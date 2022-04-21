Since being in Sigma Phi Delta (SPD), a professional science, technology, engineering and math fraternity, Griffin Evans — also known by his stage name DJ Griff.ith — has made his mark on the party scene at JMU and in Harrisonburg and Washington, D.C.
While he said he’s always been a fan of electronic dance music (EDM), Evans made the decision last fall to seriously pursue his hobby.
“I think it’s a little nerve-wracking to be in front of people,” Evans said. “[I] started to love it and just kept doing it and it’s been crazy. I’ve only been doing it for eight months, but it’s been a hell of a ride.”
Evans’ roommate, Kyle LaCanna, said he’d often cook dinner and hear the up-and-coming DJ “messing around on our speaker and just trying to have fun.”
Abby Lambert (’21) became friends with Evans through Greek life during his freshman year and said she’s an avid supporter of his musical endeavors. She said she goes to almost all of his shows in Harrisonburg and travels with him to his frequent performances in Washington, D.C.
Since Lambert and Evans have a long history, she said, she has a first-hand account on Evans’ work ethic and how he’s gained popularity as a DJ.
“I feel like his social skills have really excelled him versus his friends,” Lambert said. “Griffin really has the ability to make connections with people so that he can really excel himself.”
One example of Evans’ networking abilities and enthusiasm for practicing his craft is his residency at Dukes Bar & Grill in downtown Harrisonburg. Evans said he went to Dukes last November and met with DJs who perform there, where he was given an offer opening for one of them as a trial run.
However, Evans said his first gig at Dukes didn’t go quite as he planned.
“You have to plug in a USB and then it loads all the music — didn’t work,” Evans said. “I had a backup, but my backup was pretty much just a YouTube video … I actually wasn’t doing anything, but people loved it.”
A balancing act
Evans said a JMU alumnus and fellow DJ, Derek Attardi (’17), also known as Deerock, played a big role in his decision to take his interest in EDM to the next level. Evans kept up with Attardi on social media and joined the seasoned DJ’s Discord community, where Attardi shares his experiences and advice for beginners. Evans said he’s learned a lot from Attardi, calling him an inspiring “mentor” as he’s “following in his footprints.”
Attardi affirmed that they work off each other and share tips for their industry.
“It’s not like a one-way train. It’s more of a two-way train where I help him and give advice and then he’s also like, ‘Hey, you should do this. This is a great idea,’” Attardi said. “That’s why I love working with Griffin, because he was able to give amazing advice.”
Evans also credited Attardi as a helping hand in making connections in Washington, D.C., and booking gigs in the district. During his free time, Evans makes frequent trips up to the nation’s capital to perform, and he said managing his time between schoolwork and his career is a balancing act.
“My grades have been not as good as they usually would be, but that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make,” Evans said. “I’m still passing which is good … The GPA is getting hurt a little bit, but I’m fine with taking that hit.”
Evans opened up about the stress of it all and said he sometimes struggles with stage fright. However, as a member of Greek life, he said he’s performed for many sororities and fraternities at parties, as well as fundraising events. This, in addition to his residency at Dukes, he said, has allowed him to gain more experience and overcome his fears.
“I’m getting a lot more used to it … Like, I’ll mess up too,” Evans added. “You just laugh at it and keep going.”
Evans said this practice and mindset has also led him to book additional high-profile shows, like Relay for Life and the University Program Board’s April 16 spring concert, called Purple Reign.
“Relay for Life was really stressful, I guess, just because … it was the first time to be performing on a stage, not in a basement or something,” Evans said. “I think that really helped me prepare [for] Purple Reign, but I would say Relay for Life has been probably my favorite but also most nerve-wracking-in-the-moment gig.”
Evans said he hopes to return to those events when they come around next year as he continues to work with Greek life. Though he said he thinks the party culture at JMU can be “a little bit too much,” Evans acknowledged it’s good for business.
Up and up
LaCanna said he’s impressed with the DJ’s drive and commitment to pursuing his goals and added that “it’s been kind of crazy” how quickly Evans’ presence has grown.
“People are always welcoming him in new fraternities or new events ... [They’re] always like, ‘Oh, yeah, we’ll give you a shot,’” LaCanna said.
Evans mentioned a recent time when his neighbors recognized him from the internet and asked to take a photo with him — a first-time occurrence that Evans said left him “flattered” but also “flustered.”
At the same time, Evans said he’s received some negative feedback but added, “Not everyone’s gonna like what you do. That’s fine. I just try and laugh with it and go with it.”
Lambert said she’s excited for Evans’ future ventures as a DJ. She said she hopes to see him take the stage at major shows and festivals with all the bells and whistles that come with a higher profile. Lambert also said Evans is one to defy the negative stereotype of pursuing an artistic hobby.
“He’s just kind of like, ‘I’ll prove you wrong. I’ll show you that I can do this,’” Lambert said. “I really think he has done that with all the shows that he’s done.”
Attardi echoed Lambert’s sentiments and said he thinks if Evans continues on his current trajectory, he has the potential to “outperform me in a great way.”
While Evans said he doesn’t know what the future holds, he’s open to any opportunities that come his way.
“I would love to make [DJing] a career,” Evans said. “I feel very fortunate for where I’m at already.”
