BeeKeeping.jpg

The Beekeeping Club aims to reduce negative stereotypes about bees and move JMU to become a more pollinator friendly campus.

 Photo courtesy of JMU Beekeeping Club

Story Highlights

  • The JMU Beekeeping Club became official on BeInvolved in spring 2022.
  • The club recently held a potluck with JMU Give, another volunteer organization on campus.
  • The Beekeeping club hopes to add more hives in the future and is currently working to install a wildflower meadow.

Contact Liz Shanks at Shanksel@dukes.jmu.edu For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.