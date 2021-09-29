When JMU alumna, graphic designer and studio artist Emmy Thacker (’20) caught wind of a potential mural project in Crozet, Virginia, she was all in.
“I was really excited for the opportunity to work on the building,” Thacker said. “I was stoked to do something within my hometown.”
The “Welcome to Crozet” mural reveals the Shenandoah mountains in the background and the orchards, in the foreground, of Crozet’s past in the foreground. Thacker included berries, oranges and other fruits that tie into Crozet’s agricultural history.
The idea for Crozet’s premier public mural was Charlie Crotteau’s. The current architecture student at Virginia Tech — and Thacker’s former classmate at Western Albemarle High School — spotted the perfect canvas: the English Meadows Senior Living Facility.
“I went to school in Crozet for middle school and high school, so I’d ride the bus past that building every day, and I was like, ‘Wow, that building is really ugly,’” Crotteau said.
It wasn’t until Crotteau viewed the stucco wall with a more artistic eye that the idea for the mural came to him.
“When you’re in Crozet and you come into the main area, there is a corner you come around, and you can see that particular wall standing above everything else with nothing obscuring it,” Crotteau said. “It’s the tallest building in Crozet, and I had thought it would be cool to have a mural there because it’s just a big, blank wall.”
With the canvas chosen for the seven-story mural, all Crotteau had left to do was find the artist to execute it. That’s when he remembered Thacker, who’d also ridden the bus past that building.
“I knew that it should be someone from Crozet,” Crotteau said. “I also thought it would be cool to have someone who was my age and kind of up-and-coming.”
Thacker graduated from JMU with a B.A. degree in graphic design and a semester’s worth of knowledge on architectural design. She said she’s “always been interested in urban planning and public space.”
Artists can act as a “bridge” between vision and communal identity, Thacker said, using the architecture as a vessel for creative expression. “The emotional experience of moving throughout the built landscape is something that I’m really excited to be able to explore with my work now,” Thacker said.
Crotteau and Thacker started work on the mural together, a process Thacker described as “iterative.”
“A lot of it had to do with just going out to the site and sitting and being with it,” Thacker said.
Thacker planned the mural using a grid method, sectioning off the seven-story wall into smaller squares to divide the mural up.
Although Thacker and Crotteau were the leaders of the project, they weren’t the only ones who contributed to the mural. The team had 15-20 volunteers stop by to contribute to the two-week project, Crotteau said.
Crotteau said people voiced their opinions on Facebook and Nextdoor about the mural, with some sharing negative views. The Crozet Gazette published an article early on displaying a concept drawing for the mural.
“It was not very good compared to what we were working on, and people kind of freaked out a little bit,” Crotteau said.
Despite the article, Crotteau said the mural was received positively by locals and visitors.
“I think the people that didn’t like it as much were outnumbered pretty well,” Crotteau said. “As they saw it come together, they were more open-minded.”
Crozet is, as Thacker said, “a pretty closed-off community.”
“I know that it’s not even about the image on the wall, it’s more so just about the interface between the community [at English Meadows Senior Living Facility] and the Crozet community at large,” Thacker said. “I’m really honored to have been able to kind of bridge that gap.”
As smaller towns begin to move toward using murals and other art projects as a means to display their individuality, Thacker said, artists must work cohesively with the community to create a “bridge” between the area and the art.
“I try my best to kind of put my own aesthetic preferences aside … but I think it’s a blessing to be able to take yourself out of the equation,” Thacker said. “It’s a lot to do with listening and trying to differentiate between my own judgments, assumptions and desires, and what’s true for the community and the space.”
Alan Goffinski, the executive director of the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, highlighted the importance of murals as a way to spark conversation and urge historically rooted towns to have more progressive conversations.
And, aside from murals being a major link between artistic expression and a town’s identity, Goffinski said, they can also play into the landscape and architectural uniqueness of the area.
“Crozet is an interesting spot because it is a growing town, and they’re kind of having to imagine what the future of their town looks like,” Goffinski said. “I think artists and creative thinkers should play a role in that and contribute.”
Thacker said she felt a sense of pressure when signing on to paint the mural, but she said it was “renewing” to have the project go well.
“It just made me realize that if you have an idea then you can make it happen, and a lot of people out there want to see new art and change in the community,” Thacker said.
Thacker said she hopes the positive reaction to the mural, both of English Meadow residents and pedestrians who have voiced their support, acts as a pushing-off point for incorporating more art into smaller rural communities.
Once people see what one mural brings to a community, Thacker said, they’ll be more willing to invest in art and public spaces.
Although the mural is a stepping stone to more communal art, Thacker described the piece as “very reserved.”
“It was a good way to cut my teeth, but also I feel like it’s not really making the statement that I really would like to make or stand by,” Thacker said. “It’s very subtle — I wouldn’t say it’s not progressive, but it’s more reserved.”
Thacker said she hopes to work on more complex projects in the future, using her talents to express her artistic voice and make more of an impact in the world of murals.
“In my own work, I’m just starting to explore my own voice and language and bridge between ideas and visual expression,” Thacker said.
Thacker said she’s excited to play a role in this, adding her own artistic voice to the discussion.
“I have the confidence in my ability and in my creative vision to be able to step onto a job site and trust that I can problem solve any challenges that come up and execute a plan,” Thacker said. “Just doing that on such a big project really gave me the confidence to pursue a nontraditional path.”
