually quite simple, Eubanks said. It only took him a few hours to complete his part of the transcription for the half-hour documentary, and Hart said she became so immersed in the project that she barely even noticed the time passing.
“I just got lost in the transcribing,” Hart said. “I can’t put hours to it, but it wasn’t too long. It was fun, I actually enjoyed doing it.”
Although the concept of a poet like Cesaire becoming involved in politics may seem odd, Hart said that in the world of francophone literature, it wasn’t all that uncommon. He said writers — and in particular, poets — had a tendency to “dip their toes into politics” from time to time.
“[In francophone literature], poetry does have a political bend to it,” Eubanks said. “For example, the president of Senegal, Leopold Senghor … was a poet as well as the president of the country. So in the francophone world, it’s actually not that uncommon at all. In fact, the skills are seen as linked.”
Eubanks said he thinks a big reason political poets thrive in that world is because of the support they get from the government. In France, according to Eubanks, art is seen as a matter of national pride and therefore encourages the French to take pride in the work, as well as pay taxes for it.
“From my brief experiences with meeting contemporary writers who are French or publishing in France, there is a lot of support from the state,” Eubanks said, comparing French to American culture. “There’s a lot more government support for the arts and for literature than there is in this country. [The French] think it’s appropriate that the government and the taxpayers should support the arts because they’re so important to the culture.”
Negritude movement
One of Cesaire’s biggest contributions, all three agreed, is his work in the negritude movement, of which his poem “Return to My Native Land” was a foundational text.
While they all agreed it wouldn’t be right to refer to Cesaire as the sole founder of the negritude movement, they said he had a big part in its development and growth as both a concept and a movement. Part of the movement’s momentum can be credited to its spread across the globe, which Cesaire played a part in. Eubanks said this helped give a voice to many thinkers of African descent at the time of its development.
“It helped to establish an identity for writers, intellectuals and thinkers of African descent,” Eubanks said, “particularly in a way that helped them to enter into dialogue with conversations that were being held in the West. So, it ended up not as an isolated movement that was good just for a particular group of people, but it was a movement that interacted with, responded and contributed to conversations that were going on and that absolutely still continue to this day.”
Hart, who’s from Croatia, felt a connection to Guberina, who came from the same country. She also said she could understand where the connection between the two figures developed. Cesaire was very against the concept of colonialism and the idea of it being glamorized in education, something that Guberina, who was from the former nation of Yugoslavia, had some understanding of.
“My connection came from recognizing that the country I was born in was shaped by its connections to those whose countries had been marginalized or oppressed and who were trying to find their own voices,” Hart said.
Hart also said Guberina had a connection to the arts and culture of his home country, as he not only established a language clinic that’s still in use in Croatia today, but he was a member of the Croatian Academy of Arts and Sciences, too.
Overall, everyone involved with the project agreed that they were happy with the work they had done as well as the finished transcript, which was published in the “Caribbean Quarterly.” Samatar said she doesn’t think Cesaire would be surprised that his work still resonates with people today.
“He would not be shocked that these conversations are ongoing,” Samatar said. “He understood systems of power and how [the problems of colonialism] can become entrenched in them. I think he would encourage us to keep these conversations going and to continue with our efforts to improve those systems.”
