“Get up and dress up and show up, no matter what.”
This is the mantra Elizabeth “Libby” Custer lived by and shared with countless others in her 106 years of life, spent almost entirely in Rockingham County. And, when learning about Libby, there’s a certain quality about the woman that her great-great niece Caitlin McAvoy said makes her so remarkable.
“I knew Libby my whole life, and I knew ever since I was young that she was someone special,” McAvoy (’15) said. “It seemed [everyone] that knew her felt … this privilege of getting to know her for her tenacity and generosity and her wicked sense of humor. She was so funny.”
That’s why McAvoy decided to create a documentary about her great-great aunt.
McAvoy said she initially had the idea for the film as she and her brother pondered life after college, and the thought lingered as she auditioned for acting roles in New York City. When McAvoy had a challenging day of auditions, she kept thinking, “What would Libby do?” She decided it was the right time to begin the project, so she returned to the Valley and started filming in winter of 2018. Inspired to share Libby’s story and spirit, McAvoy directed, wrote and narrated a documentary about one of Rockingham County’s most influential residents alongside filmmaker and editor Chloe Shelton.
“Libby herself [had] a lot to say and she —” Shelton said, pausing to choose her next words. “I’m so glad that she was able to say it and that [McAvoy] captured her saying it, but there’s so much to learn from Libby … I get very emotional every time I watch it. I was emotional the whole time I was editing it. There were scenes that I cried every time I tried to work on them.”
Shelton said the editing process took months of hard work to narrow down 12 hours of raw footage into just under 40 minutes while encapsulating Libby’s X-factor and wisdom. As the world shut down in the wake of COVID-19, McAvoy said the pandemic’s impact on the film and theater industry actually helped the crew focus their time and effort into achieving that goal.
“The pandemic ended up being a big silver lining in many ways for the project because it was hugely time consuming and a labor of love,” McAvoy said. “It took that slowdown of everything else and our other work in theater aand film for us to be able to buckle down and to get it done.”
The film first premiered in March 2021 at the “Women in Film” Festival in Lynchburg, Va. — an appropriate launch for a trailblazer like Libby, who would’ve celebrated her 108th birthday that month. It then debuted at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society (HRHS) on Aug. 18-21 to coincide with the Rockingham County Fair, which Libby helped found and attended every year — even in her old age.
“She was one of the first female leaders in numerous arenas, and in a small southern town, that’s especially remarkable for her to take that on,” McAvoy said. “She was able to rise to areas of leadership really effortlessly. It wasn’t a question of her sex or gender, it was that, ‘Well, this woman is the best person for the job. We need to put her as our president or on our board or as our leader.’”
In addition to coordinating the first County Fair, McAvoy said, Libby, her sister Ruth and her father ignited the turkey industry in the Shenandoah Valley by learning how to incubate turkey eggs. Their innovation led to an economic boom for the region, and Rockingham County is now considered the turkey capital of the world.
“I’ve done a man’s job all my life,” Libby said in the documentary, echoing McAvoy’s words. “I mean, I have always worked hard. I did anything that came along that needed to be done. Just take things as they come.”
Libby said in the film that she’d often work more in the family business’ factory than in the office so she could be alongside others. She held the mindset that there was never anything she didn’t like to do, just some things she liked more. Above all, Libby always put others first.
“Her only aim was to help [and] to see where the needs were and to be there and meet them,” McAvoy said. “She didn’t care about the title, she didn’t care about the prestige. She just wanted to roll up her sleeves and get to work.”
Libby’s reputation wasn’t limited to the family business — she was also an artist. Though Libby may have called her work “scribbling,” the film shows McAvoy in awe of her great-great aunt’s oil paintings and murals, which she made for anyone who asked for them — and all at no charge, with the exception of a business commission.
Many of Libby’s friends and family spoke to her character throughout the documentary. They shared sentiments that she was always kind and served as a role model, among many other kind words. One friend and fellow bridge player said that’s why Libby lived so long — so that she could show others how to live and, of course, how to “get up, dress up and show up.”
“I think that’s what makes Libby so special,” McAvoy said in the film. “She’s just okay with everything and with everyone, and I think that’s what I want to take away from her — not that she’s perfect, but that she’s okay with not being perfect at all.”
Penny Imeson, director of Rocktown History at the HRHS, has worked at the Society for 10 years and spent time with Libby, who still volunteered there well into her 100s. Imeson explained that the documentary’s debut at the HRHS was a big success and memorable for all.
“People were laughing, there were some poignant moments, and I saw some tears,” Imeson said. “There are more stories to tell, but it’s really a precious archive, and people will be able to see it in the future and continue to learn and enjoy Libby Custer.”
“Libby” has also received praise at film festivals like London Shorts and GenreBlast Film Fest and is still in festival contention. DVDs and posters are currently available to purchase on McAvoy’s website, and she plans to distribute the film wider next March so, she says, a larger audience can learn from Libby, too.
As she pondered Libby’s legacy, Shelton said — much like McAvoy — her favorite thing about the trailblazer was her indescribable greatness.
“Everybody loves her, [but] nobody knows why,” Shelton said. “Nobody can put their finger on what made Libby so special, and I don’t think there’s really a way to verbalize that. I think you have to watch the whole documentary and just see whatever you get, but I hope everybody gets something to find their little Libby spark.”
