William Ritchie and his daughter, Hannah Ritchie, have come a long way from working together to build a small book container. Now, they’re putting their efforts toward the books themselves.
William, a business professor at JMU, and his associate, Joseph Kerski, teamed up with Ritchie’s daughter Hannah to create an e-textbook that weaves the work of three distinct disciplines together.
“Pretty much the whole thing has been a collaborative effort,” Kerski said.
William and Kerski started working on this project about 2 1/2 years ago to fill the need for a textbook that connects the study of location and the study of business through geospatial technology, Kerski said. They’re currently working on creating a second edition of the textbook, titled “Supply Chain Spatial Intelligence.”
According to the textbook’s description, it’s written for those with no prior exposure to geographic information systems (GIS) and introduces its readers to the fundamentals of supply chain management using location analysis tools. Put simply, this textbook uses the geography of a location to better understand supply chain data. The first edition was released in October.
Kerski said he believes collaboration between such areas is necessary to promote the change they’re looking for.
“To solve perplexing problems in our world, we’ve got to have an interdisciplinary holistic approach, which is what this [textbook] provides,” he said. “Geospatial technology is — by its nature — an interdisciplinary tool … It’s one of those disruptive technologies that breaks down barriers between programs on campus. For example, between business environment and science geography.”
William agreed with his co-author, who’s a professor and author at Esri, a geographic information software company.
“You’re not only bringing in the obvious location component, but you can stack on top of that data from the world of finance, from marketing history and from logistics supply chain demographics,” William said. “You can put all of this together in the same data set and you’re basically looking at layers of data for one point location.”
Kerski said there are hardly any other resources that cover this topic — there are books that talk about location, but in a different way with different tools.
“We saw a great need and we want to fill it,” Kerski said.
This isn’t the first project William and Kerski have collaborated on, as they’ve worked together crafting academic and conference papers in the past, William said, though this is their first e-book.
After embarking on the project, William soon asked Hannah, a junior industrial design major at JMU, to contribute her graphic design skills to the textbook.
“When I learned that Hannah was steeped into InDesign [and] the entire Adobe Suite, that’s when I got excited and realized this is a real need that Joseph and I had when it came to actually putting this e-book out there,” William said.
Hannah said she was happy to help with the project and decided it would be a fitting summer job, in which she was tasked with creating a visually appealing layout of the original text. Her contribution took from June to late August to complete.
“[My dad] handed me the InDesign document that just had the text,” Hannah said. “My job was to go through and change headings to larger text, put pictures in that relate to the graphics, make a table of contents, add page numbers and stuff like that.”
Hannah also said she began to see how her major can be applicable to any field. In her industrial design classes, Hannah said, she does “a lot of hands-on stuff,” but some graphic design as well.
“It was really fun for me to use the skills from my major to help my dad,” Hannah said. “It was cool to see [my work] apply to a field outside of the field I’m in.”
William said InDesign is a specialty within all of the graphics programs at JMU, particularly within the industrial design program. He said students often make spreads using InDesign for the layout and integrating Illustrator and Photoshop.
Kerski said this ease in merging disciplines is comparable to geospatial technology as a whole. Even though he’s a geographer and not a business professor, he added, he enjoys working with experts of other disciplines to encourage them to use geospatial technology.
“It’s a lot of fun to be spreading this knowledge base into the other disciplines within the culture business,” William said. Later this winter, he said, he hopes to continue the collaboration between himself, Kerski and Hannah.
Ultimately, the two professors said they’re interested in promoting change in how supply chains are analyzed through both their research and integrating geospatial technology into the business world.
“We’re really action-oriented,” Kerski said. “Through education, [we hope to] change society … Beyond the book, we really want to see geospatial [technology] used in all aspects of business.”
Hannah said she’s eager to assist them on the next phase of this project: creating a second edition of their original textbook, which will include a chapter of advice for instructors, remote sensing and vehicle routing — all parts of the supply chain system.
William commended her “integral” efforts on the textbook and said he looks forward to working with his daughter this coming winter as it’s been a “very rewarding” collaboration so far.
Although Hannah said she enjoys “seeing [their] passions integrate,” she’s never before collaborated with her dad on a project directly related to his work and said she enjoyed getting to spend time with him.
“I really like doing graphic design and he really likes writing creative books,” Hannah said. “I think it would be really cool to combine our skills and keep doing this.”