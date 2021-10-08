When people think of Family Weekend, they most likely picture a reunion with the people who have been in their lives the longest — not sitting in their room alone, wondering what could’ve been.
At JMU, Family Weekend is a time for students to show their loved ones what campus is like and participate in events together. However, for some students, this weekend can look a little different.
Coming from various countries around the world, international students make up about 1% of the undergraduate student body. Sixty-three countries were represented by international students at JMU in fall 2020, according to the JMU website. One hundred-two of 288 international students are from China, which makes up the majority of JMU’s international students.
Although Family Weekend is advertised to all students, it may be harder for international students to participate. Whether it’s because of expensive plane tickets, longer travel time or the pandemic, international students may not be able to see their families until winter break or next summer.
Senior psychology major Xiaoyu Zhou, who also goes by Chloe, said she’ll most likely spend Family Weekend by going out to lunch with friends or watching a movie with them. Since her family is unable to visit from China, Zhou said she plans to talk to her family over video chat and see her brother who lives in Texas over short breaks such as fall and winter break. She said her family hasn’t had the chance to visit JMU at all since she started studying here, and she sometimes doesn’t even realize when Family Weekend occurs because she can’t celebrate it herself.
“They’re not coming because of the pandemic,” Zhou said. “It’s so hard for [my family] to come, and it’s a long trip for them to travel.”
Zhou said she first came to the U.S. when she was 15 to study at a high school in Philadelphia. After she graduates from JMU, she wants to go to graduate school and earn a master’s degree in psychology. She said JMU has given her many memorable moments, including when her friends threw her a surprise birthday party; she hadn’t celebrated her birthday since coming to the U.S. six years ago.
“I really enjoy the time I’ve been here with all of my friends,” Zhou said, “but sometimes, I do get homesick because I feel that [my] family members can give me more support than [my] friends.”
Since coming to JMU, Zhou said she normally spends Family Weekend surrounding herself with friends and watching movies with them. Zhou said JMU could accommodate the international community on campus by setting up activities for those students — it might help to take their minds off the fact that their families can’t visit, Zhou said.
“[International students] can’t enjoy having a Family Weekend,” Zhou said. “We can maybe have different activities, like a movie night or something that is not making us think about our family members.”
Senior media arts and design major Jinyi Liu, who also goes by Dorothy, said her birth parents are unable to visit during Family Weekend due to the 21-hour travel time from China. Additionally, China’s pandemic travel protocols call for a 35-day quarantine upon returning.
“They really want to come, but the airplane tickets are always expensive,” Liu said. “They just want to give their money to me and let me live a more quality life like that.”
However, Liu said her homestay parents, whom she lives with during breaks, are welcome to participate in the weekend with her. When Liu first came to the U.S., she was paired with a family that took care of her during her stay; she got to experience holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas with them. Liu said she’ll most likely visit over Family Weekend and cook them Chinese food.
Liu said she was learning media studies and broadcasting in China, but her parents encouraged her to study abroad in the U.S. to gain more experience in the media field. When she graduates, Liu said she’s thinking about getting her master’s degree in the U.K. before returning to China.
“I just think I need to go back,” Liu said. “I need to take care of my parents.”
As for how JMU could help the international community on campus, Liu said the university could set up an online meeting or livestream for parents to see the campus and what it has to offer. She also said having a homestay family helps her and other international students adjust to living in a different country and learn the English language.
“If I don’t know where to go, I can go to their home,” Liu said. “It’s a really good experience for me.”
Senior communications studies major Thu Nguyen, who also goes by Helen, said she doesn’t know what her plans are for Family Weekend this year since her family won’t be able to come. She said she usually prefers to stay at home during the weekend and hang out with her roommates because it’s hard to see students with their families.
“I really enjoy the crowded atmosphere and seeing people being happy and stuff,” Nguyen said. “But, it’s kind of sad at the same time.”
Originally from Vietnam, Nguyen said she came to JMU to study the cultures that the university and the U.S. offer. In Vietnam, she said, there isn’t a university that provides a communication or media program.
Nguyen said the flight from Vietnam to the U.S. is about 24-25 hours, and Family Weekend usually falls around a time when her parents have to work and take care of her little brother. Her dad visited once while Nguyen was first studying abroad in 2018, but her mother and brother have never had the chance. She said that since there’s an international student community on campus, JMU could do something to bring them together during the weekend.
“[JMU’s] basically our second home,” Nguyen said. “We don’t really have family here in Harrisonburg, but we have each other.”
Contact Kylee Toland at tolandkm@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.