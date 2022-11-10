David Bowie’s “Heroes” plays miles high in the dark night sky as Daniel Gardner (’22) flies over the Shenandoah Valley illuminated by a “sea of lights” below, he said. The plane’s engine produced a steady hum.
While Gardner recalled this “pristine” evening, he said the line “I feel infinite” from the film “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” came to mind. Just as the movie’s characters feel the wind blowing across their faces to the tune of “Heroes,” Gardner experiences a similar sense of freedom and peace when he’s flying.
“It’s like a clear feeling,” Gardner said. “[There’s] a quietness up there. I really enjoy it.”
Gardner earned his private pilot’s license just over a year ago, but aviation runs in the family. He had his first flying lesson when he was 5 years old; his father, Joe, worked for many years at the flight school Daniel’s grandfather owned and operated until 2019.
Aviation “was my father’s love,” Joe said. “He loved the flying and just meeting the people.”
Joe went on to say how Daniel would often help plow snow at the flight school when he was young, then eventually learned how to operate equipment, like fueling up planes, before the school closed.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, near the end of 2020, Daniel was at home much more with his family, which made him miss flying and the business that had been part of his family for so long, especially when he was looking for a new path to take in his life, he said. As Daniel rediscovered his love of aviation, he also switched from his initial career path in education and ultimately double majored in math and statistics for his remaining time at JMU. Since graduating in May 2022, Daniel’s been substitute teaching and working as a swim coach for children ages 6-12 in his hometown of Bristow, Virginia. Now, he’s following in the footsteps of his family as he works toward earning his commercial and flight instructor licenses.
At Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, Gardner took six months of flight lessons with Jake Shifflett, flight operations manager and chief flight instructor at Blue Ridge Aviation. In that time, Gardner’s lessons included tasks like flying only by looking at the instruments, landing during inclement weather and mastering maneuvers required for the initial licensure test, Shifflett explained.
Daniel said it can be overwhelming to learn the extensive rules and restrictions that pilots must know, though his family’s background in aviation and experience as a student was beneficial during his training.
“I didn’t have a hard time with it because I was still studying, so I just built it into my class schedule,” Daniel said. “Sometimes classes got in the way [and] it took me time to learn it … If you’re not managing your time wisely, you can run into wasting time, which then turns into wasting money.”
Despite the potential for technical and financial challenges, Daniel said he enjoys flying every chance he gets, and he and his family are excited for his future in aviation.
“He’s sort of a natural at it,” Joe said. “I’m happy for him because we need instructors, and it’s a stepping stone, too, if you want to become an airline pilot or any other type of paid pilot … I think for any father, when your kid gets involved in something that you do, it’s just a plus all the way around.”
Joe said it was clear to him that Daniel would enjoy flying, especially performing aerobatic maneuvers through the sky, after his first lesson. Besides the pure thrill of it, Daniel said flying’s also a way for him to connect with his grandparents and bring back childhood memories.
“I just grew up around that, and then going to college, I decided I’m going to be a teacher,” Daniel said. “So, I hadn’t done anything with flying or anything very much, and I actually really missed it.”
He’s met “some of the coolest people,” he said, and there’s “never really a dull moment” among aviators.
Despite not wanting to become a traditional teacher right now and for the past few years, Daniel said he enjoys education and would love to share his passion with others — a fun opportunity and the perfect combination of his two favorite things, he said.
Shifflett said a job as a flight instructor is valuable for progressing in a career in aviation and encouraged Daniel and other students to pursue that path for many reasons.
“I think that being a flight instructor is probably the most rewarding when you initially get into flying,” Shifflett said. “Not only does it allow you to be able to start finally getting paid to fly, but the learning experiences — even as an instructor — how much you learn from teaching it plays a huge factor … That, I think, is a great way to kind of really build your skills, your knowledge and your safety as a pilot.”
Daniel completed additional testing Oct. 31 for his commercial pilot’s license, which contained a written and multiple-choice portion, as well as a discussion of a flight plan followed by the flight itself. Upon passing, Daniel’s now able to fly for hire and is switching gears toward earning his flight instructor license, which he said he hopes to obtain by the end of the year.
Joe said Daniel’s ambition as he pursues a career as a pilot has been admirable.
“It’s kind of rubbed off on me to really keep focused on pursuing things and helping other people and being a standup person, which [Daniel] is,” Joe said. “He’ll help anybody.”
As Daniel works to become an instructor, the main changes he has to focus on readjusting are readjusting his motor skills and muscle memory since he’ll be sitting on the other side of the plane as a teacher. Daniel will also be studying at home more and creating lesson plans for his students as opposed to building up hours, like he did to earn his commercial license. Daniel said these changes are “not really harder, just a difference you learn to work through.”
One thing Daniel’s looking forward to as an instructor is consistently flying as part of his routine.
“I really enjoy my flight training … so having the ability just to go to the airport and making it a part of my daily life is what I’m excited about,” Daniel said. “Being able to share that excitement that I feel a lot about aviation … was one of the really cool experiences since I got my [first] license.”
Daniel said being up in the air “changes your perspective” and provides “a different way of looking at life” that he doesn’t get from anything else.
“If you think you would like to try something, go out and try it,” Daniel said. “Don’t be afraid to take the leap … If you do like it — as they call it, the flying bug — once it catches you, you have it forever.”
Looking back on the progress he’s made in the past two years, Daniel said he’s proud of his accomplishments and appreciates where he started, what he’s learned so far and what lies ahead.
“I really enjoyed flying [as a child], and I never realized how much I missed it until I didn’t actually have it for a while,” Gardner said. “After that … there hasn’t been a day that I couldn’t see myself doing this every day of my life.”