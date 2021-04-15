Decades ago, it was standard to receive a subscription to the local paper and read it daily — in the morning, and with a cup of coffee in hand.
In the age of technology, it's no secret that people’s attention spans are getting shorter and sometimes don’t tolerate written journalism. More than one-fourth of the country’s newspapers have vanished, leaving many journalists jobless and creating news deserts nationwide according to UNC’s Center for Innovation and Sustainability in Local Media.
Despite these harrowing statistics, a group of journalism lovers erected The Citizen — an independent news source that serves Harrisonburg and Rockingham County — in 2018.
“There are all these different studies that show that when there are news deserts, that voter turnout is lower, people are less engaged in their communities,” Bridget Manley, publisher and reporter for The Harrisonburg Citizen, said. “So, a free press is kind of vital to that.”
Andrew Jenner, co-founder and publisher for The Citizen, is a Harrisonburg native but left for a few years. Before returning, Jenner said he decided to create the news website because he used to work in local media in Harrisonburg and knew the industry.
“I had been involved in a number of other online news sources before The Citizen before I moved away,” Jenner said. “I thought that would be something that … there would be an audience for in Harrisonburg.”
The Citizen denotes on its website that it abides by the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics. Assistant editor and senior contributor Randi Hagi said she values community-driven journalism.
“[The Citizen writers are] people who aren't afraid to kind of shine a light on things that are confusing or difficult or dark, but doing so in a way that just helps keep people informed and doing it with good ethics, too,” Hagi said.
Co-founders, Jenner, and media arts and design (SMAD) faculty member Ryan Alessi lead the Citizen along with Manley. Their team includes 10 local paid contributors and interns, some of whom are JMU students.
The team works remotely, meeting on Zoom every other week, with a new story published every day. The Citizen has even implemented a COVID-19 dashboard that reports the percentage of the community that's vaccinated — the information comes directly from the Virginia Department of Health and automatically updates daily.
Reporters are assigned beats, ranging from school board meetings to criminal justice. Contributor Calvin Pynn even reported on a dramatic Swedish metal band breakup that happened in Harrisonburg.
“We have the ability to, you know, write about the hyperlocal news,” Manley said. “We have the ability to explore stories that we feel like aren't getting more coverage in traditional media.”
The Citizen is an independent news outlet, meaning its funding model is reliant mostly on reader donations and revenue from advertisers. This means The Citizen can’t afford to pay a full-time salaried staff. Manley said it would be “a dream” to work for The Citizen full-time.
The independent funding model allows The Citizen to make its own rules. This means The Citizen has more freedom to pursue the stories it wants to.
“I think independence is pretty important,” Hagi said. “All of us, you know, live right here and are doing the work ourselves instead of being influenced by someone else's dollars.”
The Daily News-Record is another paper in Harrisonburg’s local press. However, it’s not an independent news outlet and is instead owned by the media conglomerate Ogden Newspapers. Many local newspapers are owned by companies like Ogden, whereas the ownership of The Citizen stems directly from the Harrisonburg community.
“The ownership of [the Daily News-Record] doesn't know this community well and arguably doesn't care about it as much as we do — because it's our community,” Jenner said.
The Citizen’s leading staff all hold full-time jobs outside of the publication. Jenner works in the solar industry, and Manley is an event planner, but their ardent devotion to local journalism is shown through the time they take outside of their full-time careers — the time spent running The Citizen.
“I love what I do, and I know we all do,” Manley said. “I think we all really like our full-time jobs, but we feel really passionately about what we do with The Citizen.”
Manley said there are many favorable aspects about working for The Citizen, but her favorite is when she’s able to see a story bring positive change to the city.
“I don't think that journalism is a change agent, but I think that sunshine is the best disinfectant,” Manley said. “That's why print media — that's why media — is so important.”
Jenner made it clear that he has no hope that local journalism will ever be a viable business venture again. That’s why many local papers are owned by these large, private media companies, he said — although his colleagues disagree.
News sources like The Citizen showcase grassroots efforts to keep the public informed, and whether the people recognize the value or not, these journalists see the merit and want to keep it alive.
“I think that the news business is undergoing a transformation and not a death,” Manley said. “I think organizations like us are the phoenix from the ashes.”
