Elizabeth "Libby" Custer lived by the mantra, "Get up and dress up and show up." In her 106 years of life — spent almost entirely in Rockingham County — Libby was multi-faceted. She coordinated the first Rockingham County Fair, ignited the Turkey industry in the Shenandoah Valley and created works of art free of charge. In "Libby," her great-great niece Caitlin McAvoy (’15) tells the story of the local legend.