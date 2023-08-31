In the bustling Country Music Capital of the World sits Maddie Lenhart, who eagerly awaits the Sept. 8 release of her debut single “Sober.”
The song showcases a tragic one-sided love between two people. After the pair shares a romantic night together, the song’s narrator believes the feelings are reciprocated. This all changes when the narrator receives a discouraging call from their crush the next day.
Lenhart (’17), a Warrenton, Virginia, native and former political science major and communications minor, said she’s always had a passion for music. But, she didn’t realize she could pursue the music industry as a career until attending JMU — or that she’d end up in Nashville, Tennessee.
Spending her childhood writing songs and performing for her family and in talent shows, Lenhart joined the JMU a cappella group Unaccompanied a group she stayed with for her entire three years at JMU. Lenhart said performing with Unaccompanied gave her the “musical fix” she needed in college while she studied political science, so she could obtain a “real job” after graduation.
“I think I lacked the confidence to recognize that [music] could be a career at the time,” Lenhart said. “I didn’t really think I was going to do music seriously after I graduated.”
As graduation quickly approached, Lenhart realized she needed to make a decision: go to law school or move to Nashville to pursue music. She said she felt like she would regret not pursuing what her heart truly wanted, so she followed her instinct to Tennessee’s capital.
“Nashville is country music Mecca,” Lenhart said. “Even as a kid, I had always dreamed of moving to ‘Music City’. Now that I live here, I’ve realized that it’s more than country music Mecca, it’s songwriting Mecca.”
While Nashville is known as a country music hub full of success stories such as Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton, Lenhart said she felt unprepared and full of panic, almost to the point of returning home to Virginia. Instead of jumping right into songwriting and recording upon her arrival to Nashville, Lenhart took a job as a Music Licensing Representative with the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers, a performance-rights organization that collects royalties and licenses music.
“Before I really tried, I just kept talking myself out of it,” Lenhart said about pursuing a songwriting career in Nashville. “I got a job in the music industry and stayed there for a couple years but I was unhappy with it.”
During the pandemic, Lenhart had an epiphany — songwriting could be made into a full-time career. After quitting her licensing job in 2021, Lenhart dove head first into songwriting and has been focusing full-time ever since. She expressed her immense gratitude toward her friends and family for their continued support.
Lenhart was starstruck over meeting her “biggest inspiration,” singer-songwriter Natalie Hemby, in April of this year. Hemby, a two-time Grammy Award winner, helped Lenhart realize being a songwriter can be someone’s career.
“You don’t necessarily have to be front-facing a crowd and touring the U.S. and putting out records to have a really fulfilling music career,” Lenhart said. “I think before Hemby, I didn’t know that was possible.”
After writing hundreds upon hundreds of songs for practice and for other artists such as Maddie Consoer, Julie Eddy and Margaret Haynie, Lenhart stumbled upon a song she wanted to keep for herself.
“He said ‘Hey, Sunday was a drunk mistake / ‘If I could unkiss your lips I’d take it all back / It makes more sense this way,’” Lenhart’s “Sober” chorus goes.
The narrator ends the chorus with a devastating question: “He was five drinks in when he came over. / How do I tell him that I was sober?”
The song, which took a couple of months to complete, Lenhart said, was produced by Brad Hill. Hill has worked on projects with Brothers Osbourne, Brett Young and Maren Morris, the latter being one of Lenhart’s biggest musical inspirations, she said. Lenhart has been teasing “Sober” on Instagram and TikTok, where it’s received a swarm of positive comments anticipating the release.
“I’VE BEEN WAITING MY WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS,” one comment said on Lenhart’s single announcement post that has amassed 121 comments.
David Cottrell, the music industry coordinator at JMU, encourages students to get started in the music industry as soon as possible, and he points them toward local resources and opportunities such as University Program Board (UPB), Macrock — an annual DIY music festival in Harrisonburg — JMU a cappella groups and the local radio station WXJM.
“We have graduates in all phases of the industry,” said Emmy-winning composer Cottrell, who teaches classes in the School of Music. “We have graduates who work on major Hollywood movies and in major recording studios.”
Some notable JMU alumni in the industry are Brian Nolan (’02), a senior director at Columbia Records; Kristina Johnson (’11), the director of Copyright at Universal Music Publishing Group in Nashville; and Zach Peters (’09), a manager at Red Light Management, where he oversees artists such as Chris Stapleton.
Although Cottrell doesn’t know Lenhart personally, he said he commends her ability to chase her dreams and take action.
“She is following her path and this is the time for her to try that,” Cottrell said. “She needs to do this. The only people that [chase a music industry career] are people that need to do this.”
Ceciliana Scott, senior justice studies major, has been a part of Unaccompanied since the fall of her freshman year. Scott, who has never met Lenhart personally, believes joining an a cappella group gives people the opportunity to learn all aspects of the music process, build confidence and create long-lasting friendships.
“Being in Unaccompanied has helped me find my voice and given me the confidence to also release my own music, so I’m confident Maddie would say the same,” Scott said. “We always encourage each other to pursue our passions and be the absolute best versions of ourselves which has been a common thread through all generations of Unaccompanied.”
Lenhart said she wants aspiring songwriters to believe in themselves, which is something she struggled with in the early stages of her career.
“I have been my biggest obstacle my whole adulthood,” Lenhart said. “I have sat in my way more than others. Don’t wait for the confidence to show up.”