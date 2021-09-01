Three years ago, Tyler Reskovac (’18) crossed the stage at Bridgeforth Stadium in his purple and gold cap and gown — a final goodbye to his undergraduate experience at JMU. Little did he know, he’d go on to establish a community of Dukes at a bar in the heart of New York City.
“This is just a location for alumni to get together and really enjoy being JMU alumni,” Reskovac said, “other than being in their respective homes just streaming the games on TV when they can come to the city and enjoy it with other people.”
While at JMU, Reskovac said that other than going to the dining halls, attending football games was his favorite thing to do as a student. Upon arriving in New York, he noticed that while many big schools like the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma had dedicated bars for streaming games, connecting with other alumni and selling merchandise, a smaller school like JMU had nothing.
“It was getting annoying sitting in my home by myself, watching the games for four hours,” Reskovac said.
A thought dawned on him: “Why can’t I do the same thing these big schools are doing?”
He then emailed 10-15 bars in the area to accomplish his goal and began a partnership before COVID-19 with a bar called Rattle N Hum West. The bar streams JMU football games and provides Reskovac with his own section to fill. In return, Reskovac brings the bar new business.
He said that in the beginning it was anywhere from five to 10 people showing up — now the number of attendees is growing little by little.
“Any time you start something new, the following is never going to be big enough,” Reskovac said.
The 2019 National Championship football game put the JMU bar on the map, Reskovac said, because it was the only bar in Manhattan streaming the game. Originally, Reskovac said the bar’s maximum attendance was 35 people.
But the biggest game of the year for JMU sports fans brought the masses — approximately 350 attendees.
For Reskovac, that day at the bar was like being back at Bridgeforth Stadium. All of the cheering and enthusiasm was what he’d worked for for so long — in his words, “I’m glad I did this for JMU.”
Jack Fitzpatrick (’19) moved to New York as well and is a regular at the bar for football games. He attended the National Championship event as an alumnus.
“It was like going to a frat party, where it’s just shoulder to shoulder,” Fitzpatrick said. “They didn’t have any more Bud Light by like the start of the first quarter, and we probably broke some fire codes. I haven’t seen that many people at a bar for a while.”
But due to a decrease in traffic from the pandemic, the bar Reskovac had partnered with shut down. In response, he resumed the same routine of reaching out to numerous bars and is now partnered with Stout in Bryant Park.
Since Reskovac is working with Stout’s newest location in New York, he said there’s an entire section for streaming JMU football games that’s more than enough to accommodate the crowd of Dukes. Since the location just opened, Reskovac said that its slowest days are Saturdays, but it’s sure to pick up as the football season begins on Sept. 4.
The pair is using the 2021 season opener to test the turnout and space to see if future partnerships and expansions will be needed. Reskovac said that after posting in the JMU Nation Facebook group, the post gathered around 300 likes in three days, which really shows the alumni base.
Isabel Nappa (’19) also found herself in New York post-grad for a year of service with AmeriCorps and grad school at New York University. Nappa said that before COVID-19, she frequented the bar’s old location almost every weekend for football games. She said she hopes that after the huge crowd for the National Championship game, everyone will return to the bar’s new location.
“It’s crazy that we are in the middle of New York City watching the JMU football game,” Nappa said. “It’s cool that we get to meet new people that went to JMU, even though we no longer go there.”
In the future, Reskovac said he wants Stout to be a place where — whether or not there’s a JMU football game playing — people can go to the bar and say, “Hey, I’m from JMU!” He said he hopes it’ll continue to be an environment where alumni all throughout New York can come together and root on JMU.
Reskovac is continuing to get the word out about the JMU NYC bar by posting on pages like JMU Nation, boosting his posts on Facebook and putting trust into word-of-mouth. He hopes over time to establish a group of regulars and to host weekly events to foster a JMU community far from Harrisonburg.
And as Reskovac said, “If you build it, they will come.”
