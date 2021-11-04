The 2001 film “Legally Blonde” takes place on two college campuses — first at the fictitious CULA, then at Harvard. But one other university is embedded in the film’s history — JMU.
New beginnings
Screenwriter Karen McCullah (’88) graduated from JMU with a degree in marketing and a minor in fashion merchandising. After years of working in a variety of different careers such as sales, finance, marketing and public relations, she began writing movie scripts.
“I thought, ‘If I’m a good writer, I should probably write something I want to read, not just brochures on mutual funds,’” McCullah said.
McCullah’s first script to make it to the big screen was the 1999 film “10 Things I Hate About You,” which retells the Shakespeare comedy, “The Taming of the Shrew,” in an American high school setting.
Then in 2001, McCullah helped write “Legally Blonde,” which was based on an unpublished manuscript. The film remained relatively similar to the original manuscript, but McCullah said she and her writing partner Kirsten Smith adapted it to be more memorable on the big screen.
“The challenge was just making law school seem interesting on screen,” McCullah said. “We added the friendship with Paulette, the manicurist; we added the Luke Wilson character so we could have a romance; we made the trial a murder trial so it would be a little bit more high stakes.”
Art imitates life
While McCullah may have never attended law school, she was, like Elle Woods, involved in a sorority during her college years. She lived in the Alpha Gamma Delta house on Greek Row for her sophomore, junior and senior years.
Nancy Mammano (’88) was her roommate during the latter two years.
“It was great living in the house … tons of memories from those two years living together,” Mammano said. “It was just a fantastic experience.”
McCullah’s sorority experience was a major influence in some of her scripts, especially “Legally Blonde” and “The House Bunny,” which both heavily focus on the sorority experience. The scene in “Legally Blonde” in which Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) holds a meeting to vote on toilet paper for their sorority house is based on a real experience McCullah had while living in her sorority house at JMU.
“The toilet paper that the custodian people were leaving for us was horrible,” Mammano said. “[Karen] believed it was in Wilson Hall, so she made the pledges go look for better toilet paper in some of the administrative buildings.” Pledges are members of a Greek organization who haven’t yet been fully initiated.
Even some of the smallest details in McCullah’s movies — like the decision to make Elle a fashion merchandising major — were intentionally pulled from experiences she gained at JMU.
“I had to use that knowledge somehow,” McCullah said. “You might not work in fashion merchandising, but you’ll write a character who’s majoring in it … It all shows up in different ways … Your life is an accumulation of things that eventually end up in your writing.”
In the industry
McCullah’s advice for aspiring screenwriters is to read and learn as much about film as possible — “just read, read, read,” she said.
School of media arts and design (SMAD) professor Joe Loyacano teaches script writing at JMU. In his class, he said he encourages students to do exactly that: Read, read, read. As Loyacano said, “You need to understand the history of storytelling to be able to tell stories.”
Loyacano is a JMU alumnus (’02) like McCullah. He came back to JMU for graduate school and finished in 2005, then returned again to teach English before transitioning to teaching SMAD classes.
“Here’s the thing I love about screenwriting — everybody has these stories that no one’s ever heard,” Loyacano said. “I think anybody who’s in the creative arts is collecting pieces of the world, and then eventually there’s some sort of spark that puts them all together.”
When McCullah decided she wanted to pursue screenwriting, she said she spent all of her spare time writing while still doing marketing and public relations work on the side to support herself. She said she was fully committed to teaching herself a new craft.
“I had to teach myself a whole new thing,” McCullah said. “I read every script. I would sit there and time movies [and] write down what happens at each beat.”
Loyacano said he believes how students spend their time outside of class is key to their success in their chosen field.
“Occasionally, I have students that tell me that they don’t watch movies or TV, and I say, ‘What are you doing here? What are you doing in the major?’” Loyacano said. “This is what we do. We live and breathe this stuff.”
It took McCullah 4 1/2 years before she finally sold her first script, “10 Things I Hate About You.” After that, she said, the opportunities started to roll in.
Now, McCullah is working on several different scripts for new movies. Although COVID-19 put some of her projects on pause, she said she’s hopeful about what’s coming next, even if she’s unsure what the future holds. In the screenwriting industry, she says, “You never know until something’s about to happen.”
Contact Haley Huchler at huchleha@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.