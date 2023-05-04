JMU Beekeeping Club works to spread awareness about pollinators on campus
- Liz Shanks | contributing writer
-
-
- Comments
Story Highlights
- The JMU Beekeeping Club became official on BeInvolved in spring 2022.
- The club recently held a potluck with JMU Give, another volunteer organization on campus.
- The Beekeeping club hopes to add more hives in the future and is currently working to install a wildflower meadow.
Tags
- Beekeeping Club
- Jmu Beekeeping Club
- Jmu Beekeeping Club Harrisonburg
- Beekeeping Club University
- Beekeeping Near Me
- Beekeeping Harrisonburg
- Claire Sherwood
- Claire Sherwood Jmu
- Beinvolved
- Beinvolved Jmu
- Eva Heller
- Eva Heller Jmu
- Taylor Mountjoy
- Taylor Mountjoy Jmu
- Eva Heller Beekeeping
- Mountjoy Beekeeping
- Wayne Teel
- Wayne Teel Jmu
- Wayne Teel Harrisonburg
- Professor Wayne Teel
- Isat
- Isat Jmu
- Isat Jmu Courses
- Isat Courses
- Allison Wickham
- Allison Wickham Jmu
- Allison Wickham Harrisonburg
- Siller Pollinator
- Siller Pollinator Company
- Pollinator Company Jmu
- Pollinator Company Harrisonburg
- Siller Pollinator Harrisonburg
- Siller Pollinator Jmu
- Club Constitution
- Jmu Give
- Jmu Give Organization
- Harvestfest
- Harvestfest Jmu
- Harvestfest Harrisonburg
- Honey Jars
- Honey Jars Jmu
- Honey Jars Harrisonburg
- Beekeeping Club Instagram
- Beekeeping Club Members
- Bee Stereotypes
- Bee Suit
- Bee Suit Near Me
- Wildflower Meadows
- Butterflies
- Pesticides
- Pesticides And Mowing
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Want to praise someone or get something off your chest? Darts and Pats is the place to do it.
Trending Stories
-
JMU professor appointed by Youngkin to preserve Virginia history
-
Three months later, still no updates in fatal JMU student car crash
-
Incoming JMU student competes on 'The Voice' this season
-
Mixed feelings reported by students after TimelyCare's first active year
-
JMU lacrosse enters first AAC tournament preparing for different field conditions and familiar opponents