“The most beautiful sunset on the most tragic day.”
That’s how one YikYak user described the orange, pink and purple streaks that painted the sky as the sun set Monday evening at JMU. At 8 p.m. that same night, Dukes, illuminated by candlelight, gathered on the Quad in below-freezing weather [add temp/senses description] to share in love and mourning.
Just over four hours earlier, around 4:30 p.m., emergency responders swarmed the area near the Grace Street Parking Deck. Two onlookers reported having seen an individual jump from the parking deck to the pavement below. Minutes later, about a dozen police cars, fire trucks and ambulances had taped off the area as classes let out and students flooded the scene.
For a moment, all was quiet, save for the 5 p.m. echoing of the Wilson Hall bells across Main Campus.
Few details have been released regarding the incident — JMU believes the individual wasn’t a student, faculty or staff member, according to an email sent to the student body at 9:36 p.m. — but that didn’t stop students from taking action almost immediately. As the 8 p.m. bells rang out over the otherwise hushed Quad, nearly 1,000 students, faculty, administrators and community members came together in front of Wilson Hall, which was lit up in brilliant purple and gold.
The organizer, freshman Brianna Tatro, was the first to take the mic. She hesitated. “I’m sorry, this is all just shaking me up,” she said. Tatro emphasized the need for more mental health funding at JMU and in general.
“Last week, I was on the suicide hotline for 20 minutes,” Tatro said. “I waited for 20 minutes and no one answered — and that’s inexcusable. Someone should have been there when I needed it.”
Over 20 people stood and spoke to the crowd, with one central message: I’m here for you.
The vigil was organized via YikYak, a popular anonymous messaging platform. In messages starting around 5 p.m., students were told to come wearing yellow — a reference to the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program.
“The more people on the quad tonight the better. Home work can wait. Let’s make a change,” another user wrote.
University leaders stood together: President Jonathan Alger; Tim Miller, the vice president for student affairs; Jessani Collier, the student body president; Xavier Williams, the student representative to the Board of Visitors; Heather Coltman, the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs; and Towana Moore, interim vice president.
Alger was the first of the group to address the crowd. He asked everyone to place their hand on a neighbor’s shoulder in unison.
“This is our JMU family. We hear you tonight. We are hurting. We are grieving,” Alger said. “We are all upset, and we need to come together and support one another. All of us are in this together.”
He continued with a call to action.
“The light can and will overcome the darkness, but for that to happen, it means all of us have to do our part,” Alger said, “letting them know that you care, that we care; all of us need to send that message every day to the people around us.”
Contact Amy Needham and Charlotte Matherly at thebreezeculture@gmail.com. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.