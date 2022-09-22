For years, Harrisonburg has been known as “The Friendly City,” and as a refugee resettlement area, it’s extended that friendliness to immigrants from across the world. Maryam Sharifian, an assistant professor of early childhood education at JMU, works to make the city even friendlier by teaching non-refugees about the importance of creating safe educational spaces for local refugee families.
Born in Iran, Sharifian began her work with refugees while in college in Tehran. Her first experience was educating people fleeing from the war in Afghanistan, which shares a border with Iran.
“They were fleeing because they wanted to save their lives,” Sharifian said. “Iran wasn’t prepared for them, and a lot of them were coming in illegally, so they didn’t have access to things like education.”
That’s why Sharifian joined a student organization in Tehran called Girls Collaborative, with its mission being to help the incoming refugees.
Sharifian began going with some of her friends to places she described as “not exactly refugee camps, but places where there were a lot of refugee kids.” Her first job was teaching Afghani refugee children basic math and literacy, an experience she said helped open her eyes to the struggles many refugees face.
“They’re in a new country and, usually, they’ve lost everything they owned and often their family members, too,” Sharifian said. “I saw all the health issues they were facing; they go through such trauma and they have PTSD.”
After her work with Afghani refugees, Sharifian went to work in Tanzania helping increase access, particularly in rural areas, for girls to get an education — something she said she finds extremely important.
Increasing access to education in rural areas is directly linked to increased quality of life in those areas, according to the UN Chronicle leading to improvements in jobs, nutrition and living conditions.
“Girls are the ones that get kicked off of the educational pathway, plus [in that area of Tanzania] they had to walk two hours to the nearest school,” Sharifian said. “In those areas, it’s a very dangerous walk, so we were building schools for them. That’s where I learned the value of having access to an education.”
After Tanzania, Sharifian worked with teachers in a Syrian warzone, sharing teaching techniques, an experience she said taught her a lot of things — like how to increase educational access for students in at-risk areas and how to best help the teachers in that area — she uses in her work today.
Access to education, and the value of it, is something Sharifian continues to promote to this day — the main focus of her work today being teaching non-refugees about the importance of creating safe educational spaces for refugee families. Since she started at JMU in 2017, she’s also taken it upon herself to help the local refugee population; one such way has been by visiting local daycare centers. Through her work educating non-refugees in the form of her education students in her classes, Sharifian’s working to open the minds of more people to refugees and their issues. One of the main things she encourages her students to do is engage with refugees and their cultures.
“When you have a welcoming and engaging classroom for refugee children and parents, you get to see how amazing they are,” Sharifian said. “They want to be engaged. They enjoy the chance to talk about their culture to people who don’t know much about it.”
Not only does she teach her education students about engaging with refugee students and families, but she’s also visited several local daycares and childcare facilities to talk with staff about how to be more accommodating to refugees.
“You have to be welcoming to everyone,” Sharifian said. “You have to learn about your own biases, that’s how you create an inclusive environment.”
‘A helping hand’
Like everyone else, local immigrants have been affected by COVID-19. Michael Parks, Harrisonburg’s spokesperson and director of communications, said the city began translating its crisis communications and public health messaging into six different languages, including Spanish and Arabic — something they didn’t do as much before the pandemic began.
“During the pandemic, we saw that we needed to get crisis communications that contained important information out to the public,” Parks said. “Through that process, we realized that we didn’t have as good of a process set up to connect with people who didn’t speak English. So, we worked with organizations like The Church World Service and Welcoming Harrisonburg to find people who spoke the languages we needed as well as English.”
Now, Parks said, the city not only translates its documents, but if a non-English speaker alerts the city ahead of time that they plan to attend a city council meeting, Harrisonburg offers interpreters for Spanish, Arabic and Kurdish. The city, Parks said, understands many members of the local refugee population fled from violence and governments they couldn’t trust, so it’s doing what it can to rebuild some trust in, at least, the local government.
Of course, translating documents isn’t the only help that’s needed. Sharifian emphasized one thing she sees a lot in her work is how much some people in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham area need to become more open-minded.
“I always tell my students, ‘It’s OK to be uncomfortable,’” Sharifian said. “That’s when you learn, that’s how your mind grows. It’s just important to be open.”
Sharifian said she’s noticed that many refugees are hesitant to reach out for help. Andrea Mariscal-Guzman, a senior political science major and the president of JMU’s Scholars Latino Initiative, a club dedicated to supporting and mentoring local Latinx high school students, said an unwillingness to ask for help is common among immigrants in general, whether they’re refugees or not.
“My parents immigrated from Bolivia,” Mariscal-Guzman said. “As an immigrant, as a refugee … they don’t want to be burdens or put themselves out there in a brand new country where they usually are unfamiliar with the language and culture. It can be scary for them to reach out sometimes.”
Both Sharifian and Mariscal-Guzman said they think open-mindedness in others in their community is one of the most important things for refugees.
Mariscal-Guzman also said she thinks former President Donald Trump’s ban on immigration from Middle Eastern countries as well as his attempts to restrict access through the U.S.’s southern border has had a negative effect on refugees and how others perceive them.
“In recent years, the U.S. has become a lot more closed to refugees,” Mariscal-Guzman said. “I just think there are a lot of misconceptions about refugees. They really just need a helping hand and an open mind.”
Sharifian said what she finds most amazing about refugees is their refusal to give up. She’s been involved in studies in the past that tracked the educational journey of refugees, especially refugee teachers; where she expected to find burnout, she instead found resilience.
“I mean, burnout is so common in most education systems, then imagine adding the fact that you’re in a warzone on top of that,” Sharifian said. “Yet, when I did my study the amount of burnout I saw was low and the amount of resilience I saw was very high. They see education as their responsibility, their way of helping their community, helping their people.”