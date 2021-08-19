While the virtual graduation ceremony held for JMU’s class of 2020 last May was the only way to honor graduates at the time, the decline of COVID-19 cases and availability of vaccines have made it possible for JMU to celebrate 2020 graduates in person.
While some students are excited about being able to walk across the stage and hear their name called, others feel that the event shows poor planning and a lack of effort from the university.
In mid-July, the university announced that an in-person commencement ceremony will be held Sept. 3 on campus, and various festivities around campus and in downtown Harrisonburg will take place throughout the weekend.
This ceremony has been an anticipated event for a long time, Mary-Hope Vass, JMU spokesperson and director of communications, said.
“The university was just waiting for a time when graduates could be welcomed back to campus in person and once the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)] health guidance lifted somewhat,” Vass said.
Taylor Bronaugh (’20) will be attending the in-person ceremony. She said she felt satisfied with the virtual graduation ceremony last year and wasn’t expecting anything to take place in person. The virtual graduation was done well, Bronaugh said, and she’s appreciative that JMU put together a “really meaningful” production and ceremony.
Once she received information regarding plans to move forward with the in-person ceremony, Bronaugh said she was excited and thankful that something special was being done for the class of 2020. But although she’s looking forward to it, she said, it won’t completely make up for the loss of a real graduation.
“It definitely won’t be the same as if we graduated in May,” Bronaugh said.
Corbyn Harris (’20) will also be attending the in-person graduation. She said this graduation will be a final source of closure for her because her senior year ended so abruptly.
“When we left for spring break, my roommate and I had all these plans, like we’re gonna, you know, hit our final JMU bucket list items,” Harris said. “But we didn’t get to go back at all. It was just like, ‘School is shut down.’”
However, for some graduates, like Hayley Needham (’20), the commencement announcement evoked different feelings — Needham said she was “stoked” for the ceremony until she saw the date.
“The fact it’s Labor Day weekend really ticks me off,” Needham said. “It makes me think they’re really just having the ceremony [to pity us] and they really don’t want people to come.”
Needham said she was also frustrated that the ceremony will be on a Friday because she won’t be able to take time off work — nor will most of her family. She said she thinks most graduates will face this same problem, and she ultimately decided not to attend the ceremony.
Another contributing factor, she said, was that she felt it’d be pointless to return to campus since she’s already started a new chapter in her life. It wouldn’t feel like a graduation, Needham said — it’d just feel like a visit to JMU.
“I’ve been graduated for a year and a half,” Needham said. “At this point, I feel silly going.”
Vass said there have been significant challenges regarding the pandemic when planning for the event, but “recognizing the class of 2020 is a priority for the university and its senior leaders.”
Harris said she thinks JMU did a good job organizing the in-person ceremony, especially in the midst of an unexpected pandemic. She attended the class of 2020’s virtual ceremony and said it didn’t fill the place of a real graduation.
“I literally sat at my kitchen counter with my phone and watched President Alger, you know, confirm us as graduates, and that was kind of it,” Harris said. “It was very underwhelming from what you anticipated.”
Although the university had to wait and evaluate the state of the pandemic before making permanent decisions regarding the date of the graduation, the delayed timeline made some graduates question why earlier actions couldn’t have been taken.
Needham said she thought it was a possibility they would walk with the December 2020 graduates, or even the May 2021 graduates, and was surprised when it didn’t happen. She never doubted JMU, she said, but she was disappointed.
“They really let us down,” Needham said.
Something should’ve happened earlier in the year, Needham said. She said she doesn’t feel like a priority and that JMU was too worried about other people graduating. Other universities, she said, had their ceremonies and now it feels too late and as though JMU has put their 2020 grads on the “back burner.”
Contrarily, the extended period of time between the 2020 virtual graduation and the in-person one makes Bronaugh feel extra special, she said.
“The fact that the university still decided that they wanted to go about that and honor the graduates, I think that’s really special and goes to show that JMU cares about their students,” Bronaugh said.
It makes sense the university waited until September, Harris said, because more people will be vaccinated.
Bronaugh said she sees JMU putting effort into honoring the class of 2020 and that it makes up for not having it earlier — JMU wasn’t obligated to give them anything else after their virtual ceremony, she said.
Harris said she sees that same effort and appreciates that attendance isn’t mandatory. Giving students the option to participate or not makes it more special, she said, because it’s JMU saying they still recognize the class of 2020 and the community still cares about them.
“It’s like that shirt you get when you’re a freshman, ‘Dukes from day one, alum for life,’” Harris said. “That’s really what it feels like.”
Although she may have some remorse for not attending the ceremony, Needham said, she didn’t want to forget what graduating is really about: looking back on college experiences and turning toward the future. The September graduation isn’t about that, she said.
“[The announcement] was the most pitiful thing I’ve ever seen,” Needham said. “We deserve a lot more.”
