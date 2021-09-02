At first glance, Rachel VanRoekel (’21) would appear to be the typical JMU alumna moving to the Blue Ridge Mountain area with her Bachelor of Arts in art history — but there’s more to her than meets the eye.
VanRoekel doubles as her enigmatic alter ego — “the friendly neighborhood cryptid, skull cleaner and oddities collector,” as she proclaims in her Instagram bio.
The feed is dedicated to an overall theme of “oddities,” decorated with a plethora of bones, taxidermy and odd antiques. The miscellany of scavenged curiosities VanRoekel showcases to her followers ranges from shark teeth she found as a child to a rabbit she taxidermied herself named “Reggie.” In the comments, followers describe their own experiences with bone hunting.
“When I started on Instagram, I did not expect to go in this direction at all,” VanRoekel said.
Originally, she’d started the account by posting pictures of herself in costumes. The first batch of posts on her Instagram show VanRoekel photographed posing in the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum and donning a werewolf mask adorned with flowers.
That all changed during a fateful car ride this January when VanRoekel stumbled upon her first encounter with animal bones. She’d just moved to Bluemont, Virginia, and saw something “weird” outside of her car window — a deer skeleton, she said.
“[It was] very fresh but picked clean by vultures, dried out, mummified [and I] just couldn’t help myself,” VanRoekel said. “I picked up two jaw bone fragments and immediately started looking up how to clean and preserve them.”
After finding a deceased animal carcass, VanRoekel’s preservation process begins with soaking the bones in warm water overnight,
encouraging bacteria growth that will eat away any remaining tissue cartilage.
VanRoekel taught herself how to disinfect and whiten bones using hydrogen peroxide, familiarizing herself with the process of bone preservation through online tutorials.
“Sometimes [whitening the bones] can make it look a bit nice, but I usually prefer the natural colors,” VanRoekel said.
She found herself spending more and more free time outdoors hunting for bones.
“It’s just all me and my own research,” VanRoekel said. “When I first started, I was surprised that there are tons of people all over the country and abroad doing the exact stuff that I’m doing. So, I have lots of resources, tutorials [and] inspiration available.”
After receiving a taxidermy duck as a graduation gift from her aunt who owns an antique store, VanRoekel’s interests were piqued again, and she subsequently attended a taxidermy class at a local oddities exhibition. Now, she’s able to preserve her own findings.
Additionally, VanRoekel has found her inner circle to be “surprisingly very supportive” of her hobbies and Instagram profile — friends and family promptly contact her if they come across a dead animal. Sandra VanRoekel — Rachel’s mother — finds pride in that her daughter’s Instagram has the power to encourage others to appreciate niche hobbies, like bone collecting.
“Bones [are] history, whether it’s a current animal [that’s] passed away or a two-million-year-old bone,” Sandra said. “I am so impressed that she can look at a bone [and] tell me if it’s a young bone or an old bone, and she’s never had any class [or] education on [bone collecting]. I feel like she has a natural gift.”
VanRoekel’s interests also act as a breath of fresh air for many on campus, including VanRoekel’s friend and fellow alumna Emma Barnhardt (’21).
“It brings something special to the table for the JMU community,” Barnhardt said. “I think it’s one of the coolest hobbies I’ve heard of in a long time. A few other people [and I are] planning on going bone hunting in the future.”
In addition to updating her Instagram with her findings, VanRoekel expressed her desire to begin selling various pieces of her oddities collection. When asked if she would ever consider opening her own oddities boutique, VanRoekel jumped at the proposition with enthusiasm.
“Honestly, that sounds amazing,” VanRoekel said. “I have nothing like that in my area, so I’m like, ‘Somebody’s got to do that, [it] might as well be me.’”
Nonetheless, there are naysayers to the overall practices of bone collecting and taxidermy, with some animal-rights activists claiming that the practices are disgraceful and unethical, according to an article from The Guardian. Critics believe that bone collectors are profiting from the abuse of innocent animals.
VanRoekel said there are many misunderstandings that come from outside of the bone-collecting community and various differences in opinion on how one should respect animals, but she asserted that her personal methodology in bone collecting and taxidermy is always safe and sustainable.
There’s a “lack of knowledge” on her trade, VanRoekel said. Many of her detractors believe she harms animals herself that are in her collection when, in actuality, she leaves the animal remains she finds untouched in nature for as long as possible.
“Nature is the best at cleaning bones,” VanRoekel said. “[When] I find something fresh or with tissue, I leave it out as long as possible in a secure way so that animals and insects can decompose it without damaging or stealing the bones.”
VanRoekel said she’s also made sure to diligently follow the animal protection laws in her area.
“If an animal does have to die for any reason, [such as] hunting, population control or as a result of the food or fur industry, [I try] and salvage what would otherwise be wasted,” VanRoekel said.
VanRoekel and her fellow oddity-collecting community view their work as giving the animals “new life,” saying through her Instagram bio that she never harms the animals she works with.
“No animals harmed ever because that’s rude,” she said.
