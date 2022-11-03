To be a Dukette at JMU is to always be on your toes.
The dance team practices multiple times a week, but while a Monday practice might be held in a Forbes dance studio, a Friday practice could be held in a University Recreation Center (UREC) group exercise classroom. There are no facilities at JMU that the dance team has first priority to use for practice space, so locations can change on a whim.
The Dukettes, JMU’s official dance team, is not considered a sport at JMU. The Dukettes are housed under the Marching Royal Dukes (MRDs) as part of the band. This allows the Dukettes to perform with the MRDs during halftime shows at football games. However, it does limit the team in many ways, including a lack of accessible practice space and a limited budget.
“I think one of the biggest challenges is we just don’t have access to the facilities and the budget that we really kind of need in order to be successful,” head coach Taylor Kim said.
Without being considered an athletic team, the Dukettes don’t get a separate budget. Rather, the team’s budget comes out of the MRDs’. Kim said it’s up to the discretion of Scott Rikkers, the MRDs’ director, to allocate a portion of the MRDs’ budget to the Dukettes, the same way he does for the other groups that fall under the MRDs, such as color guard and the pep band. Kim said since she doesn’t know how much athletic teams receive in their budget, she can’t know for sure how much the Dukettes are getting in comparison, but estimates it’s far less.
“I have to guess that their budget is more sufficient for their overall needs for the program,” Kim said.
The reason for Kim’s assumption is that although the team’s allocated funds from the MRDs cover essential costs such as transportation, registration fees and travel accommodations, many other vital costs have to be covered by dancers out of their own pockets. This includes practice wear, shoes, competition costumes and meals during travel.
The Breeze submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to JMU to compare the base operating budgets for the current fiscal year for each team within the JMU Athletics Department, as well as the MRDs. The athletics department as a whole has a budget of $43,227,513, according to documents obtained from the request. The MRDs’ budget is $1,109,780. The Breeze reached out to Rikkers to ask about the allocated funds the Dukettes receive but didn’t receive a response by deadline. The story will be updated if possible.
The dancers seem to take their challenges in stride. Meghan Yancy, sophomore marketing and media arts and design (SMAD) double major, said the team jokes about the “parking lot practices” they have when their practice spaces fall through.
“Although sometimes it’s not the best conditions for us, we always use it as fuel,” Yancy said.
Kim said Rikkers has been working diligently with JMU to get the Dukettes their own funding, but nothing has come of these endeavors. In the meantime, Kim said she finds the challenges have taught her and the team to be adaptable.
“We’re able to make do with what we’ve got,” Kim said.
The Dukettes are the top-ranked collegiate dance team in Virginia. For dancers native to the state, Kim said the Dukettes are a major attraction for those who wish to continue dance in college. The audition process begins in the spring of each year, starting with a round of video submissions, then an invite-only, in-person audition where potential Dukettes come to JMU to learn routines and perform them for a panel of judges.
Joining a collegiate dance team isn’t for everyone. The Dukettes is a year-round commitment, with training starting in July. Yancy said the Dukettes “stay really busy,” only getting a break for a month or two in the summer.
The Dukettes perform with the MRDs at every home football game during halftime, typically giving a pom performance — a type of dance that junior musical theater major and Dukettes member Annie Wogisch described as “sharp, strong and athletic.” The dance team also performs at every men’s and women’s home basketball game.
Yancy said one of the first times she realized how important the Dukettes are as a team was her first football game.
“It’s crazy to see school spirit on that type of magnitude, to be able to be on the sidelines,” Yancy said. “Looking up into the stands was so surreal.”
While the fall semester is dominated with performances at football and basketball games, the spring semester is when the Dukettes prepare for their dance competitions, where they’ll compete against colleges all across the U.S.
The Dukettes have already proved they can hold their own. After the National Dance Alliance’s (NDA) 2022 National Collegiate Dance Championship, the team placed third in the Division I Jazz category. Additionally, at NDA camp in August, they competed in the
larger division and brought home a gold bid, meaning the team will receive five free hotel rooms and reduced registration fees, for the NDA championship in Daytona Beach, Florida, in April 2023.
Wogisch said she’s excited for this year’s nationals because the team will be competing in two dances instead of its usual one. While the team typically competes with just a jazz dance, this year it’ll add a pom dance as well. It may mean more work for the Dukettes throughout the year, but Wogisch said that’s all right by them.
“Nationals is kind of like all this hard work you put in throughout the season is paying off, and now you just get to enjoy the performance and the competition,” Wogisch said.
Although the Dukettes are on their way to nationals, there’s still much to do before then, including the rest of the football season, basketball season and a trip with the MRDs to compete in Italy over winter break.
Alongside their dance obligations, Kim said she’d like to focus on boosting the team’s image and presence on campus, making the rest of JMU aware of the talent the dance team possesses.
“I think we have good recognition, but it could be better,” Kim said. “Since I’ve been coaching, we’ve tried to do as many events and take as many opportunities as the school can give us [to] get ourselves out there.”
The Dukettes’ exposure may be growing inadvertently with the addition of Kendall Vertes, former “Dance Moms” star, to the team. Vertes’ social media following, which includes 10 million followers on Instagram and 7.4 million followers on TikTok, means a huge number of people are seeing her posts about the Dukettes, making the name known around the country. An Oct. 11 video on Vertes’ TikTok showed Vertes and her teammates dancing in their practice gear with the caption “Just dukette things” and received over 21.5 million views.
Yancy described Vertes as a “joy” to have on the team and said she would bring just as much to the group even without a social media following. But, she can’t deny that having a former TV star on the team brings potential opportunity to the Dukettes.
“Are there perks? Certainly,” Yancy said. “We’re not really sure what it quite entails, being that it’s her first season with us, but we have talked about the possibility of brand [deals] because of her.”
Riley Pedersen, a sophomore communications major and Dukette member, said the Dukettes have recently created a social media team, which she’s involved in. The goal of this new group is to build the Dukettes’ name and presence on campus in order to increase awareness and attract new members. Combined with Vertes’ social media presence, Pedersen said she hopes the Dukettes will continue to grow — maybe enough to someday get their own budget and practice space. But for now, the team is focused on the season ahead.
“My biggest goal for the team is keeping a good energy, staying positive and staying mentally tough throughout whatever the season brings us,” Kim said.